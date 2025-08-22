Hulk: Smash Everything #1 With Ryan North And Vincenzo Carratù

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: hulk, ryan north

Ryan North is one of my favourite current mainstream comic book writers, on titles such as One World Under Doom and Fantastic Four, as well as The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl, Adventure Time, The Midas Flesh, Jughead, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Original Sins, Power Pack, Inhumans, and Secret Invasion, combining the lightness of touch and satirical verbal dexterity of someone like Chip Zdarsky, Dan Slott, or Mark Russell, with the kind of structural excesses of Jonathan Hickman, Grant Morrison, and Alan Moore. And now, courtesy of a stub on the Marvel Comics November 2025 solicits and solicitations, it seems he is doing the Hulk, and returning to one of his biggest obsessions in the process, dinosaurs. Ryan North was known for years as the writer/artist, kinda of the stationary strip Dinosaur Comics. Because the Hulk is fighting everything from monsters to concepts of existence, drawn by Vincenzo Carratù, of Psylocke, Die!namite, Iceman, Mary Jane & Black Cat, Dracula, Carson Of Venus, Dead X-Men and more. And remember, this is the Ryan North who says that it is canon that Doctor Doom wore a Hulk T-shirt.

Hulk: Smash Everything #1

A GUARANTEED SMASH HIT!!! Is Hulk really the strongest there is? Sure, he's stronger than most PEOPLE…. but is he really stronger than EVERYTHING? Dinosaurs? Planets? Gravity? Cosmic forces??? Find out here because when we say Hulk takes on all-comers in this new miniseries, we really mean it!!! It's non-stop action in the classic mighty Marvel manner from Ryan North ( ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM, SQUIRREL GIRL) and Vincenzo Carratu (PSYLOCKE, ASTONISHING ICEMAN)! $4.99 Dec 3, 2025

(W) Ryan North (A) Vincenzo Carratù (CA) Adam Kubert, Adi Granov, Luciano Vecchio, Mark Brooks

Hulk: Smash Everything #1 by Ryan North and Vincenzo Carratù will be published by Marvel Comics on the 3rd of December and then through into 2026…

