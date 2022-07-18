Hellboy Goes Full Romance in Hellboy in Love This October

Occult adventurer Hellboy is really great at battling against dark supernatural forces, but a lot of people want to know: does Hellboy @#$%? The answer is, of course he does, and the concept will be further explored in the upcoming comic by Mike Mignola, Christopher Golden, Matt Smith, Chris O'Halloran, and Clem Robins: Hellboy in Love. The five-issue series will kick off with a two-part story, Goblin Night, described as follows in the press release:

In the series' opening tale, the two-part Goblin Night, Hellboy has been assigned to protect a shipment of occult artifacts from a gang of thieving goblins. The artifacts are being transported by train to the British Museum by archaeologist Anastasia Bransfield, and she's not going to let them go without a fight! Rather than stay behind, she teams up with Hellboy to chase the light-fingered fey through the British countryside and into . . . a local punk show?

Writer Christopher Golden had the following to say about Hellboy in Love:

It's been twenty-five years since Dr. Anastasia Bransfield first appeared as Hellboy's ex-girlfriend in my novel Hellboy: The Lost Army. I've always thought one of the reasons Mike considered my three Hellboy novels as canon is because of that relationship. Over the years we talked many times about telling the stories of their adventures together, and the day has finally come. It's Romancing the Stone-style action, occult weirdness, and first love, with gorgeous Matt Smith art! We're having so much fun!

And artist Matt Smith said:

It starts with a goblin train robbery in the English countryside. There's also a punk show. These were the first words Christopher Golden told me about the story he and Mike put together, and that's really all I needed to hear. How could I not be stoked to draw this thing? I'm very grateful to be back with the same creative team as Hellboy: The Bones of Giants.

Hellboy in Love #1 will hit stores on October 12th, during the most romantic month of the year (for demons). Check out the cover below.