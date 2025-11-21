Posted in: Comics, Image, Walking Dead | Tagged: massive-verse, Power Fantasy, savage dragon, spawn, transformers, Void rivals, White Sky

Bleeding Cool Presents: Image Comics' Full February 2026 Solicits

Image Comics' Full February 2026 Solicits with Criminal: Five Gears In Reverse, White Sky, D'Orc, Thing On The Doorstep & Death Fight Forever

Article Summary Image Comics unleashes February 2026 solicits with new launches, finales, and milestone issues

Criminal returns with Five Gears in Reverse, plus major arcs for Spawn, Radiant Black, Walking Dead, and more

Discover crowd-pleasers like Transformers, GI Joe, and Universal Monsters alongside debut series and events

Collected editions, advance solicits, and deep dives into the Massive-Verse, Witchblade, and horror anthologies

Image Comics is kicking off 2026 with one of its strongest months in recent memory, blending long-awaited returns, bold new launches, and enough blood-soaked crime, cosmic horror, and high-fantasy absurdity to keep every corner of the comic shop buzzing. Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips bring back fan-favourite anti-hero Ricky Lawless in the latest Criminal graphic novel, Five Gears in Reverse, ahead of the new Amazon Prime Video series, William Harris, Lee Loughridge and Jean-Paul Mavinga launch a dystopian bright White Sky, Simon Birks and Willi Roberts drop off The Thing On The Doorstep, while Brett Bean unleashes the gloriously unhinged looking D'Orc #1 and Andrew MacLean & Alexis Ziritt deliver the action-comedy brawler Death Fight Forever. Add in major milestones like The Scorched #50, the return of Radiant Black in stunning black-and-white, a new Universal Monsters horror epic with The Phantom of the Opera, and the finale of Good As Dead, and February 2026 is shaping up to be a month where Image reminds everyone why it still rules creator-owned comics.

FIVE GEARS IN REVERSE: A CRIMINAL BOOK HC

2026-05-06 • 144 PAGES • FC • M • $24.99 US

CRIME & MYSTERY, MEDIA TIE-IN • ADVANCE SOLICIT

A brand new CRIMINAL graphic novel featuring the legendary RICKY LAWLESS and the crazy tale of how he and MALLORY fell in love in the midst of a crime spree.

In one of the wildest, most action-packed books that Brubaker and Phillips have ever done, we delve deep into the life of one of CRIMINAL's most complex and tragic characters, Ricky Lawless as he tries to pay off a deep debt to a mobster, while things just keep going from bad to worse.

FIVE GEARS IN REVERSE will have long-time CRIMINAL fans cheering the return of RICKY LAWLESS and new readers will find it a perfect jumping-on-point for the greatest crime comic series of the 21st century.

"Brubaker and Phillips don't hit a wrong note." – Shane Black

STORY ED BRUBAKER • ART & COVER SEAN PHILLIPS

WHITE SKY #1

2026-02-18 • 32 PAGES • FC • M-MATURE • $3.99 US

DYSTOPIAN, HORROR, ACTION & ADVENTURE

Five years ago, the sky turned white, and the world ended.

Violet and her father, David, are forced out of hiding and flee toward the ruins of San Francisco, where they believe they'll be safe.

But in this haunted world ruled by ghosts, no place is safe.

STORY WILLIAM HARMS • ART LEE LOUGHRIDGE, JEAN-PAUL MAVINGA • COVER A JEAN-PAUL MAVINGA • COVER B ELIZA IVANOVA

DEATH FIGHT FOREVER #1 (OF 5)

2026-02-18 • 32 PAGES • FC • M-MATURE • $3.99 US

ACTION & ADVENTURE, HUMOROUS • MINISERIES PREMIERE

Super-thief bruiser brothers, Crash and Bash Biggle, jump into action to help Commander Thunderfang fight inter-dimensional crime boss, Lord Slyther. But a run-in with Marla Mendoza, leader of the COPZ gang and Slyther's most formidable loyalist, changes the course of Bash's life forever.

An all-new action/comedy from bestselling writer ANDREW MACLEAN (HEAD LOPPER) and gonzo artist ALEXIS ZIRITT (SPACE RIDERS).

STORY ANDREW MACLEAN • ART ALEXIS ZIRITT • COVER A ANDREW MACLEAN • COVER B ALEXIS ZIRITT • COVER C (1:25) DYLAN BURNETT

D'ORC #1

2026-02-04 • 24 PAGES • FC • E • $3.99 US

FANTASY, HUMOROUS, SATIRE

"You had me at magic talking eyeball shield. Brett Bean creates a fantasy world like no other! Don't be a dork, buy D'orc!" —ROBERT KIRKMAN

Armed with nothing but a magical yet ambitiously violent shield, a lonely orphan stumbles headfirst into Sunderaine's never-ending war between the Light and Dark. Elves vs. Orcs. Wizards vs. Common Sense. Dragons vs. Literally Everyone.

And caught dead-center? D'ORC.

With a wholly inconvenient doomsday prophecy, the half dwarf, half orc—all D'ORC—is fated to end the world. Soon, every human, elf, goblin, dwarf, Snargletooth, Necroid, Ice Giant, Trauma Llama, and at least three other unpronounceable magical creatures, will know his name and want him dead. There will also be a chicken.

Join fan-favorite artist BRETT BEAN (I Hate Fairyland, Dungeon Crawler Carl The Crocodile), colorist JEAN-FRANÇOIS BEAULIEU (I Hate Fairyland), and letterer NATE PIEKOS (Minor Threats) for a hilarious high-fantasy romp perfect for fans of Conan, Lord Of The Rings, and of course, GERT's deadpan humor.

STORY & ART BRETT BEAN • COLORS JEAN-FRANCOIS BEAULIEU • COVER A BRETT BEAN • COVER B JORGE CORONA • COVER C (1:25) RYAN OTTLEY

SCORCHED #50

2026-02-25 • 32 PAGES • FC • T+ FOR TEEN PLUS • $4.99 US

Four years ago, Todd McFarlane launched the first large-scale expansion of the Spawn Universe with King Spawn #1. Now we are here to celebrate the success of the expanded Spawn's Universe with THE SCORCHED #50.

Part 3 of an oversized issue with a story that crosses over into all three of the #50's that came out in the past months. (King Spawn, Gunslinger Spawn, The Scorched). The startling conclusion for this epic event is finally here. The battle rages on, and the final reveal will have Spawn fans talking for years to come. Scorched #50 leaves the Spawn Universe forever changed!

STORY THE SCORCHED #50 • ART STEPHEN SEGOVIA, CARLO BARBERI • COVER A MCFARLANE • COVER B PUPPETEER LEE CONNECTING • COVER C SKOTTIE YOUNG CONNECTING • COVER D BLANK SKETCH • COVER E (1:50) MARK SPEARS • COVER F (1:100) MCFARLANE COLOR (VIRGIN) • COVER G (1:250) MCFARLANE (INKED B/W WITH CGC CERTIFICATE, SIGNED BY TODD) • COVER H (1:1,000) MCFARLANE RAW ART (VIRGIN, UN-INKED PENCILS WITH CGC CERTIFICATE, SIGNED BY MCFARLANE)

THE THING ON THE DOORSTEP #1 (OF 5)

2026-02-11 • 32 PAGES • FC • T+ • $3.99 US

CRIME & MYSTERY, HORROR, ADAPTATIONS • MINISERIES PREMIERE

Daniel Upton and Edward Derby have been best friends almost their entire lives, right up to the point Daniel shoots Edward dead in the Arkham Sanitorium—a crime Daniel swears he didn't commit, despite all the evidence. What happened on that fateful day in Arkham? What is the truth behind this seemingly mindless act of violence? Witness the beginning of this doomed relationship and Edward's slow descent into a horrifying world beyond his control.

From award-winning writer Simon Birks (ANTARCTICA, Sinners, Gone, The Shadow Over Innsmouth) with artist Willi Roberts (ANTARCTICA, The Dark, Clodagh, The Blood Below, Remothered) comes a chilling tale based on HP Lovecraft's terrifying story.

STORY SIMON BIRKS • ART WILLI ROBERTS • COVER A WILLI ROBERTS • COVER B LYNDON WHITE • COVER C (1:10) WILL ROBERTS • COVER D (1:25) LYNDON WHITE

OFFERED AGAIN • ANTARCTICA, VOL. 1-2 TP#

UNIVERSAL MONSTERS: THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA #1 (OF 4)

2026-02-18 • 32 PAGES • FC • T+ • $4.99 US

HORROR, MEDIA TIE-IN, ADAPTATIONS • SERIES PREMIERE

THE HORRIFYING NEW VISION OF THE STORY YOU ONLY THINK YOU KNOW!

After a series of violent crimes wracks the Paris Opera House, Christine Dubois's career is in chaos. But the show must go on, and Christine will discover that no one—especially the mysterious voice whispering from the eaves—is what they seem.

As an old friend returns to investigate these surprising attacks, Christine will find out there's no escaping… THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA.

The superstar team of Tyler Boss (You'll Do Bad Things) and Martin Simmonds (Department of Truth) present the shocking new horror series of 2026 that will thrill Phantom of the Opera fans new and old with a twist no one will see coming!

STORY TYLER BOSS • ART MARTIN SIMMONDS • COVER A MARTIN SIMMONDS • COVER B JOSHUA MIDDLETON • COVER C (1:10) ANWITA CITRIYA • COVER D (1:25) JOSHUA MIDDLETON (B&W CLASSIC HORROR VARIANT) • COVER E (1:50) ROSEMARY VALERO-O'CONNELL • COVER F (1:75) DAVID TALASKI • COVER G (1:100) BALDEMAR RIVAS • COVER H BLANK SKETCH • COVER I ANDREA MILANA & JILLIAN CRAB (DIE-CUT, CARDSTOCK)

OFFERED AGAIN • THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH, VOL. 1-6 TP • YOU'LL DO BAD THINGS TP • WHAT'S THE FURTHEST PLACE FROM HERE, VOL. 1-4 TP

G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO #2 HAMA FILES EDITION

2026-02-25 • 24 PAGES • FC • T • $3.99 US

ACTION & ADVENTURE, MEDIA TIE-IN, ADAPTATIONS

THE FIRST APPEARANCE OF KWINN!

One of the most important G.I. Joe issues ever returns in a new printing of the story that introduced Kwinn to fans and took the Joes deep into the arctic tundra.

Re-discover this unforgettable story as Snake-Eyes, Scarlett, Stalker, and more collide with the enigmatic mercenary named Kwinn. But is he friend or foe?

Every Hama Files Edition will feature a special letter from Larry Hama, offering new behind the scenes information and special insights into the most iconic issues of G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero printed on deluxe newsprint.

STORY LARRY HAMA • ART DON PERLIN, JACK ABEL, BOB SHAREN • COVER A HERB TRIMPE, JACK ABEL • COVER B CHRIS MOONEYHAM • COVER C HERB TRIMPE, JACK ABEL (FOIL $4.99)

RADIANT BLACK AND WHITE (ONESHOT)

2026-02-11 • 48 PAGES • BW • T+ • $4.99 US

RADIANT BLACK celebrates its 5TH ANNIVERSARY! For the first time ever, this issue reprints MARCELO COSTA's crisp inks from RADIANT BLACK #1! Don't miss this chance to go back to where it all began in stunning black and white!

STORY KYLE HIGGINS • ART MARCELO COSTA • COVER A DAVID FINCH • COVER B (1:20) DAVID FINCH

OFFERED AGAIN • RADIANT BLACK MASSIVE EDITION BOOK 1 HC

WITCHBLADE ANNUAL (2026) #1 (ONE-SHOT)

2026-02-11 • 48 PAGES • FC • T+ • $5.99 US

SUPERHEROES, SUPERVILLAINS, OCCULT & SUPERNATURAL

Ian Nottingham takes center stage in this thrilling anthology, which includes three 12-page stories set before, during, and after Ian's time with Sara Pezzini. Explore not only Ian's training and adventures in service to Kenneth Irons, but also the tragedy that defined his life – and how far he's willing to go to reclaim his lost love.

Learn why Ian betrayed Sara…and what lies in store for their future. Plus: the secrets of the Sickle Key!

STORY MARGUERITE BENNETT, MARC SILVESTRI, RYAN CADY, MATT HAWKINS • ART GIUSEPPE CAFARO, PAT BOUTIN, GIBRAN FERDIAN, STEVE FIRCHOW, ROBERT WILLIS • COVER A GIUSEPPE CAFARO, GIBRAN FERDIAN • COVER B STJEPAN SEJIC • COVER C (1:10) GIUSEPPE CAFARO, GIBRAN FERDIAN • COVER D (1:25) GIUSEPPE CAFARO • COVER E (1:50) STJEPAN SEJIC

OFFERED AGAIN • THE COMPLETE WITCHBLADE, VOL. 1-4 TP

THE AUTHOR IMMORTAL #5

2026-02-25 • 32 PAGES • FC • T+ • $3.99 US

FANTASY / EPIC, FANTASY / DARK FANTASY

Chapter 5: Blood and Ink

Al confronts the Harlequin Court as Hector and Alethea fly to their aid. Past secrets come to light. Sheila makes a decision.

STORY FRANK J. BARBIERE • ART MORGAN BEEM • COVER A MORGAN BEEM • COVER B DALTON JAMES ROSE

BLOOD & THUNDER #10

2026-02-11 • 32 PAGES • FC • M-MATURE • $3.99 US

SUPERHEROES, ACTION & ADVENTURE

Someone is probably going to kill Blood and Thunder with the galaxy's most dangerous weapon.

So, of course…they gotta follow him.

STORY BENITO CERENO • ART E.J. SU, MICHELE 'MSASSYK' ASSARASAKORN • COVER A E.J. SU, MICHELE 'MSASSYK' ASSARASAKORN • COVER B KHARY RANDOLPH, EMILIO LOPEZ • COVER C (1:10) HAINING • COVER D (1:25) ERICA HENDERSON

CAPES #4

2026-02-25 • 32 PAGES • FC • T+ • $3.99 US

SUPERHEROES, ACTION & ADVENTURE

RE-PRESENTING ROBERT KIRKMAN AND MARK ENGLERT'S CORNER OF THE INVINCIBLE UNIVERSE! A special remastering of CAPES, featuring new art and dialogue!

CAPES Inc is still recovering after the events of the last issue…

And Chronodile has returned to ensure they DON'T.

STORY ROBERT KIRKMAN • ART MARK ENGLERT • COVER A RYAN OTTLEY, DAVE MCCAIG • COVER B MARK ENGLERT • COVER C (1:10) CORY WALKER • COVER D (1:25) JAHNOY LINDSAY • COVER E (1:50) RYAN OTTLEY (B&W VARIANT)

THE DARKNESS #3

2026-02-18 • 32 PAGES • FC • T+ • $3.99 US

SUPERHEROES, OCCULT & SUPERNATURAL, SUPERVILLAINS

Now that he understands the nature and power of the Darkness, Jackie Estacado only has one thing on his mind: revenge. And while there's little the Russian mob can do to stop the blood and destruction that's coming, there are other powers in the world, and Jackie may have overstepped his bounds. Plus, meet Jenny's new bodyguards—the Brotherhood of the Darkness!

STORY MARC SILVESTRI • ART RAYMOND GAY, ARIF PRIANTO • COVER A RAYMOND GAY, ARIF PRIANTO • COVER B BRETT BOOTH, SAL REGLA, ARIF PRIANTO • COVER C (1:10) RAYMOND GAY, ARIF PRIANTO • COVER D (1:25) BRETT BOOTH, SAL REGLA, ARIF PRIANTO • COVER E (1:50) BRETT BOOTH, SAL REGLA

DEADLY TALES OF GUNSLINGER SPAWN #16

2026-02-18 • 24 PAGES • FC • T+ • $3.99 US

SUPERHEROES, SUPERVILLAINS, ACTION & ADVENTURE

The Gunslinger discovers a dead town. While the residents may have all gone missing, The Gunslinger is not alone!

STORY JIMMY PALMIOTTI • ART PATRIC REYNOLDS • COVER A & B MARCO FAILLA

DEATH TO PACHUCO #5 (OF 5)

2026-02-18 • 32 PAGES • FC • M-MATURE • $3.99 US

CRIME & MYSTERY, HISPANIC & LATINO, HISTORICAL FICTION / GENERAL • MINISERIES FINALE

The war for East L.A. rages on while Ricky has to decide if his life is worth bringing in the Sleepy Lagoon Murderer. But will the city be the same after the dust settles? Is this really the death of pachuco?! Find out in the shocking finale to the hit series!

STORY HENRY BARAJAS • ART RACHEL MERRILL, LEE LOUGHRIDGE • COVER A VANESA DEL REY • COVER B J. GONZO • COVER C CARMEN PIZARRO

THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH #36

2026-02-25 • 32 PAGES • FC • M-MATURE • $3.99 US

HORROR, CRIME & MYSTERY, OCCULT & SUPERNATURAL

Legendary artist BEN TEMPLESMITH (30 Days of Night) joins THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH for a NEW STORY ARC!

In the early '90s, cable TV is king—and something ancient is watching from the static. Only Hunky, the reclusive son of the field office's very first hunter, takes its threat seriously. And when Hunky notices primordial evil brewing at an evangelical theme park in the Florida Everglades, he may be the only one who can save the beautiful young woman named Charity caught in the middle of it all…

Don't miss THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH's most savage story arc yet, as only TYNION and TEMPLESMITH can tell it!

STORY JAMES TYNION IV • ART BEN TEMPLESMITH • COVER A MARTIN SIMMONDS • COVER B (1:10) BEN TEMPLESMITH • COVER C (1:25) CHLOE BRAILSFORD

DIE: LOADED #4

2026-02-11 • 32 PAGES • FC • M-MATURE • $3.99 US

HORROR, FANTASY / DARK FANTASY

Some people take their roleplaying parties seriously. Conversely, some people just want to parrrrttttaaaaaeeee! Let's see what happens when our serious business is disrupted by someone who really doesn't care at all.

STORY KIERON GILLEN • ART STEPHANIE HANS • COVER A STEPHANIE HANS • COVER B FABRIZIO DE TOMASSO

EXQUISITE CORPSES #10

2026-02-18 • 32 PAGES • FC • M-MATURE • $4.99 US

HORROR, ACTION & ADVENTURE, DYSTOPIAN

A desperate mother is caught in the middle of a rivalry between two of the greatest assassins in the world. A paramedic will stop at nothing to try to save the people of her small town. And a burnout puts his life on the line against one of the most terrifying killers in the game to protect two innocent kids.

Eisner Award winner JORDIE BELLAIRE (REDLANDS) and breakout artist MARIANNA IGNAZZI (Catwoman) return as JAMES TYNION IV and MICHAEL WALSH push the limits of their bestselling horror sensation!

STORY JORDIE BELLAIRE, JAMES TYNION IV • ART MARIANNA IGNAZZI, MICHAEL WALSH • COVER A MICHAEL WALSH • COVER B MARIANNA IGNAZZI • COVER C MICHAEL WALSH (POLYBAG VARIANT $6.99) • COVER D STEALTH VARIANT (ARTIST TBD) • COVER E (1:25) SOO LEE • COVER F (1:50) ANNIE WU

FINAL BOSS #4

2026-02-25 • 24 PAGES • FC • M-MATURE • $3.99 US

ACTION & ADVENTURE

In the underbelly of Farthica TOMMY and RABAK were led to a safe haven. CRANK'S Merc and Vile. Where they were geared up for any future problems they may encounter on this crime-ridden island. After defeating WAR HOG and his goons with the help from the mysterious MASKED VIGILANTE. Tommy and Rabak head to the forgotten desert to hopefully find some answers.

STORY & ART TYLER KIRKHAM • ADDITIONAL ART DAVID MILLER, IFAN NOOR • COVER A TYLER KIRKHAM • COVER B ALAN QUAH • COVER C SHELBY ROBERTSON • COVER D (1:25) TYLER KIRKHAM • COVER E (1:50) SHELBY ROBERTSON • COVER F (1:100) TYLER KIRKHAM (FOIL $4.99)

FREE PLANET #9

2026-02-11 • 32 PAGES • FC • T+ • $3.99 US

SCIENCE FICTION / GENERAL • NEW STORY ARC

Co-creator and artist JED DOUGHERTY reteams with writer AUBREY SITTERSON to kick off a new six-issue story arc picking up right where their FREE PLANET, VOL. 1 left off in the geopolitical space opera that everyone's talking about.

Under a crushing embargo, the people of Lutheria are starving and lashing out in violent food riots. As the Freedom Guard faces the grim reality of turning its weapons on its own citizens, one conflicted soldier considers a desperate act of treason that could shatter Lutheria's hard-won independence.

STORY AUBREY SITTERSON • ART TYLER KIRKHAM, DAVID MILLER, IFAN NOOR • COVER A-C JED DOUGHERTY

G.I. JOE #19

2026-02-18 • 32 PAGES • FC • T • $3.99 US

ACTION & ADVENTURE, MEDIA TIE-IN, ADAPTATIONS • NEW STORY ARC

JOE VS. TRANSFORMER!

The secret is out! When Duke discovers that Clutch has been hiding the AUTOBOT Hound from the Joes, can anyone stop him from putting down Hound PERMANENTLY?

STORY JOSHUA WILLIAMSON • ART ANDREA MILANA, LEE LOUGHRIDGE • COVER A TOM REILLY • COVER B JOSHUA CASSARA & ROMULO FAJARDO JR. • COVER C BEN OLIVER • COVER D (1:25) TONČI ZONJIĆ • COVER E (1:50) TREVOR HAIRSINE, ANDY LANNING & ROMULO FAJARDO JR. • COVER F (1:100) PYE PARR (FOIL $4.99) • COVER G JOHN AMOR, ANDRES JUAREZ (DIE CUT, FOIL MASK $4.99)

G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO #325

2026-02-11 • 32 PAGES • FC • T • $3.99 US

ACTION & ADVENTURE, MEDIA TIE-IN, ADAPTATIONS • SPECIAL 325th ANNIVERSARY ISSUE!

Two all-new Joes make their FIRST APPEARANCE as Duke and Roadblock lead a dangerous cover op into Borovia.

A New Era For G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO starts here!

STORY LARRY HAMA • ART CHRIS MOONEYHAM, FRANCESCO SEGALA • COVER A ANDY KUBERT, LAURA MARTIN • COVER B ANDY KUBERT • COVER C (1:10) STEVE BEACH (GEARS OF JOE VARIANT) • COVER D ROD WHIGHAM, MIKE SPICER (ANNIVERSARY WRAPAROUND) • COVER E CHRIS MOONEYHAM (NEW JOE VARIANT) • COVER F BLANK SKETCH FILE CARD VARIANT

GEIGER #21

2026-02-11 • 32 PAGES • FC • T+ • $3.99 US

DYSTOPIAN, ACTION & ADVENTURE • END OF STORY ARC

THE NORTHERNER: DEAD AMERICA, PART 2

The mysterious Northerner can't explain how he's been torn from the Civil War and dropped into the wasteland after the Unknown War—and the last man willing to guide him is Tariq Geiger, the Glowing Man. But as enemies close in, and old ghosts resurface, the Northerner's arrival may be more dangerous than anyone realizes.

STORY GEOFF JOHNS • ART GARY FRANK, BRAD ANDERSON • COVER A GARY FRANK, BRAD ANDERSON • COVER B BRYAN HITCH, BRAD ANDERSON • COVER C LEIGHTON BUXMAN

GHOST PEPPER #8

2026-02-18 • 32 PAGES • FC • T • $3.99 US

Have you heard the Legend of the Ghost Pepper?

The truth has spread…and now Bataar's agent, Vex, strikes back!

STORY & ART LUDO LULLABI • COLORS ADRIANO LUCAS • COVER A LUDO LULLABI • COVER B DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON, MIKE SPICER • COVER C (1:10) FRÉDÉRIC PHAM CHUONG • COVER D (1:25) MICHAEL BOWDEN, ADRIANO LUCAS • COVER E (1:50) DANIELE DI NICUOLO

GOOD AS DEAD #6 (OF 6)

2026-02-18 • 48 PAGES • FC • M-MATURE • $7.99 US

MINISERIES FINALE

The surviving members of Sheriff David Calhoun's family and friends assemble to complete their mission, no matter the cost, back where it all began—the Emissary Bridge…

STORY DAVID LAPHAM, MARIA LAPHAM • ART DAVID LAPHAM, DEE CUNNIFFE • COVER A DAVID LAPHAM, DEE CUNNIFFE

GUNSLINGER SPAWN #52

2026-02-25 • 24 PAGES • FC • T+ • $3.99 US

The Gunslinger and Waya go on a vision quest in an attempt to find a way back to the past for Javi. What they discover will shock them to their very core.

STORY TODD MCFARLANE • ART CARLO BARBERI • COVER A & B GIANENRICO BONACORSI

I HATE FAIRYLAND #48

2026-02-18 • 32 PAGES • FC • M-MATURE • $3.99 US

We've certainly had our fair share of grossout moments here in Fairyland, but this issue might take the puke-inducing cake. After a new monster-making experiment goes awry, Gert and Larry find themselves merged together into a fly-hybrid creature… shudder Join Skottie, Derek, and co. as they try to de-yuckify "The Gertlefly"!

STORY SKOTTIE YOUNG • ART DEREK LAUFMAN • COVER A-C DEREK LAUFMAN, SKOTTIE YOUNG

INFERNO GIRL RED BOOK TWO #3 (OF 3)

2026-02-04 • 56 PAGES • FC • T • $4.99 US

END OF STORY ARC

Inferno Girl Red gone, Team IGR fractured, and The Twins embracing horrifying new forms. Is this the end for Apex City? As IGR's ultimate enemy finally steps into view, a fateful decision will change the destiny of Team IGR forever!

Don't miss the stunning conclusion of INFERNO GIRL RED: BOOK TWO! 45 story pages!

STORY MAT GROOM • ART ERICA D'URSO • COVER A ERICA D'URSO • COVER B HOLLY-RENEE BLAKEWAY • COVER C (1:10) JO MI-GYEONG

KING SPAWN #54

2026-02-18 • 24 PAGES • FC • T+ • $3.99 US

A darkness has started to infect and consume the residents of an apartment building in the Bronx. Only Spawn can resist the incredible strain long enough to try to help.

STORY TODD MCFARLANE • ART BRETT BOOTH • COVER A & B GIANENRICO BONACORSI

LOST FANTASY #8

2026-02-25 • 48 PAGES • FC • T+ • $4.99 US

Henry fights to save his father.

The truth is revealed.

STORY CURT PIRES • ART LUCA CASALANGUIDA • COVER A-D LUCA CASALANGUIDA

THE LUCKY DEVILS #8 (OF 9)

2026-02-11 • 32 PAGES • FC • M-MATURE • $3.99 US

We are now in Hell's deepest level but one, the Eighth Circle, reserved for Fraudsters—the Big Old Liars. Rebellious devil Collar reveals his endgame: using his human Cam to turn our world into the Devils' Playground! Rake is on the edge of ascending to the highest levels of demonic society… if she can make her human Starr the Worst Person On EarthTM. It's mayhem of the highest order as THE LUCKY DEVILS rockets toward its epic conclusion!

STORY CHARLES SOULE • ART RYAN BROWNE • COVER A RYAN BROWNE • COVER B ZANDER CANNON

MALEVOLENT #2

2026-02-25 • 32 PAGES • FC • M-MATURE • $3.99 US

As the team struggles to accept their newest ally—the very thing they were formed to destroy—a Mal uncovers a fresh weakness to exploit. Welcome back to the blood-soaked world of MALEVOLENT from JUSTIN JORDAN, JOHN BIVENS, and FELIPE SOBREIRO, the creative team behind the hit series SPREAD.

STORY JUSTIN JORDAN • ART JOHN BIVENS, FELIPE SOBREIRO • COVER JOHN BIVENS

THE POWER FANTASY #16

2026-02-25 • 32 PAGES • FC • M-MATURE • $3.99 US

END OF ARC

Okay then. You win. Let's do a fight.

STORY KIERON GILLEN • ART CASPAR WIJNGAARD • COVER A CASPAR WIJNGAARD • COVER B MORGAN BEEM

RADIANT BLACK #42

2026-02-25 • 32 PAGES • FC • T+ • $3.99 US

END OF STORY ARC

As Jack Marlow's parade marches the streets of Chicago, RADIANT BLACK and HORIZON are set on collision course from which neither will emerge unscathed! Don't miss this 5th anniversary issue with an ending that once again will change RADIANT BLACK forever!

STORY KYLE HIGGINS, JOE CLARK • ART MARCELO COSTA • COVER A DANIEL BAYLISS • COVER B MATT TAYLOR • COVER C (1:20) DANIEL BAYLISS

RAT CITY #23

2026-02-11 • 24 PAGES • FC • T+ • $3.99 US

Peter thought his time fighting against corrupt corporations was over when he destroyed P.T.S.

But as he now finds out, something far worse has taken their place.

STORY ERICA SCHULTZ • ART ZÉ CARLOS • COVER A & B HARVEY TOLIBAO

ROGUE SUN #34

2026-02-18 • 32 PAGES • FC • T+ • $3.99 US

As Aurie fights to survive a deadly gauntlet of ROGUE SUN's most dangerous enemies, Dylan is forced to confront the consequences of his choices—and the return of a familiar face from his past.

STORY RYAN PARROTT, NICK COTTON • ART ABEL, BRUNO FRENDA • COVER A STEFANO SIMEONE • COVER B MARCO LOCATI • COVER C (1:20) STEFANO SIMEONE

ROOK: EXODUS #10

2026-02-04 • 32 PAGES • FC • T • $3.99 US

Introducing STAG, the vengeful Deer Warden… and he will stop at nothing to drive his katana blade through the murderous BLOODHOUND!

But ROOK, DIRE WOLF, and the other Wardens need BLOODHOUND to repair the planet Exodus' failing World Engine. If they survive STAG's all-out assault, can they save a doomed planet?

STORY GEOFF JOHNS • ART JASON FABOK, BRAD ANDERSON • COVER A-C JASON FABOK, BRAD ANDERSON, KAEL NGU • COVER D (1:20) JULES MAMONE

THE SACRIFICERS #20

2026-02-25 • 32 PAGES • FC • T • $3.99 US

As rebellion consumes the heavens, a pigeon leads a desperate uprising against the dying gods, while the king—trapped in the ruins of his crumbling faith—faces an unthinkable choice that could save his family… or doom Harlos forever.

STORY RICK REMENDER • ART ANDRÉ LIMA ARAÚJO, DAVE MCCAIG • COVER A ANDRÉ LIMA ARAÚJO • COVER B MAX FIUMARA

SAM & TWITCH: CASE FILES #24

2026-02-04 • 24 PAGES • FC • T+ • $3.99 US

One last stand for Sam and Twitch. It all comes down to this. The shocking ending to their latest case will leave them questioning all that they hold dear.

STORY THOMAS HEALY • ART VON RANDAL • COVER A & B IG GUARA

SAVAGE DRAGON #279

2026-02-25 • 32 PAGES • FC • T+ • $3.99 US

Maddy Dragon takes center stage in the fourth of four issues that star one of the Dragon children. Lightning Girl takes Maddy under her wing to help train the plucky seven-year-old, but the two find themselves up to their eyeballs in trouble! Comes with our highest possible recommendation.

STORY & ART ERIK LARSEN • COVER A & B ERIK LARSEN

THE SEASONS #9

2026-02-18 • 32 PAGES • FC • T • $3.99 US

NEW STORY ARC

The critically acclaimed series returns! As the Ringleader's circus gives way to Winter's gothic reign, Spring and Summer must infiltrate a decadent art gala to free their family and stop their sister's dark new empire before her Avante Guardsmen ruthlessly impose "good taste" on New Gaulia!

STORY RICK REMENDER • ART PAUL AZACETA, MATHEUS LOPES • COVER A PAUL AZACETA • COVER B KALMAN ANDRASOFSZKY

SKINBREAKER #6

2026-02-25 • 32 PAGES • FC • T+ • $4.99 US

The battle that had to happen – Anok vs [SPOILER]!

STORY ROBERT KIRKMAN • ART DAVID FINCH, ANNALISA LEONI • COVER A DAVID FINCH, ANNALISA LEONI • COVER B DAVID FINCH PORTRAIT • COVER C (1:10) TONY MOORE • COVER D (1:25) LORENZO DE FELICI • COVER E (1:50) ERIC CANETE

SKINBREAKER #6 TREASURY EDITION

2026-02-25 • 32 PAGES • FC • T+ • $14.99 US

The battle that had to happen – Anok vs [SPOILER]!

PRESENTED IN A GORGEOUS TREASURY FORMAT ON DELUXE NEWSPRINT PAPER!

STORY ROBERT KIRKMAN • ART DAVID FINCH, ANNALISA LEONI • COVER A DAVID FINCH, ANNALISA LEONI (NEWSPRINT)

SLEEP #8 (OF 8)

2026-02-04 • 32 PAGES • FC • M-MATURE • $3.99 US

MINISERIES FINALE

When Jonathan Reason falls asleep, he becomes…something terrible. Taking the unfinished pill that was supposed to cure his curse leaves Jon in a twilight state, suddenly fully aware of the blood-soaked rampage he is on… as well as the reasons why.

STORY & ART ZANDER CANNON • COVER A ZANDER CANNON • COVER B GENE HA

SPAWN #375

2026-02-11 • 24 PAGES • FC • T+ • $3.99 US

Sinn's plan to resurrect Malebolgia comes one step closer when he discovers a remnant of the Demon Lord's essence hidden in the strangest of places.

STORY TODD MCFARLANE • ART BRETT BOOTH • COVER A & B HARVEY TOLIBAO

SPAWN: THE DARK AGES #5 (OF 6)

2026-02-04 • 24 PAGES • FC • T+ • $3.99 US

War surrounds Aurelianus on all sides. His people, dying on the battlefield or in plague-infested villages. But the Devil Spawn has come to offer a solution.

STORY & ART LIAM SHARP • COVER A LIAM SHARP • COVER B TONY PARKER

TRANSFORMERS #29

2026-02-11 • 32 PAGES • FC • T • $3.99 US

AUTOBOTS VS DECEPTICONS!

And only [SPOILER] can turn the tide…

STORY ROBERT KIRKMAN • ART DAN MORA, MIKE SPICER • COVER A DAVID NAKAYAMA • COVER B DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON, MIKE SPICER • COVER C JORGE CORONA, MIKE SPICER • COVER D TAURIN CLARKE • COVER E DAN MORA, ANDRES JUAREZ

VOID RIVALS #27

2026-02-25 • 32 PAGES • FC • T • $3.99 US

THE QUINTESSON WAR CONTINUES!

The Quintessons gain the upper hand in the brutal war being waged on the Sacred Ring… but could Pythona, of all people, hold the key to victory?

STORY ROBERT KIRKMAN • ART ANDREI BRESSAN, PATRICIO DELPECHE • COVER A LORENZO DE FELICI • COVER B ANDREI BRESSAN, ADRIANO LUCAS • COVER C BEN OLIVER • COVER D (1:25) LEIRIX LI • COVER E (1:50) TONY FEJZULA

THE WALKING DEAD DELUXE #130

2026-02-04 • 32 PAGES • FC • M-MATURE • $3.99 US

"There were whispers and I was afraid."

This deluxe presentation in STUNNING FULL COLOR also features another installment of Cutting Room Floor and creator commentary.

STORY ROBERT KIRKMAN • ART CHARLIE ADLARD, STEFANO GAUDIANO, DAVE MCCAIG • COVER A DAVID FINCH, DAVE MCCAIG • COVER B CHARLIE ADLARD, DAVE MCCAIG • COVER C STEFANO GAUDIANO

THE WALKING DEAD DELUXE #131

2026-02-18 • 32 PAGES • FC • M-MATURE • $3.99 US

A journey begins.

STORY ROBERT KIRKMAN • ART DAVID FINCH, CHARLIE ADLARD, STEFANO GAUDIANO • COVER A DAVID FINCH, DAVE MCCAIG • COVER B CHARLIE ADLARD, DAVE MCCAIG • COVER C STEFANO GAUDIANO

W0RLDTR33 #19

2026-02-11 • 32 PAGES • FC • M-MATURE • $3.99 US

Gregory Bell has promised to turn the Internet back on at no cost to the world. It's an offer that seems too good to be true. And now, after reviewing the contents of a mysterious briefcase, Agent Silk realizes Gregory's offer won't save the world—it'll doom it. With the apocalypse looming, all eyes—and crosshairs—are on Gregory Bell.

STORY JAMES TYNION IV • ART FERNANDO BLANCO, JORDIE BELLAIRE • COVER A FERNANDO BLANCO • COVER B (1:10) FRANCIS PORTELA • COVER C (1:25) LEANDRO FERNÁNDEZ

WRESTLE HEIST #3 (OF 5)

2026-02-18 • 32 PAGES • FC • M-MATURE • $3.99 US

If our heroes survive the trap set for them by crooked promoter Buddy Hansen and if they can survive each other they turn their attention to the greatest heist in Wrestling History! Is their team complete? Are they prepared? Will there be a training montage? You better believe there will be! Does this issue curiously make this series an evergreen Thanksgiving season classic? Curiously it does, indeed!

Three time Eisner nominee KYLE STARKS (Peacemaker: Tries Hard, Rick and Morty, I Hate This Place) and colorist VLAD POPOV (Where Monsters Lie) bring you the third issue of the delightful romp WRESTLE HEIST!

STORY & ART KYLE STARKS • COLORS VLADIMIR POPOV • COVER KYLE STARKS

YOUNGBLOOD (2025) #4

2/4/2026 • 32 PAGES • FC • RATED T+ • $4.99 US

Day of The Destroyer! It's here, it's happening. YOUNGBLOOD will never be the same. Guest starring SUPREME! BRIGADE! ROMAN!

STORY & ART ROB LIEFELD • COVER A-D ROB LIEFELD, ERIC CANETE, MARAT MYCHAELS

ACROSS THE MASSIVE-VERSE, VOL. 2 TP

2026-02-25 • 128 PAGES • FC • T+ • $9.99 US

Welcome back to the MASSIVE-VERSE, the thrilling new universe of Image superheroes!

This pulse-pounding sampler collects the first issues of RADIANT RED, RADIANT PINK, NO/ONE, and COWL at the bargain price of $9.99—a perfect entry point for new readers!

Collects Radiant Red #1, Radiant Pink #1, NO/ONE #1, and COWL #1.

OFFERED AGAIN • ACROSS THE MASSIVE-VERSE, VOL. 1 TP • IMAGE FIRSTS: RADIANT BLACK #1 • RADIANT BLACK, VOL. 1-7 TP • ROGUE SUN, VOL. 1-5 TP

BLACK RITUAL: THE BOOK OF NYX TP

2026-02-18 • 160 PAGES • FC • T+ • $16.99 US

NYX has played a multifaceted role in Al Simmons' life, acting as both adversary and savior. She was the first She-Spawn and journeyed with Spawn into the bowels of hell itself. Then she rescued Wanda and Cyan from the clutches of the demon lord, Mammon. Then one day, she simply walked away and disappeared.

SPAWN artist Nat Jones teams up with writer and SPAWN Editor-in-Chief Thomas Healy to delve into Nyx's untold stories, exploring the consequences of her past as she seeks to aid the hidden Covens of New York City.

Additional features include a cover gallery and behind-the-scenes artwork.

Collects Black Ritual Issues #1-7.

STORY THOMAS HEALY • ART NAT JONES • COVER NAT JONES

OFFERED AGAIN • CREEPSHOW, VOL. 1-3 TP

CREEPSHOW, VOL. 4 TP

2026-03-18 • 128 PAGES • FC • M-MATURE • $14.99 US

ADVANCE SOLICIT

BACK FOR MORE HORRIFIC TALES? THE CREEP IS HERE TO DELIVER.

A buffet of stomach-churning tales is served up on a platter in the fourth volume of the Eisner Award-nominated anthology based on the hit Shudder TV series.

Collects Creepshow Vol. 4 #1-5.

DOCTOR STRANGE BY PAUL SMITH ARTIST'S EDITION HC

2026-08-12 • 192 PAGES • FC • T • $150 US

ADVANCE SOLICIT

Experience the stunning artistry of Paul Smith during his fan-favorite run on Doctor Strange, in this deluxe, oversized Artist's Edition.

STORY ROGER STERN • ART PAUL SMITH • COVER A & B PAUL SMITH

G.I. JOE, VOL. 3 TP

2026-03-18 • 136 PAGES • FC • T • $16.99 US

ADVANCE SOLICIT

THE DREADNOK WAR UNLEASHED!

Collects G.I. JOE #13-18.

G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO DELUXE EDITION BOOK 1 HC

Collects G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero #301-310.

OFFERED AGAIN • G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO COMPENDIUM BOOK 1-2 TP

GUNSLINGER SPAWN ORIGINS BOOK 1 HC

2026-05-20 • 320 PAGES • FC • T+ • $34.99 US

ADVANCE SOLICIT

Collects GUNSLINGER SPAWN Issues #1-12.

OFFERED AGAIN • IMAGE FIRSTS: GUNSLINGER SPAWN #1 • KING SPAWN ORIGINS BOOK 1 HC • SAM AND TWITCH ORIGINS BOOK 1-2 HC

I HATE FAIRYLAND, VOL. 9 TP

2026-02-11 • 128 PAGES • FC • M • $16.99 US

Collects I Hate Fairyland #41-45

OFFERED AGAIN • I HATE FAIRYLAND COMPENDIUM, VOL. 1: THE WHOLE FLUFFING TALE TP • IMAGE FIRSTS: I HATE FAIRYLAND #1

I HATE FAIRYLAND BOOK 4 HC

2026-02-11 • 336 PAGES • FC • M • $34.99 US

Collects issues #11-20 of I Hate Fairyland (2022).

I, TYRANT TP

2026-02-18 • 180 PAGES • FC • M • $16.99 US

Collects I, TYRANT #1-5.

OFFERED AGAIN • INVINCIBLE (NEW EDITION), VOL. 1-13 TP

INVINCIBLE NEW EDITION, VOL. 14 TP

2026-03-04 • 136 PAGES • FC • T+ • $14.99 US

ADVANCE SOLICIT

Collects issues #79-84.

THE JUNIPER LODGE HC

2026-05-10 • 152 PAGES • FC • M • $18.99 US

ADVANCE SOLICIT

Collects stories previously published in PAKLIS: #0,1,2,6,9.

OFFERED AGAIN • KILL 6 BILLION DEMONS, VOL. 1-4 TP

KILL 6 BILLION DEMONS, VOL. 5 TP

2026-02-04 • 192 PAGES • FC • XX • $17.99 US

REDCOAT DELUXE BOOK 1 HC

2026-04-29 • 472 PAGES • FC • T+ • $59.99 US

ADVANCE SOLICIT

Collects Redcoat #1-14.

OFFERED AGAIN • GEIGER DELUXE EDITION, VOL. 1-2 HC • JUNKYARD JOE DELUXE EDITION HC • ROOK EXODUS DELUXE EDITION, VOL. 1 HC

A STAR CALLED THE SUN: A COLLECTION OF SHORT SCIENCE FICTION STORIES TP

2026-02-11 • 184 PAGES • FC • T+ • $19.99 US

OFFERED AGAIN • GRIP OF THE KOMBINAT TP • GRIZ GROBUS TP • HABITAT TP • PROPHET, VOL. 1-5 TP

SUNSTONE (NEW EDITION), VOL. 1 TP

2026-02-11 • 128 PAGES • FC • M • $9.99 US

OFFERED AGAIN • IMAGE FIRSTS: SUNSTONE #1 • SUGAR, VOL. 1 TP • SWING, VOL. 1-5 TP

UNIVERSAL MONSTERS: THE INVISIBLE MAN HC

2026-03-25 • 112 PAGES • FC • T+ • $24.99 US

ADVANCE SOLICIT

Collects Universal Monsters: The Invisible Man #1-4.

OFFERED AGAIN • UNIVERSAL MONSTERS: DRACULA HC • UNIVERSAL MONSTERS: CREATURE FROM THE BLACK LAGOON LIVES HC • UNIVERSAL MONSTERS: FRANKENSTEIN HC • UNIVERSAL MONSTERS: THE MUMMY HC

WITCHBLADE, VOL. 3 TP

2026-02-18 • 176 PAGES • FC • T+ • $19.99 US

Collects Witchblade (2024) issues #13-18.

OFFERED AGAIN • WITCHBLADE (2024), VOL. 1-2 TP

