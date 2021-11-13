Green Lantern #8 Preview: When Someone Asks If They're a God…

Welcome to Friday Night Previews, where we pad our article coun– er, provide the readers of Bleeding Cool with a valuable service by running all of the Marvel and DC previews for the week "enhanced" with clickbait headlines and snarky commentary. Except that this week, Friday Night Previews has become Saturday Night Previews… again… because Diamond still can't get their **** together. What did you click on, Steve?! What did you do?! Anyway, the show must go on, amirite? John Stewart reckons with the notion he may be a god in this preview of Green Lantern #8, in stores on Tuesday from DC Comics. Unfortunately, as the solicit points out, everything is about to go to complete **** on his watch. Check out the preview below.

GREEN LANTERN #8

DC Comics

0921DC138

(W) Geoffrey Thorne (A) Tom Raney, Marco Santucci (CA) Juliet Nneka

Will the Dark Sector die? With trillions of lives in peril, John battles the DEISTORM and the challenge of its FUTURE STATES! Meanwhile, Jo Mullein solves the mystery of the Battery's destruction in time to see the rise of a new and ancient enemy. Is this the final end of Oa and the Green Lanterns?!

In Shops: 11/16/2021

SRP: $5.99

