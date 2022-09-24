Heartstopper meets To All The Boys in Winnie Franklin Graphic Novel

The Not-So Secret Love Life of Winnie Franklin is a new contemporary YA graphic novel by Trisha Kelly and Jess Lome, pitched as Heartstopper meets To All The Boys I've Loved Before. It has been bought by Elizabeth Lazowski at Chronicle for publication in the autumn of 2024.

Comic book artist/colourist Jeff Lome tweeted "Oh my gosh we can finally announce it…… I'M DRAWING MY FIRST BOOK!!!!! With the amazing Trisha Kelly as my author!!!!! We've had this cooking for over a year and I can't believe we finally get to share some stuff about it I hope everyone looks forward to it!!… I know I'm bumping the hell out of book news, it's just been SO HARD to keep it a secret!!!!!! We started brainstorming this project I think…. nearly 2 years ago before I even moved to the house so it's just……. AHHHHH our BABY "

"Winnie Franklin thought she could skate by junior year being the unassuming fat, queer, romance obsessed person she's always been, until her love letter to the most popular girl is posted on her high school's confession page. When the president of the Queer Club offers to fake date to take the spotlight off, Winnie jumps at the chance, but will she be able to avoid real feelings developing?"

Trisha Kelly and Jess Lome's agent Claire Draper at the Bent Agency did the deal for world English rights. A familiar name for everyone at Bleeding Cool.

Chronicle Books is an independent publisher based in San Francisco. The company was established in 1967 by Phelps Dewey, an executive with Chronicle Publishing Company, then-publisher of the San Francisco Chronicle. In 1999 it was bought by Nion McEvoy, great-grandson of M. H. de Young, founder of the Chronicle, from other family members who were selling off the company's assets. At the time Chronicle Books had a staff of 130 and published 300 books per year, with a catalog of more than 1,000 books. In 2000 McEvoy set up the McEvoy Group as a holding company.[4] In 2008, Chronicle acquired Handprint Books.