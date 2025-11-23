Posted in: Comics | Tagged: hp lovecraft, The Thing On The Doorstep

HP Lovecraft's The Thing On The Doorstep From Image Comics In 2026

HP Lovecraft's The Thing On The Doorstep by Simon Birks and Willi Roberts from Image Comics in 2026

The Thing on the Doorstep is a horror short story by H. P. Lovecraft, as part of the Cthulhu Mythos universe. Written in August 1933 and first published in the January 1937 issue of Weird Tales. Daniel Upton, the story's narrator, explains that he has killed his best friend, Edward Derby, but that he hopes his account will prove that he is not a murderer. The narrator tells is that Derby had been interested in the occult even as a very young boy, and the two would discuss dark mythology in their spare time. Later in life, married, Derby tells Upton that his wife's late father may not be dead and is in fact controlling her… The story is being adapted into a five-issue mini-series from Image Comics by Simon Birks who previously wrote The Shadow Over Innsmouth comic, and Willi Roberts, as part of Image Comics' February 2026 solicits and solicitations.

THE THING ON THE DOORSTEP #1 (OF 5)

2026-02-11 • 32 PAGES • FC • T+ • $3.99 US

CRIME & MYSTERY, HORROR, ADAPTATIONS • MINISERIES PREMIERE

Daniel Upton and Edward Derby have been best friends almost their entire lives, right up to the point Daniel shoots Edward dead in the Arkham Sanitorium—a crime Daniel swears he didn't commit, despite all the evidence. What happened on that fateful day in Arkham? What is the truth behind this seemingly mindless act of violence? Witness the beginning of this doomed relationship and Edward's slow descent into a horrifying world beyond his control.

From award-winning writer Simon Birks (ANTARCTICA, Sinners, Gone, The Shadow Over Innsmouth) with artist Willi Roberts (ANTARCTICA, The Dark, Clodagh, The Blood Below, Remothered) comes a chilling tale based on HP Lovecraft's terrifying story.

STORY SIMON BIRKS • ART WILLI ROBERTS • COVER A WILLI ROBERTS • COVER B LYNDON WHITE • COVER C (1:10) WILL ROBERTS • COVER D (1:25) LYNDON WHITE

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!