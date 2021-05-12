Hulk, Doctor Strange And X-Men Marvel Omnibuses For 2022

Thanks to our good friend The Uncanny Omar and his YouTube channel at Near Mint Comics – and his close and personal connection with Marvel's David Gabriel – we get word of seven new-and-reprint Marvel Omnibus volumes coming out in January, February, and March 2022, in comic shops and bookstores alike.

The Omnibus format takes in dozens of Marvel comic books in a run, and prints them oversized in hardcover, and at a size that is likely to kill if dropped from a height. They often go out of print fast and are rare to return to print – although as this entry proves, they do sometimes. And these include Omnibus volumes collecting different runs from The Hulk, Doctor Strange, and X-Men through the years.

INCREDIBLE HULK BY PETER DAVID OMNIBUS VOL. 4: Incredible Hulk (1968) 436-467, -1; Incredible Hulk Annual '97; Savage Hulk (1996) 1; Cutting Edge (1995) 1; Cable (1993) 34; Onslaught: Marvel Universe (1996) 1; Incredible Hulk: Hercules Unleashed (1996) 1; Heroes Reborn: The Return (1997) 1-4 Coming January 2022

INCREDIBLE HULK BY PETER DAVID OMNIBUS VOL. 1: INCREDIBLE HULK (1968) 328, 331-368; WEB OF SPIDER-MAN (1985) 44; FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) 320; MATERIAL FROM MARVEL COMICS PRESENTS (1988) 26, 45 February 2022

THE INCREDIBLE HULK OMNIBUS VOL. 1: Collects Hulk #1-6, Tales to Astonish #59-101, and Incredible Hulk #102, March 2022

DOCTOR STRANGE OMNIBUS VOL. 1 Collecting material from STRANGE TALES (1951) #110-111 and #114-146, and AMAZING SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL #2 January 2022.

DOCTOR STRANGE OMNIBUS VOL. 2 Collecting STRANGE TALES (1951) #147-168, DOCTOR STRANGE (1968) #169-183, AVENGERS (1963) #61, THE SUB-MARINER (1968) #22, THE INCREDIBLE HULK (1968) #126 and material from MARVEL FEATURE (1971) #1 and NOT BRAND ECHH (1967) #13. January 2022.

The X-Men Omnibus Vol. 1 (NEW PRINTING) Collecting: X-Men #1-31. January 2022.

The X-Men Omnibus Vol. 2 (NEW PRINTING) Collecting: Collecting: X-Men #32-66, Avengers #53, Ka-Zar #2-3, Marvel Tales #30. February 2022.

These Omnibus volumes will be published by Marvel Comics in January, February, and March 2022 and yes, we are already looking at those kind of dates. How the time flies, right? Orders can be placed soonish and, after publication, will probably double on eBay, because that is the way of things right now.