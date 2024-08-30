Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, IDW | Tagged: gi joe, Jamie Sullivan

Help GI Joe Comics Cover Artist Jamie Sullivan To Keep His Foot

GI Joe and Robotech cover artist, Jamie Sullivan is at risk of losing his foot to diabetes and his family have set up a GoFundMe campaign.

Insurance denied coverage for essential treatments, including skin grafts and hyperbaric therapy.

Jamie’s family has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help cover the $5268 needed for the final procedures.

Support from fans and the community is crucial to prevent Jamie from undergoing foot amputation.

GI Joe and Robotech cover artist including the famous GI Joe #300 cover below, Jamie Sullivan is at risk of losing his foot to diabetes and his family have set up a GoFundMe campaign to help raise money for treatment outside of their insurance coverage. The campaign lays out the issues.

In April Jamie was diagnosed as having non-healing recurrent neuropathic plantar ulcer with cellulitis and osteomyelitis. Basically a deep tunneling wound to the bone that won't heal on its own with an abscess & bone infection in his right foot. It took nearly a month for our insurance to authorize him to see a wound care specialist. By that time, the infection had gotten worse, the opening in his foot larger, and a discussion of a further amputation took place. Jamie went through a debridement surgery to remove dead tissue on the outside of his foot and 3 weeks of heavy antibiotic treatment. When Jamie finished the antibiotics, we were told that he would greatly benefit from hyperbaric treatment. Jamie had the treatment before in 2017, but this time the insurance deemed it an 'elective' procedure. Knowing how well it had worked, we cobbled together what money we could to pay for it. After two treatments, our doctor said the tissue in Jamie's foot wasn't responding as well as it should and money would be better spent getting internal skin grafts. We waited another two weeks for an authorization from his insurance that would never come. They also deemed skin grafts as 'elective' procedures. Determined to have it done, we sold everything we could and put together enough for the first 2 grafts. However, Jamie still has two more to go. After that's completed, Jamie is seeing a specialist at Loma Linda in Redlands to discuss the removal of the deteriorated and infected bone. Also having the remaining metatarsals resected so this never happens again. I'm not sure how we're going to pay for that, but we'll cross that bridge when we come to it. But before that's even a possibility, the opening in his foot must be healed.

Unfortunately, the insurance considers these skin grafts as an 'elective' procedure. So we need to have the final two completed. And honestly, I don't know how we're going to pay for them. The alternative is having his foot amputated. I can't. I won't let that happen to him. Jamie and I have fought too long and too hard over the past 8 years doing everything we can to keep his feet and legs and I WILL NOT let this happen. After discussing it with Jamie, he reluctantly agreed that gofundme was our last, best hope. That's why I'm asking for your support with donations. We're hoping to raise the exact amount of the procedures which is $5268 total. I know Jamie and I downplay what's happening to him when we talk to people. As he likes to say, "it is what it is". But what it actually is, is extremely serious. If you could find it in your hearts to help us, we would be eternally grateful for your support. As Jamie would like me to say, "Help me everyone, you're my only hope".

The GoFundMe campaign for Jamie Sullivan can be found right here.

