Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Doctor Strange, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Stan Lee, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: 1776, Infernal Hulk

Marvel Comics Full November 2025 Solicits And Solicitations

Marvel Comics Full November 2025 solicits and solicitations, from 1776 to Captain America Vs Aliens to X-Men Of Apocalypse. to Infernal Hulk

Welcome to Marvel Comics' November 2025 solicits and solicitations, with three separate anniversary events for Age Of Apocalypse…

X-MEN OF APOCALYPSE #1 (OF 4)

JEPH LOEB (W) • SIMONE DI MEO (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU

VARIANT COVER BY DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

NEGATIVE SPACE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS • VARIANT COVER BY JOE MADUREIRA

VIRGIN VARIANT A COVER BY JOE MADUREIRA • VIRGIN VARIANT B COVER BY JOE MADUREIRA

VARIANT COVER BY FANYANG • VARIANT COVER BY STEVE SKROCE

VARIANT COVER BY ARTHUR ADAMS • VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE

THE X-MEN OF APOCALYPSE VS. THE UNCANNY X-MEN!

The X-Men of Apocalypse are here in the Marvel Universe – and that's a very bad thing for the Uncanny X-Men!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

X-MEN: TALES FROM THE AGE OF APOCALYPSE #1

Written by SCOTT LOBDELL, JOHN FRANCIS MOORE, LARRY HAMA & FABIAN NICIEZA

Penciled by JOE MADUREIRA, STEVE EPTING, ADAM KUBERT & ANDY KUBERT

Cover by PACO MEDINA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

In 1995, Marvel shocked the comics-reading world, canceling all its blockbuster X-titles and replacing them with new series in the transformed reality of the Age of Apocalypse! These tales, by some of the era's leading creators, introduced fans to radically new versions of the heroes they loved – fighting for survival in a nightmarish dystopia where Charles Xavier is long dead! Professor X was killed twenty years in the past during a freak time-travel accident, and now the Darwinian conqueror Apocalypse rules with an iron fist – ruthlessly enforcing his dictum that only the strong shall survive! In the long shadow of En Sabah Nur, hidden among a downtrodden humankind, are a group of ragtag freedom fighters led by Xavier's oldest friend: Magneto! They're amazing, they're astonishing – but who are the X-Men?! Plus: What has become of iconic mutants Cyclops, Havok and Wolverine in this war-torn world? Collecting ASTONISHING X-MEN (1995) #1, FACTOR X #1, WEAPON X (1995) #1 and AMAZING X-MEN (1995) #1.

104 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T …$9.99

INFERNAL HULK #1

Phillip Kennedy Johnson (W) • Nic Klein (A/C)

STREET-VERSE VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE

PROMO VARIANT COVER BY NIC KLEIN

VARIANT COVER BY STEPHEN SEGOVIA • VARIANT COVER BY JUAN FERREYRA

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY NIC KLEIN

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY DAN PANOSIAN

INCREDIBLE…IMMORTAL…INFERNAL!

The evil known as Eldest has literally torn Bruce Banner and the Hulk apart and taken the Hulk's body as their own. This new, unstoppable Infernal Hulk is ten times the monster that everyone always feared Hulk would be. Their diabolical plan is to plunge the world back into ancient horrors by transforming our heroes into nightmarish beasts! Meanwhile, the indomitable Bruce Banner, though powerless, will stop at nothing to thwart their evil schemes!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING.

1776 #1 (OF 5)

J. Michael Straczynski (W) • Ron Lim & Sean Damien Hill (A)

COVER BY Pete Woods

CHARACTER VARIANT COVER BY JOE QUESADA

HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY PHIL JIMENEZ

VARIANT COVER BY PAULO SIQUEIRA • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PAULO SIQUEIRA

WRAPAROUND VARIANT COVER BY STEVE RUDE

VARIANT COVER BY Mark Bagley

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY David Nakayama

REVOLUTIONARY WARRIORS, ASSEMBLE! As we prepare to celebrate America's 250th Birthday, let us salute all the magnificent champions who embody the very essence of freedom and justice! Can they save the past without destroying the future, or will they – and the nation – be swept away by the tides of the timestream? One thing is certain: With courage in their hearts and stars in their eyes, these legendary warriors will stop at nothing to preserve the legacy of the land they love!

Calamity strikes when a mysterious force dares to tamper with the sacred threads of history. CAPTAIN AMERICA and his formidable squad of Marvel heroes leap into action! Their mission? To safeguard the founding of the United States of America! The fate of the nation hangs in the balance at the dawn of the Revolution, as these valiant heroes must navigate the treacherous waters of the past to ensure a future that remains untarnished.

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING.

VENOM #251

Al Ewing (W) • PACO MEDINA (A) • Cover by CARLOS GÓMEZ

STREET-VERSE VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE

VARIANT COVER BY PUPPETEER LEE • VARIANT COVER BY SKAN

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PUPPETEER LEE

BREAK THE STREAK!

Doc Ock is back – as Director of Operations for S.C.A.R.! And he's got the all-new Toxin in his sights! Luke Cage isn't happy – but will New York's Mayor choose to side with human law…or symbiote justice? Plus – MJ gets a new gig! Venom gets a new look! And the rollicking return of Blue Streak!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

ALIEN VS. CAPTAIN AMERICA #1 (OF 4)

FRANK TIERI (W) • STEFANO RAFFAELE (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY DAN PANOSIAN

VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE RED SKULL'S NEWEST RECRUITS!

It's World War II, and Hydra seeks a new weapon to defeat the Allies and win the war. To that end, the Red Skull has sent Baron Strucker on an expedition to the Himalayas to find the fabled city of Attilan. But instead of finding the Inhumans, Strucker uncovers something much more deadly. Much more… Alien. Can Captain America and the Howling Commandos stop the Skull and his newfound Xenomorph weapons…or will the First Avenger learn that in war-torn Europe…no one can hear you scream?

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$5.99

RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING.

AMAZING X-MEN #2

Jed MacKay (W) • MAHMUD ASRAR (A/C)

STREET-VERSE VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE

VARIANT COVER BY EJIKURE • VARIANT COVER BY DAVID MARQUEZ

OUT OF THE FRYING PAN AND INTO THE HELLFIRE!

X YEARS LATER, the X-Men find themselves at the mercy of the Darkchild and her demon knight, the Juggernaut! Can the X-Men escape Providence, or will they join the residents of that cursed city in damnation? A new ally joins them, but new truths coming to light threaten to tear them apart!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

X-MEN: BOOK OF REVELATION #2

Jed MacKay (W) • NETHO DIAZ (A/C)

STREET-VERSE VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE GHOST OF PHILADELPHIA!

X YEARS LATER, Elbecca, newest of Revelation's Choristers, attempts to outmaneuver Fabian Cortez as he threatens both her new position and her life! The Ghost of Philadelphia has some tricks up her sleeve that may save them both, but there are things even she does not know about what is going on!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

UNBREAKABLE X-MEN #2

Gail Simone (W) • LUCAS WERNECK (A/C)

STREET-VERSE VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE

VARIANT COVER BY MARCO CHECCHETTO • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

ATLANTIS UNDER SEIGE!

X YEARS LATER, a grief-stricken GAMBIT has a mission to recover and recall several unwilling X-MEN who have left the mutant life, to face a creature of nightmares that can doom them all! It's the return of several beloved mutants (and a few less beloved), coming back to try to contain the unimaginable army of the undead that threatens both Atlantis and the surface world!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

EXPATRIATE X-MEN #2

EVE L. EWING (W) • FRANCESCO MORTARINO (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY BETSY COLA • VARIANT COVER BY MARCUS TO

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

GUERRILLA WARFARE!

X YEARS LATER, BRONZE, MS. MARVEL, RIFT, MELEE and their guerrilla flotilla make their way upriver, evading the surveillance of both REVELATION and the U.S. Army. It's clear that their recently rescued charge LYREBIRD is not who he seems to be. And withholding some details leaves his life on the line, as the team approaches the LIMBO LANDS…and the truth.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

THE LAST WOLVERINE #2

Saladin Ahmed (W) • EDGAR SALAZAR (A) • Cover by Martín Cóccolo

STREET-VERSE VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE

VARIANT COVER BY TONY DANIEL • VARIANT COVER BY PUPPETEER LEE

THE QUEST FOR LOGAN!

X YEARS LATER, WOLVERINE has teamed up with NIGHTCRAWLER, with a plan to save LOGAN. A new ally has brought information that could turn the tide and save him – HEATHER HUDSON, A.K.A. VINDICATOR! To do so will mean venturing back into the Revelation Territories…which will have horrific consequences for Nightcrawler and Wolverine! PLUS: Wait till you learn VINDICATOR's secret!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

LAURA KINNEY: SABRETOOTH #2

Erica Schultz (W) • Valentina Pinti (A) • Cover by ELENA CASAGRANDE

VARIANT COVER BY Jacopo Camagni • VARIANT COVER BY Ashley Witter

VARIANT COVER BY Nimit Malavia

SABRETOOTH HUNTS HER FAMILY!

X YEARS LATER, SABRETOOTH must hunt her sister GABBY and half brother AKIHIRO as they flee the REVELATION TERRITORIES! But who travels with them, and what threat do they hold over the fate of Revelation? PLUS: The return of a landmark X-VILLAIN!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

ROGUE STORM #2

Murewa Ayodele (W) • ROLAND BOSCHI (A) • COVER BY HUMBERTO RAMOS

STREET-VERSE VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE

VARIANT COVER BY PABLO VILLALOBOS • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PABLO VILLALOBOS

CHAPTER TWO: BEST SERVED COLD!

X YEARS LATER, many secret events have taken place among the mutants of the world – including the one that changed GAMBIT and ROGUE's marriage forever. As STORM embarks on her quest to destroy EEGUN, the devourer of SORCERERS SUPREME, GAMBIT has a score to settle with STORM…for the fate of his marriage. But what is the fate of the mystical world compared to the fate of two mutants' marriage? Well, STORM and GAMBIT will have to figure out the answer to that question on the dirt road to hell and carnage.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

UNDEADPOOL #2

Tim Seeley (W) • CARLOS MAGNO (A) • Cover by E.M. GIST

VARIANT COVER BY Mitsuhiro Arita • VARIANT COVER BY Godtail

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE MAN CALLED CABLE VS. UNDEADPOOL!

X YEARS LATER, WADE WILSON reunites with NATHAN SUMMERS, the man called CABLE! But it's not a happy reunion…Will the UNDEADPOOL devour his mutant friend, or will CABLE destroy his one time partner? And you may be shocked – not everyone is getting through this alive!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

IRON & FROST #2

CAVAN SCOTT (W) • RUAIRÍ COLEMAN (A) • Cover by RYAN BROWN

STREET-VERSE VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE

VARIANT COVER BY KASIA NIE • VARIANT COVER BY TAURIN CLARKE

WELCOME TO SANCTUARY!

X YEARS LATER, Emma Frost has come looking for Tony Stark. Tony Stark is looking for a cure to the X-Virus. But is Iron King of the all-new Hellfire Club about to lose everything he holds dear?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

LONGSHOTS #2*

GERRY DUGGAN & JONATHAN HICKMAN (W) • ALAN ROBINSON (A)

COVER BY DUSTIN WEAVER • VARIANT COVER BY SCOTT HEPBURN

VARIANT COVER BY ADAM POLLINA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

HOW I LEARNED TO STOP WORRYING AND LOVE MOJO!

X YEARS LATER, the stage is set for a show unlike any other! One so violent, so vile, we have to put the X-BABIES on the cover otherwise we'd have to be a polybagged RED BAND BOOK! Watch as your favorite characters get plucked from existence and destroyed – all for YOUR entertainment! You can't miss out on this ABSOLUTE MOJO BOOK!* ORDER AND PREORDER THIS BOOK NOW: MOJO DEMANDS IT!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

*Guys, we can't say ABSOLUTE…

BINARY #2

STEPHANIE PHILLIPS (W) • GIADA BELVISO (A) • Cover by RICKIE YAGAWA

VARIANT COVER BY CORIN HOWELL • VARIANT COVER BY JUNGGEUN YOON

VARIANT COVER BY JACOPO CAMAGNI

THE MIGHT OF THE PHOENIX!

X YEARS LATER, BINARY faces threats from all angles – REVELATION's treacherous world, with its endlessly encroaching dangers. The people she's trying desperately to keep safe, whose resentment for her protection has reached a boiling point. And now…a face from the past, determined to bring chaos and destruction that will challenge even the incredible might of the PHOENIX!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SINISTER'S SIX #2

DAVID MARQUEZ (W) • RAFAEL LOUREIRO (A) • Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

VARIANT COVER BY IVAN SHAVRIN • VARIANT COVER BY JUSTIN MASON

VARIANT COVER BY JEFF DEKAL

SIX AGAINST WOLVERINE!

X YEARS LATER, Sinister's Six race to find the cure that could save them! But is the chance at life worth an encounter with Revelation's Angel of Death – Wolverine? Or will the team kill each other first?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-VENGERS #2

JASON LOO (W) • SERGIO DÁVILA (A) • Cover by MIKE MCKONE

VARIANT COVER BY EMILIO LAISO • VARIANT COVER BY JOSHUA CASSARA

VARIANT COVER BY PACO MEDINA

MOONSTAR ASSEMBLES WHAT'S LEFT OF THE AVENGERS!

X YEARS LATER, the Revelation Territories are under grave danger from the Technarchy! Can Moonstar and the X-Vengers save this mutant paradise? And why does Revelation not want them to?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

OMEGA KIDS #2

TONY FLEECS (W) • ANDRÉS GENOLET (A) • Cover by ROD REIS

VARIANT COVER BY FEDERICO VICENTINI • VARIANT COVER BY CHAD HARDIN

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

TARGET: RACHEL SUMMERS!

X YEARS LATER, the Omega Kids play their favorite game…hunting down mutant traitors! But have they bit off more than they can chew by attacking Rachel Summers? And what will Quentin and his students do when their mission calls for a sacrifice?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

RADIOACTIVE SPIDER-MAN #2

JOE KELLY (W) • KEV WALKER (A) • Cover by Giuseppe Camuncoli

VARIANT COVER BY SALVADOR LARROCA

VARIANT COVER BY ROD REIS • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

NONSTOP MAYHEM!

X YEARS LATER, Mayhem continues to maul New York City! Spider-Man doesn't have much luck containing Mayhem…perhaps SPIN and GHOST-SPIDER can help?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

PLANET SHE-HULK #1

Stephanie Phillips (W) • Aaron Kuder (A/C)

STREET-VERSE VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE

VARIANT COVER BY JENNY FRISON • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JENNY FRISON

VARIANT COVER BY FANYANG • VARIANT COVER BY TAURIN CLARKE

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY TBA

SAKAAR, PARTY OF ONE!

SHE-HULK is back, and she's…stuck on Sakaar? Spinning out of Jonathan Hickman's hit cosmic epic, IMPERIAL, Jennifer Walters made a promise to her cousin, HULK, to watch over the planet Sakaar and its people for a few days. But it's been longer than a few days, and now She-Hulk is in charge of keeping the peace on a planet at war! But Jennifer is a VERY different Hulk than the one who once smashed Sakaar into submission…is she up for the task?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING.

DAREDEVIL/PUNISHER: THE DEVIL'S TRIGGER #1 (OF 5)

JIMMY PALMIOTTI (W) • TOMMASO BIANCHI (A)

Cover by KENDRICK "KUNKKA" LIM

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY KENDRICK "KUNKKA" LIM

STREET-VERSE VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE

FROM THE CHAOS A COSTUME VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO

VARIANT COVER BY DAN PANOSIAN • VARIANT COVER BY JOSHUA CASSARA

VARIANT COVER BY DAVID MARQUEZ

DO YOU HAVE WHAT IT TAKES TO PULL THE TRIGGER?

DAREDEVIL and THE PUNISHER – two of Marvel's mightiest with one of the most celebrated and storied rivalries in comics find themselves at odds, not only with each other, but with New York's criminal element once again! Writer Jimmy Palmiotti revisits the world that was, as Frank Castle is pitted against the Gnucci crime family for their most violent and visceral confrontation yet! As their conflict threatens to tear Hell's Kitchen apart, it'll fall to DAREDEVIL to contain the chaos!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

NOVA: CENTURION #1

Jed MacKay (W) • Álvaro López (A) • Cover by ALESSANDRO Cappuccio

VARIANT COVER BY FRANK MILLER

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY FRANK MILLER

VARIANT COVER BY YASMINE PUTRI

VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS CAMPANA

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY IVAN SHAVRIN

Got a problem? NOVA can help – for a price!

With the Xandarian Worldmind, the sentient repository of an entire extinct people's culture and history, relying on regular (and expensive) energy infusions, Richard Rider is for hire. A deep-space drifter weighed down with the truth of the terrible lie that the new Galactic Union was built upon, Nova is a corp of one. But how long can he keep his hands clean handling dirty money?

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING.

RED HULK #10

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • GABRIEL GUZMAN (A) • Cover by Geoff Shaw

VARIANT COVER BY Michele Bandini

RED FLAG!

• RED HULK and his crew invade LATVERIA!

• Can he bring down WAR-WOLF and dethrone DOOM?

• Featuring the last appearances of MACHINE MAN, DEATHLOK and WILDSTREAK? Find out in this explosive series finale!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM #9 (OF 9)

Ryan North (W) • R.B. Silva (A) • Cover by Ben Harvey

STREET-VERSE VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE

FROM THE CHAOS A COSTUME VARIANT COVER BY NETHO DIAZ

VARIANT COVER BY R.B. SILVA • FORESHADOW VARIANT COVER BY MARTÍN CÓCCOLO

SPOILER VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VARIANT COVER BY MATTEO DELLA FONTE

DOOMASAUR VARIANT COVER BY MARK BAGLEY • VARIANT COVER BY STEVE RUDE

FINALE!

• Doom has confronted all of Earth's heroes in battle – and he's won. What's more, he's used the magical power of Sorcerer Supreme to ensure that this victory has become a fixed moment in time: a thing that will stand forever, impervious to magic or time travel alike.

• But unbeknownst to Doom, in that climatic moment that can now never be changed, the seeds of Doom's downfall were also fixed for all eternity.

• Left with an intolerable defeat that cannot be changed, Doom makes a choice he can never undo – and the rest of the world will pay his price…

• …it all comes down to this in the big finale of ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM!

• PLUS: If the Sorcerer Supreme falls, who will rise to take his place? Find out here!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

SPIDER-MAN: NOIR #2 (OF 5)

ERIK LARSEN (W) • ANDREA BROCCARDO (A) • Cover by SIMONE DI MEO

VARIANT COVER BY GERMÁN PERALTA • VARIANT COVER BY ROD REIS

VARIANT COVER BY ERIK LARSEN

THE COLD CASE GETS HOT!

• The investigation into the death of George Stacy heats up, and Peter figures out the murderer's identity!

• Gwen Stacy isn't going to like it!

• But in the meantime, meet the newest Spider-Man Noir rogue – HARD BOIL!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

PUNISHER: RED BAND #3 (OF 5)

Benjamin Percy (W) • Julius Ohta (A) • Cover by Marco Checchetto

VARIANT COVER BY LEE BERMEJO • VARIANT COVER BY TONY DANIEL

SECRETS REVEALED!

From a fateful afternoon in the park to the furthest corners of the Marvel Universe in Weirdworld, few folks on Earth know Frank Castle's history as THE PUNISHER better than WILSON FISK…and he intends to use that knowledge to make Frank's life more miserable than ever before. Tortured literally, metaphorically and otherwise by faces old and new, this is one issue PUNISHER fans won't want to miss!

32 PGS./Explicit Content …$4.99 [POLYBAGGED]

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: TORN #2 (OF 5)

J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI (W) • PERE PÉREZ (A) • COVER BY MARK BAGLEY

VARIANT COVER BY ARIO ANINDITO • VARIANT COVER BY STEVE RUDE

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

UNCOVER MORE ANCIENT SPIDER-HISTORY!

• Learn more not only about one of the best eras of Spider-Man but also about the Marvel Universe as a whole!

• Spider-Man's new villain Evangeline represents foes who will twist Spider-Man's (and your) brain.

• Plus, Spider-Man's heart is bent by two of the greatest women in the Marvel Universe!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MARVEL KNIGHTS: THE WORLD TO COME #6 (OF 6)

STORY BY JOE QUESADA & CHRISTOPHER PRIEST

CHRISTOPHER PRIEST (W) • Joe Quesada (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY DECLAN SHALVEY

VARIANT COVER BY DIKE RUAN

THE EPIC CONCLUSION TO THE

MINISERIES EVENT OF THE DECADE!

• T'Challa and Ketema go head-to-head, and it's not just Wakanda hanging in the balance, it's the whole world!

• The celebration of Marvel Knights comes to its culmination and conclusion in grand fashion!!!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

ECHO: SEEKER OF TRUTH #1

Taboo, B. Earl & More (W) • Jim Terry & More (A) • Cover by DAVID MACK

VARIANT COVER BY CARMEN CARNERO • VARIANT COVER BY Maria Wolf

THE NEW AGE OF ECHO!

When her cousin goes missing in Los Angeles, ECHO goes to the City of Angels to find out what happened to her. But what she discovers is a series of disappearances centered around a mysterious wellness cult called Wisteria Meadows. As Echo dives deeper into the mystery, she'll discover a truth about herself she never imagined. But who is the faceless puppet master behind the cult, and what is their sinister plan?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

SPIDER-MAN: HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR #1

RAINBOW ROWELL (W) • Luciano Vecchio, Bob Quinn & More (A)

Cover by LUCIANO VECCHIO • Variant Cover by Emanuela Lupacchino • Variant Cover by Meghan Hetrick • Variant Cover by Kasia Nie

HOLIDAY PLANS NO MORE!

Peter Parker is all alone for the holidays… Luckily, the Spectacular Spider-Man has some amazing friends he can celebrate with! But can the Fantastic Four, the Avengers, the X-Men, Daredevil and more handle winter with the wisecrackin' Web-Head? Or will the Thing have to send Spidey packing to ensure a silent night? Rainbow Rowell and a bevy of Marvel's finest artists deliver a holiday romp to all the good boys and girls who read magnificent Marvel mags!

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T …$4.99

MARVEL: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD AND GUTS #2 (OF 4)

Alyssa Wong, HO CHE ANDERSON, GARTH ENNIS & TY TEMPLETON (W)

CHRIS ALLEN, HO CHE ANDERSON, JOHN McCREA & TY TEMPLETON (A)

COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU • VARIANT COVER BY STEFANO CASELLI

VARIANT COVER BY CREEES LEE • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY CREEES LEE

• First, join industry legend MARK WAID as he casts a spell with a DOCTOR STRANGE story that truly lives up to the good doc's name!

• THEN ALYSSA WONG tells a terrifying tale of brotherly love and bone-breaking hammers, starring Thor and Loki (or what's left of him)!

• AND LASTLY! It wouldn't be a horror anthology without a saga of vampiric violence starring BLADE! This time from celebrated creator HO CHE ANDERSON!

• PLUS: A bonus two-page set of ALL-NEW Daily Bugle funnies from Ty Templeton – this time, they're SUNDAY SCARIES!

40 PGS./Parental Advisory …$5.99

SPIRITS OF VIOLENCE #2 (OF 5)

Sabir Pirzada (W) • Paul Davidson (A) • Cover by Kendrick "KUNKKA" Lim

FROM THE CHAOS A COSTUME VARIANT COVER BY JONAS SCHARF

VARIANT COVER BY JONBOY MEYERS • VARIANT COVER BY GERARDO SANDOVAL

Johnny Blaze and Danny Ketch have learned of the existence of a new and dangerous Spirit! An entity called THE SPIRIT OF VIOLENCE – but as the entity targets the Ghost Riders and those closest to them, will anyone be able to stand in its path? AND WILL THEY SURVIVE?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MARVEL ZOMBIES: RED BAND #3 (OF 5)

Ethan S. Parker & Griffin Sheridan (W) • JAN BAZALDUA (A) • COVER BY GREG LAND

VARIANT COVER BY WILL ROBSON • VARIANT COVER BY Rogê Antônio

RETRO ZOMBIE VARIANT COVER BY SCOTT KOBLISH

THANOS SNAPS!

The undead history of the Marvel Universe continues on as Thanos takes on the quest for the Infinity Stones! The Mad Titan of our universe once killed half of all life. What will he do in a universe where the dead don't die?!

32 PGS./Explicit Content …$4.99 [POLYBAGGED]

MARVEL KNIGHTS: PUNISHER #2 (OF 4)

JIMMY PALMIOTTI (W) • DAN PANOSIAN (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY MICHELE BANDINI

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

FRANK CASTLE – PRISONER?!

• It's no easy task to capture Frank Castle, and what his enemies do to him this issue is well beyond that.

• This comic will shock, disturb and have you on the edge of your seat. Buckle up!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #15 (LGY#979)

JOE KELLY (W) • PEPE LARRAZ (A/C) • STREET-VERSE VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE

AMAZING VISIONS VARIANT COVER BY LEE BERMEJO

AMAZING VISIONS VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY LEE BERMEJO

BICENTENNIAL CALENDAR HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY ROSS ANDRU

VARIANT COVER BY ADAM KUBERT • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

250TH HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE SECRETS OF SPACE REVEALED!

• Spider-Man takes on a challenge of single combat to save his new crew and finds himself between a rock and a GIANT ALIEN BEAST INTENT ON HIS DEATH!

• Not only does Spider-Man learn aspects of his quest that he didn't expect, but his companions learn things about Spider-Man that THEY didn't expect.

• Witness the first full appearance of a new major character!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #16 (LGY#980)

JOE KELLY (W) • JOHN ROMITA JR. (A/C)

PIXAR TOY STORY HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY MARCO FORCELLONI

AMAZING VISIONS VARIANT COVER BY LEE BERMEJO

AMAZING VISIONS VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY LEE BERMEJO

FROM THE CHAOS A COSTUME VARIANT COVER BY SIMONE DI MEO

VARIANT COVER BY DAVID MARQUEZ • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE RESOLUTE SPIDER-SLAYER!

• Part of being Spider-Man is facing horrific scientifically wondrous SPIDER-SLAYERS!

• This new Spider-Slayer is particularly dangerous and endangers not only Spider-Man but the new teen hero KINTSUGI!

• Aunt May drops some wisdom that you won't forget anytime soon!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #40

Cody Ziglar (W) • MARCO RENNA (A) • COVER BY FEDERICO VICENTINI

STREET-VERSE VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

SPIDER-MAN KNEELS TO RABBLE'S REIGN!

MILES MORALES is doing whatever a SPIDER(-MAN) can! That is until his greatest foe, RABBLE, returns! This time, NO ONE is safe from RABBLE'S REVENGE! But in her bloody quest to destroy Spider-Man, she's opened a pandora's box of horrors the likes of which Miles has never faced before!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

VENOM: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #4 (OF 4)

CHRIS BACHALO, Al Ewing & RICH DOUEK (W)

Chris Bachalo, KEI ZAMA & ROBERT GILL (A)

Cover by Philip Tan

VARIANT COVER BY JUAN FERREYRA

VARIANT COVER BY GERARDO SANDOVAL

SUSPENSE, HORROR and CELEBRATIONS!

• Three untold tales from across VENOM history!

• Al Ewing and Kei Zama take us on a suspenseful thrill ride as someone tries to murder LEE PRICE. Can the Venom symbiote stop the assassination, or is he a dead man walking?

• Rich Douek and Robert Gill detail MAC GARGAN's attempt to steal the symbiote back from EDDIE BROCK – with dire results!

• And Chris Bachalo rings in the holiday season with Christmas in New York – as only Venom could experience it!

40 PGS./Parental Advisory …$5.99

BLACK CAT #4

G. Willow Wilson (W) • Gleb Melnikov (A) • Cover by Adam Hughes

STREET-VERSE VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE • VARIANT COVER BY MARK BUCKINGHAM

BLACK CAT VARIANT COVER BY DERRICK CHEW

BLACK CAT VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DERRICK CHEW

CAUGHT IN A TRAP!

BLACK CAT's little super-hero game is up as far as Spider-Man's deadliest foes are concerned – and they've sprung a trap Felicia Hardy may not even be able to dodge! She'll need every scheme (and all nine of her lives) to get out of this one…

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

EDDIE BROCK: CARNAGE #10

Charles Soule (W) • JESÚS Saiz (A/C)

STREET-VERSE VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE

VARIANT COVER BY FABRIZIO DE TOMMASO

THE DEATH OF CARNAGE?!

Eddie and Carnage's investigation has hardly gone as planned, leaving them at the whims of its mysterious proprietor – a symbiote host Eddie remembers from his days as the King in Black. She has the key to killing Carnage, but the price of ridding the world of him once and for all is costly. Will Eddie be willing to pay it, or will the symbiote live to kill another day?

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

SPIDER-GIRL #6

Torunn GrØnbekk (W) • DIÓGENES NEVES (A) • Cover by David Nakayama

VARIANT COVER BY BEN SU • VARIANT COVER BY ROMY JONES

TROUBLE AT HOME!

• In the wake of her fight with Tombstone, Spider-Girl returns home to Hawaii – only to find her family at the center of a monstrous conspiracy!

• Meanwhile, Spider-Girl must confront how she has changed since leaving home with Bullseye – and whether her spider-heroics have a place in this new chapter!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

SPIDER-MAN & WOLVERINE #7

MARC GUGGENHEIM (W) • Kaare Andrews (A) • Cover by Kaare Andrews

FROM THE CHAOS A COSTUME VARIANT COVER BY ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO

VARIANT COVER BY SERGIO DAVILA

A TALE OF TWO HEROES!

Two different heroes, vastly different methods, and one mission only they can take on together. But why Peter and Logan? Don't miss the kickoff to the most surprising Wolverine and Spider-Man adventure of all! PLUS: the debut of an ALL-NEW VILLAIN who owes more to Peter and Logan than you can imagine!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SPIDER-MAN '94 #3 (of 5)

J.M. DeMatteis (W) • JIM Towe (A) • Cover by Nick Bradshaw

VARIANT COVER BY ERIK LARSEN

ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

MARVEL ANIMATION VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

WHO IS EZEKIEL SIMS?

• While SPIDER-MAN tries to recover from the worst beatdown of his life, MORLUN continues his dark and twisted plans.

• Why is KAINE stalking the Parker Family?

• And what role does KRAVEN THE HUNTER play in all of this?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

ALL-NEW SPIDER-GWEN: THE GHOST-SPIDER #4

STEPHANIE PHILLIPS (W) • Paolo Villanelli (A) • COVER BY DAVID MARQUEZ

STREET-VERSE VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE

VARIANT COVER BY LEIRIX • VARIANT COVER BY David Yardin

PANIC! AT THE PRISON!

Tantrum has taken over Ryker's Island, creating an army of symbiote-d prisoners, and government soldiers are at the doors! Can Gwen stop Tantrum before the military levels Ryker's to the ground?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #1 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS

Penciled by MARK BAGLEY

Cover by JOE QUESADA • VARIANT COVER BY JOSHUA CASSARA

FOIL VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

The groundbreaking story that introduced the young Peter Parker of a completely new universe and began Brian Michael Bendis and Mark Bagley's record-breaking 21st-century reimagination of a pop-cultural icon! Get ready to know Spider-Man all over again, from the ground up, as a powerless teen fighting to survive in high school experiences the fateful spider bite that will change everything! But, this time, Uncle Ben survives the first issue! Mary Jane Watson is there from the start! And Norman Osborn's fingerprints are all over everything! Peter gets his first taste of power, but the lesson about responsibility will have to wait! It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN (2000) #1.

48 PGS./Rated T …$5.99

RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING.

FANTASTIC FOUR #11 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by STAN LEE

Penciled by JACK KIRBY

Cover by JACK KIRBY

VARIANT COVER BY ALEX SAVIUK

FOIL VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

Continuing a facsimile collection of the foundational adventures of Marvel's First Family! The FF have survived some dangerous foes in the early days of their super-heroic careers, but nothing could prepare them to face…the Impossible Man! But first, they must deal with the queries from their many fans – courtesy of Willie Lumpkin's bulging mail bag! Then, at last, from planet Poppup in the tenth galaxy, he arrives! He's invincible! Irrepressible! And downright Impossible! Can even the combined talents of Mister Fantastic, the Invisible Girl, the Human Torch and the Thing find a way to contain him?! It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #11.

Marvel is reprinting the first twelve issues of FANTASTIC FOUR as they originally appeared!

32 PGS./All Ages …$4.99

RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING.

CIVIL WAR #4 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by MARK MILLAR

Penciled by STEVE MCNIVEN

COVER BY STEVE MCNIVEN

VARIANT COVER BY PAULO SIQUEIRA

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY MICHAEL TURNER

Continuing a facsimile representation of the blockbuster crossover that scarred the Marvel Universe for years! The Superhuman Registration Act requires all those with powers to register with the government. Captain America and his outlaw band are strenuous objectors. Iron Man leads the pro-registration faction. Two stalwart Avengers, now at loggerheads. But when their greatest ally of all – long thought dead, makes his thunderous comeback – whose side will the Mighty Thor be on? And is everything as it seems with his legendary return? As lightning strikes, a hero falls – and all chance of peace is gone! It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting CIVIL WAR (2006) #4.

Marvel will be reprinting the original seven issues of Civil War!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

RETAILERS/CONSUMERS: PLEASE INQUIRE REGARDING FOIL PRICING.

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #23

JONATHAN HICKMAN (W) • MARCO CHECCHETTO (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY MARK BAGLEY

VARIANT COVER BY NICK BRADSHAW

You think we're going to tell you what happens in the penultimate issue of ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN? That would be spoilers galore! Just know it's building to a finale you won't want to miss!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #22

BRYAN HILL (W) • STEFANO CASELLI (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY LEE GARBETT • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

WAR ON THE PROGENITORS!

• Black Panther and a bevy of new Wakandan war machines designed by Shuri take the offensive!

• With the gods themselves empowering Black Panther, he and his allies can't possibly lose…right?

• And a betrayer makes themself known!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

ULTIMATES #18

DENIZ CAMP (W) • JUAN FRIGERI (A) • Cover by DIKE RUAN

ULTIMATE SPECIAL VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE

VARIANT COVER BY MARCO CHECCHETTO • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

LAST CHANCE BEFORE THE MAKER RETURNS! CALLING ALL ULTIMATES!

There's only one month remaining before the City reopens and the Maker emerges. And Tony Stark has a message for the entire world…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

ULTIMATE WOLVERINE #11

ChriS Condon (W) • ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY PHILIP TAN • VARIANT COVER BY SALVADOR LARROCA

THE EURASIAN REPUBLIC'S COUNTERATTACK!

• Furious after the events of issue #10, Magik, Colossus and OmegaRed will have their vengeance!

• Can the Opposition survive Dr. Prostovich's "Psychic Bomb"?!

• Will Wolverine be able to protect the friends he's only just been reunited with?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

ULTIMATE X-MEN #21

PEACH MOMOKO (W) • PEACH MOMOKO (A/C) (Issues #19-21 are connecting coverS)

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO • VARIANT COVER BY AKA

VARIANT COVER BY KAE TANAKA

ANTI-MUTANT LEGISLATION RISES…

The X-Men thought the Children of the Atom were their biggest problem. Little did they know, things are about to get much harder for mutants in Hi No Kuni…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

BATTLEWORLD #3 (OF 5)

Christos Gage (W) • Marcus To (A) • COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY NICK BRADSHAW

VENOM 252 VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VENOM VARIANT COVER BY PHILIP TAN

WELCOME TO THE PITT!

• With powers seemingly unmatched, KORVAC keeps our heroes trapped within Battleworld.

• But Hank Pym has a plan: recruiting KEN CONNELL, THE STAR BRAND!

• Only problem is…can Star Brand be trusted?

• PLUS: The most surprising costume reveal in 40 years!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CAPTAIN AMERICA #5

CHIP ZDARSKY (W) • VALERIO SCHITI (A) • Cover by BEN HARVEY

VARIANT COVER BY CHIP ZDARSKY • STREET-VERSE VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE

FROM THE CHAOS A COSTUME VARIANT COVER BY GEOFF SHAW

PIXAR TOY STORY HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY MARCO FORCELLONI

VARIANT COVER BY DAVID MACK • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

A TALE OF TWO CAPTAINS!

As Steve learns the true nature of his mission into Latveria, he finds himself at odds with his former ally DAVE COLTON – the current CAPTAIN AMERICA, whose path to freedom grows more violent by the day. Who will be the last Captain left standing?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

AVENGERS #32

JED MACKAY (W) • Javier Pina (A) • COVER BY CAFU

STREET-VERSE VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE

PIXAR TOY STORY HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY MARCO FORCELLONI

MARVEL COMICS PRESENTS VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VARIANT COVER BY PACO MEDINA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

ZOMBIE INVASION!

• The curtain has been pulled back and KANG's triumph seems inevitable with the grail in his hands.

• The Avengers are outnumbered – but when they assemble, ANYTHING is possible!

• PLUS: A FALLEN AVENGER returns! But is he friend or foe?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

FANTASTIC FOUR #5

RYAN NORTH (W) • HUMBERTO RAMOS (A/C)

STREET-VERSE VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE

VARIANT COVER BY MICHAEL CHO • VARIANT COVER BY JENNY FRISON

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JENNY FRISON

DISNEY WHAT IF? FANTASTIC FOUR HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY MARCO PALAZZI

BLACK AND WHITE DISNEY WHAT IF? FANTASTIC FOUR HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY MARCO PALAZZI

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

GUEST-STARRING THE BLACK CAT!

• When Reed, Ben and Johnny leave on a fishing trip to the Negative Zone, Sue Storm and Alicia Masters are left to their own devices. And no sooner have the guys left, than Susan's number-one, absolute least-favorite person in NYC starts banging on the door of the Baxter Building.

• She's wanted for murder, she's being chased by the police and she's covered in blood: That's right – it's Felicia Hardy, the Black Cat!

• Despite all the evidence pointing to her, Felicia claims she's innocent – and she needs the Invisible Woman to prove it!

• Against her better judgment, Sue agrees to help and soon finds herself embroiled in both a murder mystery and a science mystery that may be impossible to solve…while Felicia Hardy's life hangs in the balance.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

NEW AVENGERS #6

SAM HUMPHRIES (W) • TON LIMA (A) Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

FROM THE CHAOS A COSTUME VARIANT

COVER BY GURIHIRU

VARIANT COVER BY Paco Medina

WHO IS THE TRAITOR?

A catastrophic piece of intel reveals that the mastermind behind the creation of the Killuminati is a member of the NEW AVENGERS! As the team musters to stop Iron Apex from creating more Illuminati doubles, paranoia threatens to tear them apart. Can this unstable team hope to survive a traitor in their midst?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

UNDEAD IRON FIST #3 (OF 4)

JASON LOO (W) • FRAN GALÁN (A)

COVER BY WHILCE PORTACIO

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

WRATH OF THE IMMORTAL WEAPONS!

• Just when DANNY RAND thought he was in the clear, the IMMORTAL WEAPONS stand in his way: FAT COBRA, BRIDE OF NINE SPIDERS, DOG BROTHER #1 & PRINCE OF ORPHANS!

• Will he destroy his once immortal partners, or will they put Danny back in his grave?

• Danny's final judgment awaits him…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MOON KNIGHT: FIST OF KHONSHU #14

JED MACKAY (W) • DOMENICO CARBONE (A) • COVER BY DAVIDE PARATORE

FROM THE CHAOS A COSTUME VARIANT COVER BY JUAN FRIGERI

VARIANT COVER BY JUSTIN MASON • VARIANT COVER BY LUCIO PARRILLO

When THE WRECKER is targeted by the literal ghosts of his past, he comes to the Midnight Mission for help! Not everyone is convinced he deserves their assistance.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

STRANGE TALES #2 (OF 4)

Jeremy Whitley (W)

Bayleigh Underwood (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY Dave Bardin

Strange Things are Afoot…

While running late for her next gig with the Mary Janes on Halloween, Gwen Stacy discovers that the night of mischief has left Doctor Strange a victim of the nefarious Green Goblin! With pumpkin bombs exploding and webs thwipping within the halls of the Sanctum Sanctorum, grave consequences await Gwen as the witching hour comes to a close.

32 PGS/Rated T…$3.99

WOLVERINE: REVENGE –

RED BAND RAW: BLACK & WHITE EDITION #5 (OF 5)

JONATHAN HICKMAN (W) • GREG CAPULLO (A/C)

THE ULTIMATE REVENGE

IN RAW PENCIL!

• Not even a mutant healing factor can restore the gouge in WOLVERINE's soul. Generations later, revenge is served cold, as the unspeakable crimes are paid for. SNIKT, &#@$#&$s!

• It's all come down to this in Jonathan Hickman and Greg Capullo's conclusion to their legendary miniseries, presented for the first time in the raw pencils, straight from Capullo's artboard!

32 PGS./Explicit Content …$5.99 [POLYBAGGED]

THOR #4

AL EWING (W) • PASQUAL FERRY (A) • COVER BY ALEX ROSS

STREET-VERSE VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE

VARIANT COVER BY PASQUAL FERRY • VARIANT COVER BY WALTER SIMONSON

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

MEANWHILE, A TALE OF ASGARD…

• With nine great realms cut off from the tenth, old enemies grew restless – and hungry eyes fell upon Asgard's empty throne.

• Ulik, Lord of Trolls, was on the march – and which hero would rise to force him back? And which rabbit would rise to aid that hero?

• This is the story of THE SON OF THOR…and how his great tragedy began.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

UNCLE SCROOGE: EARTH'S MIGHTIEST DUCK #4 (of 4)

Jason Aaron (W) • CLASSIFIED (A) • COVER BY Gabriele Dell'Otto

VARIANT COVER BY Russell Dauterman • VARIANT COVER BY Stephanie Hans

In the grand finale of this landmark Uncle Scrooge adventure, the war against the alien invaders, the Connoisseurs, reaches its zenith, as Scrooge McDuck realizes that his entire life has been leading to this moment, to a decision that will change everything forever.

32 PGS./ALL AGES …$4.99

GODZILLA DESTROYS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE #5 (OF 5)

Gerry Duggan (W) • Javier Garrón (A) • Cover by Mark Brooks

MARVELIZED CARNAGE-ZILLA VARIANT COVER BY DAVE WACHTER

ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

FAN FAVORITE VARIANT COVER BY SHINJI NISHIKAWA• VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

VARIANT COVER BY CORY SMITH • VARIANT COVER BY PERE PÉREZ

WORLD WAR GODZILLA!

Make way, True Believers, as Black Panther debuts the mightiest weapon the Marvel Universe has ever seen before in this earth-shattering showdown between Godzilla and Marvel MECHA! As the two titans trade blows, the rest of the heroes race to exploit Godzilla's mysterious relationship to vibranium to help slow down the leviathan – but as the war between the King of the Monsters and the heroes of the Marvel Universe rages on, only one thing is certain: For whoever is left standing in the wreckage, the Marvel Universe will never be the same again!

32 PGS/Rated T…$3.99

PREDATOR KILLS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE #4 (OF 5)

Benjamin Percy (W) • DANIEL PICCIOTTO (A) • Cover by leinil francis yu

HUNTING THE HUNTERS VARIANT COVER BY KYLE HOTZ

VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS CAMPANA • VARIANT COVER BY MIKE MCKONE

Vibranium Wars!

In this time of death and crisis, Black Panther and the Wakandans open up their isolated nation to join the fight against the Predator incursion. They've faced these hunters before – and they have wartime tactics and a vibranium arsenal of their own to share…

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

PREDATOR: BADLANDS #1

Ethan Sacks (W) • ELVIN CHING (A) • Cover by JUAN FERREYRA

VARIANT COVER BY CAFU • MOVIE VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

• The official prequel, done in collaboration with director Dan Trachtenberg, to the new, eagerly anticipated film, PREDATOR: BADLANDS, is here!

• A young Yautja warrior is given a seemingly simple task by his father: Retrieve a piece of technology from a derelict spaceship that crashed years ago. • Inside, however, an ancient and deadly threat lies in wait. Now the Predator will become the prey…

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Parental Advisory …$4.99

STAR WARS #7

ALEX SEGURA (W) • PHIL NOTO (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY Ejikure

YODA & OBI-WAN JEDI KNIGHTS VARIANT COVER BY BENGAL

BATTLE FOR ENDOR 40TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY E.M. GIST

ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

REVOLUTION!

• HAN, LUKE and VALANCE are caught in the crossfire as the NAGAI uprising takes hold!

• A betrayal shakes the power structure of an entire sector!

• And a NEW REPUBLIC hero is stranded with nowhere to turn!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

STAR WARS: HAN SOLO – HUNT FOR THE FALCON #3 (OF 5)

RODNEY BARNES (W) • RAMON ROSANAS (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY JEREMY WILSON • VARIANT COVER BY RICKIE YAGAWA

GRAND THEFT FALCON!

• HAN and CHEWIE run into the dangerous IRVING BOYS!

• But are they any match for the notorious brothers who stole the FALCON?

• And what nefarious deal is gunrunner DUCAIN cooking up with junk boss UNKAR PLUTT?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

STAR WARS: BOBA FETT – BLACK, WHITE & RED #3 (OF 4)

Ethan Sacks (W) • JUAN José Ryp (A) • Cover by E.M. Gist

VARIANT COVER BY KLAUS JANSON • VARIANT COVER BY PAULO SIQUEIRA

FETT IS OUT FOR REVENGE AGAINST THE ONE BOUNTY THAT'S ELUDED HIM!

• A dangerous figure from the BOUNTY HUNTER's past is back.

• And what is the connection to the mysterious B'OMARR MONKS?

• Featuring a no-holds-barred battle against the deadly DJAS PUHR!

40 PGS./Rated T …$5.99

STAR WARS: LEGACY OF VADER #10

CHARLES SOULe (W) • Luke Ross (A) • Cover by DERRICK CHEW

PORTER ENGLE & BELLE ZETTIFAR JEDI KNIGHTS VARIANT COVER BY BENGAL

VARIANT COVER BY LUKE ROSS • VARIANT COVER BY Josemaria Casanovas

DARK VISIONS IN THE DEPTHS OF VADER'S CASTLE!

• KYLO REN goes on a quest through unseen caverns within VADER'S CASTLE!

• The young tyrant comes face-to-face with grotesque visions of his past!

• Can Kylo make his way out of the depths of darkness with his sanity intact?!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

STAR WARS: JEDI KNIGHTS #9

Marc Guggenheim (W) • Madibek Musabekov (A/C)

CLASSIC HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY DAN JURGENS

LIGHTSABER VARIANT COVER BY TAURIN CLARKE • VARIANT COVER BY John Giang

THE SECRET OF CORLIS RATH IS REVEALED!

• The mysterious CORLIS RATH has hunted JEDI MASTER QUI-GON JINN across the galaxy.

• Now learn the why in this first part of the deadly villain's origin.

• Guest-starring the enigmatic COUNT DOOKU.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D. OMNIBUS HC JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO COVER

Written by MARK WAID, MARC GUGGENHEIM, KATHRYN IMMONEN, JODY HOUSER, DAVID F. WALKER,

CHELSEA CAIN, PATRICK KINDLON, MATTHEW ROSENBERG & AL EWING

Penciled by CARLOS PACHECO, HUMBERTO RAMOS, ALAN DAVIS, CHRIS SPROUSE, MIKE CHOI,

PAUL RENAUD, GREG SMALLWOOD, PACO MEDINA, LEE FERGUSON, EVAN "DOC" SHANER, HOWARD CHAYKIN,

JOE BENNETT, GERMÁN PERALTA, ARIO ANINDITO, RICHARD ELLIS, LUKE ROSS, LEE FERGUSON, JOËLLE JONES,

DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON & MORE

Covers by JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO & MIKE NORTON

Your favorite agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. from page and screen in action across the Marvel Universe!

High-tech weapons. High-stakes missions. High-octane adventure! For the agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., it's just another day in the field! Special Agent Phil Coulson brings together the best and the brightest, the gifted and the elite, normal people and superhumans on an as-needed basis to confront, combat and curtail dangers beyond the scope of any conventional peacekeeping force! Welcome to Level Eight. Welcome to S.H.I.E.L.D.! Daisy Johnson, A.K.A. Quake, faces a seismic family reunion! Agent May and Mockingbird confront an army of super-powered monstrosities! Nick Fury is forced to team up with his father, Nick Fury Sr.! Fitz risks his life; Simmons battles for hers! Plus: Coulson is reunited with his great love, Lola — no, not the flying car! Featuring Tony Stark, Spider-Man, Wolverine, Deathlok, Howard the Duck and more! Collecting S.H.I.E.L.D. (2014) #1-8 and #10-12, AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D. #1-10, AGENT CARTER: S.H.I.E.L.D. 50TH ANNIVERSARY, THE CAVALRY: S.H.I.E.L.D. 50TH ANNIVERSARY, FURY: S.H.I.E.L.D. 50TH ANNIVERSARY, MOCKINGBIRD: S.H.I.E.L.D. 50TH ANNIVERSARY, QUAKE: S.H.I.E.L.D. 50TH ANNIVERSARY, FURY (2023) #1 and material from S.H.I.E.L.D. (2014) #9 and ALL-NEW, ALL-DIFFERENT POINT ONE #1.

672 PGS./Rated T+ …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96659-1

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D. OMNIBUS HC MIKE NORTON COVER [DM ONLY]

672 PGS./Rated T+ …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96660-7

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

BLACK WIDOW & CAPTAIN AMERICA BY WAID & SAMNEE OMNIBUS HC CHRIS SAMNEE BLACK WIDOW COVER

Written by MARK WAID & CHRIS SAMNEE

Penciled by CHRIS SAMNEE, LEONARDO ROMERO & MORE

Covers by CHRIS SAMNEE

The award-winning creative team who breathed fresh life into DAREDEVIL, work their magic on two iconic Avengers!

Natasha Romanoff, the Black Widow, stars in a knock-down, drag-out tale of action and espionage! The world's greatest superspy has a lifetime of secrets — and when some of the darkest ones are made public, nobody is safe. As S.H.I.E.L.D. turns on its once greatest asset, the Widow seeks out her own answers. But will Natasha's hunt for the Weeping Lion send her back to the one place she never wanted to go? Then Steve Rogers is back in shield-slinging action as Captain America, on a journey across the nation he loves to restore his tarnished reputation. But the dangers he encounters require more courage than ever! When he faces the all-new Swordsman, strap yourselves in for a sword-vs.-shield duel unlike anything you've ever seen! And in the far future, Cap faces his worst nightmare as a man out of time once again! Collecting BLACK WIDOW (2016) #1-12 and CAPTAIN AMERICA (2017) #695-704.

536 PGS./Rated T+ …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96657-7

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

BLACK WIDOW & CAPTAIN AMERICA BY WAID & SAMNEE OMNIBUS HC CHRIS SAMNEE CAPTAIN AMERICA COVER [DM ONLY]

536 PGS./Rated T+ …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96658-4

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

WHAT IF?: INTO THE MULTIVERSE OMNIBUS VOL. 3 HC DOUG BRAITHWAITE COVER

Written by TERRY AUSTIN, WARREN ELLIS, BENNY POWELL, CHUCK DIXON, SARAH BYAM, JAMES FELDER,

MARIANO NICIEZA, WILLIAM MESSNER-LOEBS, MIKE BARON, IAN EDGINTON, DAVID MICHELINIE, TERRY KAVANAGH, DAN ABNETT, ANDY LANNING, BEN RAAB, TODD DEZAGO, JOE KELLY, MARCUS MCLAURIN, JORGE GONZALES,

IVAN VELEZ JR., CHRIS WOZNIAK, BILL ROSEMANN, LYSA HAWKINS, KLAUS JANSON, ROBERT PIOTROWSKI,

JOHNNY GREENE, TOM VIRKAITIS, TOM DEFALCO, RON FRENZ, BRIAN K. VAUGHAN, CHRIS DUFFY & JAY FAERBER

Penciled by STUART IMMONEN, HECTOR GOMEZ, ENRIQUE ALCATENA, FRANCHESCO, ED BENES, KERRY GAMMILL, KEVIN HOPGOOD, ANTHONY WILLIAMS, RAFAEL KAYANAN, ARNIE JORGENSEN, DOUG BRAITHWAITE, FRANK TERAN, ARIEL OLIVETTI, MIKE MILLER, JAMES DALY, NELSON, DIETRICH SMITH, JIM CALAFIORE, ERIC BATTLE,

CHRIS WOZNIAK, LEONARDO MANCO, IVAN VELEZ JR., RURIK TYLER, FRED HAYNES, HECTOR COLLAZO, DAN FRAGA, GREGG SCHIGIEL, RON FRENZ, LEANDRO FERNÁNDEZ, SERGIO CARIELLO, ANTHONY CASTRILLO, MEL RUBI,

ADAM DEKRAKER & KOI TURNBULL

Covers by DOUG BRAITHWAITE & MIKE WIERINGO

Continue your journey through the Marvel Multiverse!

Presenting more shocking twists on the stories you know as the longest running WHAT IF? series ends! Imagine if J. Jonah Jameson had adopted Peter Parker, the Scarlet Spider had killed Spider-Man or the wall-crawler had remained part of the New Fantastic Four alongside Wolverine, Ghost Rider and the Hulk! Ponder worlds where Storm bore the power of the Phoenix, Magneto ruled mutantkind or Colossus never joined the X-Men! Tony Stark becomes Master of the Mystic Arts, the Age of Apocalypse endures and the Impossible Man wields the Infinity Gauntlet! Plus: The sensational debut of "Mayday" Parker, the spectacular Spider-Girl! And a new generation of heroes rises when your favorite Marvel stars are trapped on Battleworld after SECRET WARS! Collecting WHAT IF? (1989) #76-83, #85-114 and #-1.

1112 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96599-0

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

WHAT IF?: INTO THE MULTIVERSE OMNIBUS VOL. 3 HC MIKE WIERINGO COVER [DM ONLY]

1112 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96600-3

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

X-MEN: AGE OF KRAKOA — DAWN OF X OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC RUSSELL DAUTERMAN COVER

Written by ED BRISSON, GERRY DUGGAN, CHIP ZDARSKY, JONATHAN HICKMAN, BENJAMIN PERCY, TINI HOWARD, ALAN DAVIS, ZEB WELLS, LEAH WILLIAMS, VITA AYALA, ROD REIS & RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

Penciled by MARCO FAILLA, FLAVIANO, MATTEO LOLLI, STEFANO CASELLI, TERRY DODSON, PHIL NOTO,

LEINIL FRANCIS YU, JOSHUA CASSARA, JAN BAZALDUA, MARCUS TO, ALAN DAVIS, STEPHEN SEGOVIA,

VIKTOR BOGDANOVIC, DAVID BALDEÓN, RAMÓN K. PÉREZ, MATTEO BUFFAGNI, LUCAS WERNECK, ANDREA BROCCARDO, JORGE MOLINA, ROD REIS & RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

Covers by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN & BEN OLIVER

Completing the epic first chapter of mutantkind's Krakoan age!

The New Mutants are back from space, and they've brought intergalactic trouble for the X-Men! Meanwhile, the seafaring Marauders reel from a devastating loss, X-Force discovers a growing problem that threatens to destroy everything they've built, and Betsy Braddock and Excalibur are caught in the middle when Britain goes to war with Krakoa! Two new teams form: X-Factor, tasked with investigating mutant deaths, and the Hellions, Mister Sinister's volatile crew of troublemakers! Plus: When Omega Red seeks amnesty on Krakoa, Wolverine investigates his bitter foe's motives! And young Cable embraces his destiny! But even with the help of Jean Grey, Emma Frost and Fantomex, can Storm save herself from the deadly Techno-Virus raging within her? And will Franklin Richards choose Krakoa over his family home with the Fantastic Four? Collecting NEW MUTANTS (2019) #8-12, MARAUDERS (2019) #9-12, X-MEN/FANTASTIC FOUR #1-4, CABLE (2020) #1-4, X-MEN (2019) #8-11, X-FORCE (2019) #9-12, EXCALIBUR (2019) #9-12, GIANT-SIZE X-MEN: NIGHTCRAWLER, HELLIONS #1-4, WOLVERINE (2020) #4-5, X-FACTOR (2020) #1-3, GIANT-SIZE X-MEN: MAGNETO, EMPYRE: X-MEN #1-4, GIANT-SIZE X-MEN: FANTOMEX, GIANT-SIZE X-MEN: STORM and material from WOLVERINE (2020) #1.

1320 PGS./Parental Advisory …$150.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96655-3

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

X-MEN: AGE OF KRAKOA — DAWN OF X OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC BEN OLIVER COVER [DM ONLY]

1320 PGS./Parental Advisory …$150.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96656-0

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

THE AVENGERS OMNIBUS VOL. 6 HC GEORGE PÉREZ COVER

Written by GERRY CONWAY, JIM SHOOTER & DAVID MICHELINIE with STEVE ENGLEHART, STAN LEE,

SCOTT EDELMAN, BILL MANTLO, JIM STARLIN, ROGER STERN, MARV WOLFMAN, ROGER SLIFER, STEVE GERBER,

TOM DeFALCO, MARK GRUENWALD, STEVEN GRANT, MARK EVANIER, GIL KANE, ROY THOMAS & DON GLUT

Penciled by GEORGE PÉREZ, SAL BUSCEMA & JOHN BYRNE with JACK KIRBY, JOHN BUSCEMA, HERB TRIMPE,

JIM SHOOTER, DON HECK, GEORGE TUSKA, JIM STARLIN, DAVE WENZEL, CARMINE INFANTINO, JIM MOONEY,

DON NEWTON, MICHAEL NETZER, GIL KANE, JIM CRAIG & ALAN KUPPERBERG

Covers by GEORGE PÉREZ & JACK KIRBY

Collecting a three-year run of AVENGERS at its very best, with dynamite work from an awesome assemblage of legendary creators!

First, Gerry Conway joins George Pérez for a new era for Earth's Mightiest Heroes. When Wonder Man returns, the team's internal drama reaches a crescendo all while the Avengers wage war against Doctor Doom. Jim Shooter takes over as writer with John Byrne taking turns with Pérez on art. They begin a series of classic encounters staged on a massive scale, taking on Ultron, the Lethal Legion and the epic threat of Korvac! Then, David Michelinie changeth the order again with a trip to Wundagore Mountain. Plus: Jim Starlin's cosmos-altering Thanos War, a solo flight for the Falcon and the tragic tale of Arsenal! Collecting AVENGERS (1963) #150-188 and ANNUAL (1967) #6-9, SUPER-VILLAIN TEAM-UP #9, MARVEL TWO-IN-ONE ANNUAL (1976) #2, MARVEL PREMIERE (1972) #35-37 and #49, WHAT IF? (1977) #3 and #9 and material from MARVEL TALES (1966) #100 and MARVEL TREASURY EDITION #13.

1176 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96826-7

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

THE AVENGERS OMNIBUS VOL. 6 HC JACK KIRBY COVER [DM ONLY]

1176 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96827-4

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

STAR WARS LEGENDS: THE EMPIRE OMNIBUS VOL. 4 HC

DOUGLAS WHEATLEY COVER

Written by MIKE KENNEDY, RANDY STRADLEY, PAUL CHADWICK, JEREMY BARLOW, BRUCE JONES, J.W. RINZLER & MORE

Penciled by CARLOS MEGLIA, DAVIDÉ FABBRI, DOUGLAS WHEATLEY, TOMÁS GIORELLO, PATRICK BLAINE,

EDUARDO BARRETO, MIKE MAYHEW & MORE

Covers by DOUGLAS WHEATLEY & NICK RUNGE

The Empire era concludes — and a New Hope dawns!

When three Hutts place a wager on who can raise the most successful squad of henchmen to procure a highly valuable treasure, the game is on to recruit the most conniving rogues in the galaxy! General Dodonna, one of the Old Republic's most brilliant strategists, must use all his skills to outmaneuver the Imperial fleet and oversee the creation of a rebel base on Yavin IV! Darth Vader is on the hunt for the stolen Death Star plans, but he doesn't expect to cross paths with Princess Leia — or Darth Maul! And discover how Imperial pilot Biggs Darklighter became one of the Rebellion's greatest X-wing flying aces! Plus: Fan-favorite characters Tag and Bink! The comic-book adaptations of both the iconic film A New Hope and George Lucas' original, rough-draft screenplay starring Annikin Starkiller as the hero! And more! Collecting STAR WARS: UNDERWORLD — THE YAVIN VASSILIKA #1-5; FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2013: STAR WARS; STAR WARS: EMPIRE (2002) #5-6, #8-13 and #15; STAR WARS: X-WING ROGUE SQUADRON #1/2; STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE — THE SPECIAL EDITION #1-4; STAR WARS: TAG & BINK ARE DEAD #1; STAR WARS INFINITIES: A NEW HOPE #1-4; THE STAR WARS (2013) #0-8; and material from STAR WARS TALES #1-2, #4, #6, #8-10, #12, #14, #16 and #19-20.

1048 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96592-1

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

STAR WARS LEGENDS: THE EMPIRE OMNIBUS VOL. 4 HC NICK RUNGE COVER [DM ONLY]

1048 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96593-8

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

DEATH OF THE SILVER SURFER HC

Written by GREG PAK

Penciled by SUMIT KUMAR

Cover by DIKE RUAN

The last voyage of the Sentinel of the Spaceways!

The Silver Surfer returns to defend a war-ravaged Earth — but Norrin Radd has a galaxy-sized target on his back. A new enemy will stop at nothing to steal away everything the Surfer is or ever will be. A single human life may be all that decides the Surfer's salvation…or damnation. Hated and feared by the very people his heart longs to aid, he must duel an array of rivals hellbent on his utter annihilation! If the Surfer falls, who then wields the awesome Power Cosmic? And what of the Surfer's old master, Galactus, Devourer of Worlds?! Collecting DEATH OF THE SILVER SURFER #1-5.

128 PGS./Rated T+ …$22.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-96832-8

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

SPIDER-MAN: BLACK SUIT & BLOOD TPB

Written by J.M. DEMATTEIS, J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI, DUSTIN NGUYEN, ALYSSA WONG, GREG WEISMAN, ERICA SCHULTZ, DAN JURGENS, AL EWING, JUSTINA IRELAND, LEONARDO ROMERO, DAVID MICHELINIE, HAYDEN SHERMAN & G. WILLOW WILSON

Penciled by ELENA CASAGRANDE, DUSTIN NGUYEN, FRAN GALÁN, SUMIT KUMAR, JAVI FERNÁNDEZ,

MARCELO FERREIRA, DAN JURGENS, JUANN CABAL, NETHO DIAZ, LEONARDO ROMERO & MORE

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Celebrating Spider-Man's sensational black costume!

An all-star lineup of writers and artists assemble to spin fresh tales of Spider-Man! J.M. DeMatteis returns to the pages of "Kraven's Last Hunt" to tell a never-before-seen story of Spidey's past! J. Michael Straczynski rips Peter Parker's (and the symbiote's) heart out! And Dustin Nguyen's stunning take on the wall-crawler will bring Spidey to uncharted heights! Greg Weisman and Javi Fernández take Peter and the symbiote suit right to the bleeding edge! Erica Schultz and Marcelo Ferreira's Spidey shows no mercy! Legend Dan Jurgens writes and illustrates a bold new take on one of the most iconic chapters of Spider-Man's life! Al Ewing spills a super-secret from SECRET WARS! Venom co-creator David Michelinie returns to utterly upend the web-slinger's world! G. Willow Wilson teams Spidey and the Black Cat! And more — in bold black, white and blood red! Collecting SPIDER-MAN: BLACK SUIT & BLOOD #1-4.

136 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96014-8

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ALL-NEW VENOM: WHO IS ALL-NEW VENOM? TPB

Written by AL EWING

Penciled by CARLOS GÓMEZ

Cover by ADAM KUBERT

The shocking saga of the All-New Venom!

The smiling, swashbuckling spider-hero New York loves to hate to love is back — and more fun-loving than ever! That's right, it's… Wait, it's Venom?! A new host is taking the symbiote in a new direction — but who? We're giving you all the clues, good believers — but you won't know until the mask comes off! A.I.M. is on the hunt for Venom, and they're not alone: Prepare to meet the Symbiote Squad! Meanwhile, Dylan Brock's search for his former other puts him on a collision course with the deadly Madame Masque! And the mystery deepens as one suspect is eliminated with extreme prejudice! All that plus the madness of M.O.D.O.K.! And even when we learn who the All-New Venom is, the question is how? What happened after the events of the VENOM WAR? Why did the symbiote choose this host? And why can't they separate? Jackpot confronts Venom, and she may not like what she learns! Collecting ALL-NEW VENOM #1-10.

232 PGS./Rated T+ …$29.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96819-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

EXCEPTIONAL X-MEN BY EVE L. EWING VOL. 2: THE DEEP END TPB

Written by EVE L. EWING

Penciled by CARMEN CARNERO

Cover by CARMEN CARNERO

Who is Sheldon Xenos?

Axo, the Exceptional X-Men's resident empath, goes to work for the creator of the wildly popular Verate app. Maybe Xenos and his inventions can bring mutants the support, recognition and connection they deserve. But the charismatic technology mogul seems to be hiding a secret…or two…or four! Meanwhile, with Charles Xavier on the run, Emma Frost and Kitty Pryde reckon with their own dreams and fears for the future of mutantkind. But Axo is sinking into trouble. Big trouble. He's bitten off more than he can chew in his relationship with Xenos. Can the rest of the Exceptional team even figure out what is happening, let alone bail him out? When the truth is revealed, Emma must go somewhere she really, really doesn't want to go: deep inside the mind of one of her worst enemies! Plus: The Exceptional X-Men meet Chicago's other young hero: Ironheart! And Kitty Pryde, lost in time! Collecting EXCEPTIONAL X-MEN #6-13.

176 PGS./Rated T+ …$24.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95940-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

UNCANNY X-MEN BY GAIL SIMONE VOL. 3: MURDER ME, MUTINA TPB

Written by GAIL SIMONE

Penciled by LUCIANO VECCHIO & DAVID MARQUEZ

Cover by ROGÊ ANTÔNIO

Acclaimed scribe Gail Simone continues her uncanny take on the X-Men!

When a brilliant but exploitative Hollywood director makes a surprise-hit horror film featuring a serial-killing mutant girl, there are protests at theaters around the country – and a rise in anti-mutant violence in those same communities. But is it "just a movie," or is something much more insidious going on? Things are looking up when, for the first time in New Orleans history, the city declares a Mutant Appreciation Day festival and street fair, with all the music, food and fun the city is famous for. If the Hellfire Gala is filet mignon, this is corn dogs and lemonade. But are all mutants okay with this attempt at bridging the gap, or are sinister forces lurking behind the Tilt-A-Whirl? Deadpool and Outlaw come to town, guns blazing! And the two baddest brawlers of the Louisiana X-Men – Wolverine and Ransom – buddy up to go undercover in faraway Argentina to chase and destroy a legendary X-villain…at a comic-book convention?! Collecting UNCANNY X-MEN (2024) #17-21.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95931-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

LAURA KINNEY: WOLVERINE VOL. 2 –

MY SO-CALLED PERFECT LIFE TPB

Written by ERICA SCHULTZ

Penciled by GIADA BELVISO

Cover by ELENA CASAGRANDE

Laura Kinney continues to take the fight to those who stand as enemies of mutantkind!

The Wolverine family tree can get pretty complex, but what could be more perfect than Laura Kinney living happily with her doting father (by the name of Logan) and her beloved sister (the incomparable Gabby)? In fact, wouldn't leaving behind her life of death and assassination mean living the dream? Or is it the perfect trap? Plus: Is Julian Keller, A.K.A. Hellion, the love of Laura's life? Can they put their troubled past behind them, or will true happiness always remain out of their reach? The enigmatic Haymaker returns, and Laura reunites with her sister! But Gabby Kinney has a sickness even her healing factor can't cope with. As Wolverine searches the catacombs of Paris for the cure, will Xarus – son of Dracula – seal Gabby's fate? Collecting LAURA KINNEY: WOLVERINE #6-10.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96159-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

X-MEN BY JED MACKAY VOL. 3: THE HELLFIRE VIGIL TPB

Written by JED MACKAY & MORE

Penciled by NETHO DIAZ & MORE

Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

Star writer Jed Mackay (AVENGERS, MOON KNIGHT, BLOOD HUNT) continues his blockbuster run!

Doug Ramsey, the heir to Apocalypse known as Revelation, has a mission: to carry on En Sabah Nur's great work. But in trying to create the great work of a new world, the first steps are the hardest to plot. Will he be given an opportunity before this dream is strangled in its cradle? And will the X-Men aid their longtime ally on the brink of a new age? A second Iron Night brings with it consequences, and Cyclops has some explaining to do on behalf of the X-Men. Meanwhile, the younger X-Men head out on their own for revenge on the social-media thrill killers known the Upstarts! Plus: One year on from the fateful Hellfire Gala that changed everything, when a cowardly sneak attack by anti-mutant forces forever shattered the dream of a unified mutant nation, X-Men (and creators) of all stripes come together in solidarity and celebration to mark the moment – and to proclaim loudly and strongly to all concerned that mutantkind still stands! Collecting X-MEN (2024) #19-22 and X-MEN: HELLFIRE VIGIL.

144 PGS./Rated T+ …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95938-8

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

STORM VOL. 2: THUNDER WAR TPB

Written by MUREWA AYODELE

Penciled by LUCIANO VECCHIO, MARIO SANTORO,

LUCAS WERNECK & C.F. VILLA

Cover by MATEUS MANHANINI

Earth's mightiest mutant, now headlining her own series!

After a mission to Brazil goes horribly wrong, Ororo faces a a legendary encounter with Thor – and five other gods of thunder! But after she assisted the fugitive Charles Xavier, Storm is put under investigation by the F.B.I.! How much more can our hero endure? Meanwhile, Maggott enjoys having to run the Storm Sanctuary solo – using the opportunity to organize an MMA-style battle of Marvel powerhouses! But when the actions of Eternity kick-start the Thunder War, Ororo must face Hadad – the first storm god! With Eternity absent, she is stripped of the Eternal Storm and is no longer one of the most powerful beings in the universe! Nevertheless, all hope rests on her shoulders. The only way reality as we know it ends is over Storm's dead body! Collecting STORM (2024) #6-12.

160 PGS./Rated T+ …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96166-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

PSYLOCKE VOL. 2: NIGHTMARES OF THE PAST TPB

Written by ALYSSA WONG

Penciled by VINCENZO CARRATÙ & MOISES HIDALGO

Cover by MAHMUD ASRAR

Exploding out of the pages of X-MEN, Psylocke explores the underbelly of the Marvel Universe!

Psylocke is one of the X-Men's most dangerous and skillful telepaths. So why is her own mind the one thing she can't seem to control? Kwannon has begun to accept her past, but maybe some things are better left buried! Because now Psylocke is being haunted! By a ghost? A demon? A memory? Perhaps Magik can help Kwannon get to the bottom of this metaphysical mutant mystery! But how will Rogue take it when a contingent from the rival X-Men team arrives in Louisiana to speak with Deathdream? Kwannon returns to Japan in search of the compound where she was trained – and the man who turned her into a weapon! But can she face what waits for her within those walls? Introducing the Lady in White, a mysterious assassin with a familiar face! Collecting PSYLOCKE (2024) #6-10.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96157-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

DAREDEVIL BY SALADIN AHMED VOL. 5: RITES OF RECONCILIATION TPB

Written by SALADIN AHMED

Penciled by JOSÉ LUIS SOARES & CARLOS NIETO

Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.

Writer Saladin Ahmed continues to torment Daredevil!

Hell's Kitchen is rotting! And still reeling after his recent harrowing nightmares, Matt Murdock finds himself in uncharted territory! He may be surrounded by familiar faces, friends and foes – even a long-lost love – but something's wrong. He can smell it! Nothing can escape the Man Without Fear – and even amid all the chaos and commotion of the city, something is festering inside Hell's Kitchen and eating its inhabitants alive, including Daredevil! Literally up to his nose in one of the most insidious and repulsive threats he's ever encountered, has Matt finally met a foe he can't defeat – even in his fan-favorite black armor?! Plus: Wilson Fisk's days of piety are over. As he returns to a Hell's Kitchen rife with sacrilege, it's up to both Daredevils –Matt and Elektra – to put aside their differences and stop the Kingpin's unique blasphemy! Collecting DAREDEVIL (2023) #20-25.

136 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96148-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN BY CODY ZIGLAR VOL. 7 – GOD WAR TPB

Written by CODY ZIGLAR

Penciled by MARCO RENNA

Cover by FEDERICO VICENTINI

Things get legendary as Miles Morales faces his biggest battle yet!

Anansi, the story-weaving Spider-God, chooses Miles Morales as his champion in a contest between gods – and their mortal heralds – to settle his ancient blood feud with Ares, god of war, once and for all! But Miles is way out of his depth! Even with Thor and Hercules in his corner, Spider-Man may not have what it takes to overcome Ares' own champion and prevent all-out war! Team Spider-Man is going to need a lot more muscle if they hope to best Ares' heralds. Introducing War-Cry; Philomelus, demigod of earth; and Pyrrah, demigoddess of water! And when the tournament's latest battlefield is Miles' home turf of Brooklyn, he draws a line in the sand. No retreat. No quarter. He knows victory will come at a cost. But is Miles willing to pay?! Collecting MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN (2022) #32-36.

112 PGS./Rated T …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96086-5

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

WEST COAST AVENGERS VOL. 2: WAR OF ULTRON TPB

Written by GERRY DUGGAN

Penciled by TON LIMA & DANNY KIM

Cover by BEN HARVEY

West Coast Avengers…disassembled?!

As the West Coast Avengers try to stay afloat after their encounter with Flag-Smasher, a new group of ruffians has come to disrupt them – and it's the Avengers! Are they there for Ultron? Or do they have a bigger issue with Iron Man's new team? Meanwhile, Killerwatt pours fuel on the fire! As the first reformed villain in a work-release program built by Tony Stark for the West Coast Avengers, he made a promising start as Blue Bolt – but he still needs some work to soften those rough edges. What better way to gain the public's trust than by taking on a revered Avengers-legacy name like Wonder Man? Only one problem: Simon Williams, the real Wonder Man, is still alive and kickin'! Plus: The competition between the Ultrons kicks into high gear – and in the final showdown, a life hangs in the balance! Collecting WEST COAST AVENGERS (2024) #6-10.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96286-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

AVENGERS BY JED MACKAY VOL. 5: MASTERS OF EVIL TPB

Written by JED MACKAY

Penciled by VALERIO SCHITI, ANDREA BROCCARDO & FARID KARAMI

Cover by VALERIO SCHITI

The rise of the all-new, all-different Masters of Evil!

While the Avengers are busy dealing with Doctor Doom taking over the world, the new Masters of Evil seize their moment to strike – and the Impossible City is under siege! Who will be left to defend Earth while Doom remains in power? And can even the mighty Avengers fight a war on multiple fronts? Perhaps the Black Panther's return will help turn the tide! Plus: The Avengers continue their hunt for the "Missing Moment" – but what does Reed Richards have to do with cracking the code? When their quest takes them to the last place anyone expected – the ruins of SECRET WARS – the relentless Marvel Zombies await! But while Earth's Mightiest Heroes are away, someone needs to protect the world in their absence. Luckily, they know just the group of misunderstood mutants: the X-Men! Collecting AVENGERS (2023) #25-30.

144 PGS./Rated T+ …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96077-3

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

WOLVERINE AND KITTY PRYDE TPB

Written by CHRIS CLAREMONT

Penciled by DAMIAN COUCEIRO

Cover by ALAN DAVIS

X-Men legend Chris Claremont returns to the classic duo!

When Kitty Pryde nearly lost her soul to Ogun during her journey to Japan, Logan was there to keep the youngest X-Man on the path to good. But as a mysterious force threatens their lives while staying with Mariko Yashida, it's going to take all their combined mutant, ninja and fighting skills to protect those they love! Wolverine and Shadowcat are always up for the fight, but they can't be prepared for the ghostly Snow-Samurai and the startling changes it presages! As a mysterious artifact turns up, what deeper connection between Logan, Mariko and Kitty will shape their shared destiny? Chris Claremont at last tells the full story of the duo's journey in Japan before returning to the X-Men – and the heartbreak, trials and tribulations that made the characters who they are today! Collecting WOLVERINE AND KITTY PRYDE (2025) 1-5.

120 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96160-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

JEPH LOEB & TIM SALE: CAPTAIN AMERICA TPB

Written by JEPH LOEB

Penciled by TIM SALE

Cover by TIM SALE

Loeb and Sale work their magic on an American icon!

For Steve Rogers, the hardest thing about being a man out of time is being a man without a best friend. As Captain America comes to terms with his loss, he longs for the black-and-white moral simplicity of World War II: Bucky Barnes charging fearlessly into battle at his side. The Howling Commandos right behind. Odds against them, lives on the line, taking the fight to the greatest evil of all. Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale's incredible creative partnership on the Color series starring Marvel icons sees them revisit the glory days of Captain America and Bucky in a classic tale of a friendship forged in war! Collecting CAPTAIN AMERICA: WHITE #0-5.

160 PGS./Rated T+ …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96203-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN EPIC COLLECTION: SPIDER-MAN – THREAT OR MENACE? TPB

Volume #12 in the Amazing Spider-Man Epic Collections

Written by DENNIS O'NEIL with MICHAEL FLEISHER, BILL MANTLO, J.M. DEMATTEIS, ROGER STERN

& MARK GRUENWALD

Penciled by JOHN ROMITA JR. & FRANK MILLER with JIM MOONEY, ALAN WEISS, BOB MCLEOD, LUKE MCDONNELL,

ALAN KUPPERBERG, BOB HALL, MARK GRUENWALD, GREG LAROCQUE, MARIE SEVERIN & KIETH POLLARD

Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.

Dennis O'Neil and John Romita Jr. make their AMAZING SPIDER-MAN debuts and bring with them the first appearance of Madame Web!

New York City has always been a defining element in Spider-Man's world, and, like many a New Yorker, the city's going to drive him crazy – if it doesn't kill him first. From a New York Marathon assassination plot to Peter Parker's paper-thin apartment walls; from a merged Hydro-Man/Sandman to running into your ex-girlfriend's new beau Biff Rifkin, the City That Never Sleeps just won't give Spidey a break. And the knocks keep coming when Peter Parker is accused of causing a prison break. Also featuring the Aunt May solo "adventure" you demanded and two iconic Dennis O'Neil/Frank Miller Annuals co-starring Doctor Strange and the Punisher! Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #207-223 and ANNUAL (1964) #14-15.

480 PGS./Rated T …$54.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96049-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECTION:

THE LIFE AND DEATH OF SPIDERS TPB

Volume #2 in the Amazing Spider-Man Modern Era Epic Collections

Written by J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI & FIONA AVERY

Penciled by JOHN ROMITA JR. & JOHN ROMITA SR.

Cover by J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

The powerhouse pairing of JMS and JRJR shakes up the Spider-Man mythos!

Spider-Man at his very best, continuing to protect innocent citizens from harm even as he struggles to keep his personal life together! Peter Parker always believed the radioactive spider-bite that granted him his powers was an accident. Now the mysterious Ezekiel offers Peter a shockingly different explanation! Next Peter's career as a teacher intersects with his life as Spider-Man in a touching story about family devotion. Then see the web-slinger team up with Iron Man, Captain America and others to battle a group of monsters set on destroying New York City! AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1999) #46-58 and #500-502.

416 PGS./Rated T+ …$49.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96540-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

HAWKEYE EPIC COLLECTION: MARKED FOR DEATH TPB

Volume #3 in the Hawkeye Epic Collections

Written by HOWARD MACKIE, LOU MOUGIN, JOHN BYRNE, KIERON DWYER, FABIAN NICIEZA,

GLENN HERDLING, DWIGHT ZIMMERMAN, DWAYNE MCDUFFIE, JAMES BROCK JR., STEVE GERBER,

DANNY FINGEROTH, DANN THOMAS & ROY THOMAS

Penciled by AL MILGROM, DON HECK, DWAYNE TURNER, KIERON DWYER, GAVIN CURTIS, RODNEY RAMOS, DAN LAWLIS, JIM VALENTINO, BOB HALL, JUNE BRIGMAN, GREG CAPULLO & GAVIN CURTIS

Cover by RON FRENZ

Earth's Mightiest Marksman faces a cavalcade of colorful combatants!

The dastardly duo known as the Brothers Grimm interrupts Hawkeye and Mockingbird's efforts to heal their relationship through marriage counseling! And that's just the start of a gauntlet of foes Clint Barton must face – all leading to a reunion with Trick Shot, the man who mentored him in archery! But which deadly enemy is behind it all? As an alliance of super villains carries out Acts of Vengeance across the Marvel Universe, Clint teams up with Iron Man and throws down with Boomerang! Then Hawkeye and Mockingbird are wanted for a string of robberies, but who is committing these crimes in their costumes? Speaking of outfits, when Clint is ambushed and ends up in the hospital, Tony Stark whips him up a new armored suit! Plus: The solo spotlight falls on Hawkeye's fellow Avengers – including Swordsman, Vision, U.S.Agent, Tigra and Black Knight! Collecting AVENGERS SPOTLIGHT (1989) #22-40 and material from MARVEL COMICS PRESENTS (1988) #83.

456 PGS./Rated T …$49.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96519-8

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

CAPTAIN AMERICA EPIC COLLECTION:

AMERICAN NIGHTMARE TPB

Volume #24 in the Captain America Epic Collections

Written by MARK WAID, KURT BUSIEK & MORE

Penciled by RON GARNEY, DALE EAGLESHAM, ANDY KUBERT, PATCH ZIRCHER & MARK BAGLEY

Cover by RON GARNEY

Back from the world of Heroes Reborn, Steve Rogers is ready to serve as the Sentinel of Liberty once again!

The world is happy to have Captain America back – but as his popularity rises and a wave of "Capmania" reaches a dangerous fever pitch, is something sinister going on behind the scenes? Meanwhile, when Cap's shield is lost at the bottom of the ocean, he must adjust to life without his signature weapon. And he'd better do it fast, because Hydra is rising – with a bizarre new leader. And the lord of the Dream Dimension is plotting to turn Cap's life into an American nightmare! Plus: Cap teams up with Iron Man to take on M.O.D.O.K. and crosses paths with the new Citizen V! Collecting CAPTAIN AMERICA (1998) #1-14, IRON MAN & CAPTAIN AMERICA ANNUAL 1998 and CAPTAIN AMERICA & CITIZEN V ANNUAL 1998.

488 PGS./Rated T …$54.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96527-3

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ROM EPIC COLLECTION: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS VOL. 3 TPB

Written by BILL MANTLO

Penciled by SAL BUSCEMA & BOB HALL

Cover by BILL SIENKIEWICZ

Continuing the complete collection of Rom's classic Marvel Universe adventures!

Rom's solemn quest to eradicate the Dire Wraiths from Earth brings him face-to-face with more of Marvel's greatest heroes! A journey to Namor's underwater realm leads Rom to an epic battle with monsters of the deep! Shang-Chi lends his deadly hands to thwart the Wraiths' black magic! Rom joins Doctor Strange in a mind-bending confrontation with the Living Tribunal! And as the Wraiths unleash their latest attack, the deadly Firefall might just be too hot to handle – even for Rom and the ever-lovin', blue-eyed Thing! Meanwhile, Rom is about to learn that when it comes to Dire Wraiths, the female of the species is deadlier than the male – and the impending arrival of the dreaded Dweller on the Threshold may spell doom for all! Collecting ROM (1979) #34-47 and ANNUAL #2 and MARVEL TWO-IN-ONE (1974) #99.

408 PGS./Rated T …$49.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-96110-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

NOVEMBER 2025 POSTERS – ON-SALE 11/05/25!

Retailers, be sure to place your orders by the FOC of 9/22/25!

INFERNAL HULK #1 POSTER

24×36…$8.99

75960609900921221

PLANET SHE-HULK #1 POSTER

24×36…$8.99

75960609900921321

ULTIMATE ENDGAME #1 POSTER

BY STONEHOUSE

24×36…$8.99

75960609900921421

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #1

FACSIMILE EDITION POSTER

24×36…$8.99

75960609900921521

CHECKLIST – November 2025

MARVEL GRAPHIC COMIC BOXES

FOC 09/29/25, ON-SALE 12/03/25

MARVEL GRAPHIC COMIC BOX: DECEMBER 2025 MARVEL UNIVERSE A [BUNDLES OF 5]

MARVEL GRAPHIC COMIC BOX: DECEMBER 2025 MARVEL UNIVERSE B [BUNDLES OF 5]

MARVEL POSTERS

FOC 10/20/25, ON-SALE 12/03/25

MARVEL UNIVERSE DECEMBER 2025 POSTER 1

MARVEL UNIVERSE DECEMBER 2025 POSTER 2

MARVEL UNIVERSE DECEMBER 2025 POSTER 3

MARVEL UNIVERSE DECEMBER 2025 POSTER 4

ATTENTION RETAILERS: PLEASE NOTE THE EARLIER FOC FOR THE BELOW NOVEMBER ON-SALE COMIC TITLES THAT HAVE A FOIL VARIANT AND WERE PREVIOUSLY LISTED IN THE OCTOBER PREVIEWS CATALOG CHECKLIST AS AN INCREASED PRODUCTION LEAD-TIME IS REQUIRED.

FOC 09/22/25, ON-SALE 11/05/25

ALIEN VS. CAPTAIN AMERICA #1

PLANET SHE-HULK #1

FOC 09/22/25, ON-SALE 11/12/25

1776 #1

FANTASTIC FOUR #11 FACSIMILE EDITION

FOC 09/29/25, ON-SALE 11/19/25

NOVA: CENTURION #1

COMICS

FOC 10/06/25, ON-SALE 11/05/25

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #15

AMAZING X-MEN #2

AVENGERS #32

BINARY #2

ECHO: SEEKER OF TRUTH #1

LAURA KINNEY: SABRETOOTH #2

LONGSHOTS #2

MARVEL KNIGHTS: THE WORLD TO COME #6

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #40

MOON KNIGHT: FIST OF KHONSHU #14

SPIRITS OF VIOLENCE #2

STAR WARS: LEGACY OF VADER #10

ULTIMATE X-MEN #21

X-MEN OF APOCALYPSE #1

FOC 10/06/25, ON-SALE 11/12/25

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: TORN #2

EDDIE BROCK: CARNAGE #10

FANTASTIC FOUR #5

IRON & FROST #2

MARVEL KNIGHTS: PUNISHER #2

MARVEL: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD AND GUTS #2

NEW AVENGERS #6

PREDATOR KILLS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE #4

PREDATOR: BADLANDS #1

RED HULK #10

ROGUE STORM #2

SINISTER'S SIX #2

SPIDER-GIRL #6

SPIDER-MAN & WOLVERINE #7

SPIDER-MAN '94 #3

SPIDER-MAN NOIR #2

STAR WARS #7

STAR WARS: HAN SOLO – HUNT FOR THE FALCON #3

STRANGE TALES #2

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #22

ULTIMATE WOLVERINE #11

UNBREAKABLE X-MEN #2

VENOM #251

WOLVERINE: REVENGE – RED BAND:

RAW – BLACK & WHITE EDITION #5

X-MEN: TALES FROM THE AGE OF APOCALYPSE #1

FOC 10/06/25, ON-SALE 11/19/25

CIVIL WAR #4 FACSIMILE EDITION

FOC 10/13/25, ON-SALE 11/19/25

ALL-NEW SPIDER-GWEN: THE GHOST-SPIDER #4

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #16

CAPTAIN AMERICA #5

GODZILLA DESTROYS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE #5

OMEGA KIDS #2

ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM #9

PUNISHER: RED BAND #3

RADIOACTIVE SPIDER-MAN #2

SPIDER-MAN: HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR #1

STAR WARS: JEDI KNIGHTS #9

THE LAST WOLVERINE #2

ULTIMATES #18

X-MEN: BOOK OF REVELATION #2

FOC 10/06/25, ON-SALE 11/26/25

INFERNAL HULK #1

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #1 FACSIMILE EDITION

FOC 10/20/25, ON-SALE 11/26/25

BATTLEWORLD #3

BLACK CAT #4

CLOAK OR DAGGER #2

DAREDEVIL/PUNISHER: THE DEVIL'S TRIGGER #1

EXPATRIATE X-MEN #2

MARVEL ZOMBIES: RED BAND #3

STAR WARS: BOBA FETT – BLACK, WHITE & RED #3

THE UNDEAD IRON FIST #3

THOR #4

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #23

UNCLE SCROOGE: EARTH'S MIGHTIEST DUCK #4

UNDEADPOOL #2

VENOM: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #4

X-VENGERS #2

ATTENTION RETAILERS: PLEASE NOTE THE EARLIER FOC'S FOR THE BELOW DECEMBER WEEK 1 ON-SALE COMIC TITLES, AS AN INCREASED PRODUCTION LEAD-TIME IS REQUIRED DUE TO THE HOLIDAY SHIPPING SCHEDULE. FULL SOLICITATION WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR THESE TITLES IN THE DECEMBER PREVIEWS CATALOG.

FOC 10/27/25, ON-SALE 12/03/25

AMAZING X-MEN #3

BINARY #3

DOCTOR STRANGE #1

FANTASTIC FOUR #6

LAURA KINNEY: SABRETOOTH #3

LONGSHOTS #3

MARVEL: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD AND GUTS #3

MEALS TO ASTONISH #1

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #41

SPIDER-GIRL #7

SPIDER-MAN & WOLVERINE #8

SPIDER-MAN NOIR #3

SPIDER-MAN: HOMEROOM HEROES #4 [BUNDLES OF 5]

STAR WARS: LEGACY OF VADER #11

STRANGE TALES #3

ULTIMATE UNIVERSE: TWO YEARS IN #1

ULTIMATE X-MEN #22

WICCAN: WITCHES' ROAD #1

ATTENTION RETAILERS: PLEASE NOTE THE EARLIER FOC'S FOR THE BELOW DECEMBER ON-SALE COMIC TITLES THAT HAVE A FOIL VARIANT, AS AN INCREASED PRODUCTION LEAD-TIME IS REQUIRED. FULL SOLICITATION WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR THESE TITLES IN THE DECEMBER PREVIEWS CATALOG.

FOC 10/13/25, ON-SALE 12/03/25

HULK: SMASH EVERYTHING #1

VENOM #252

FOC 10/20/25, ON-SALE 12/10/25

FANTASTIC FOUR #12 FACSIMILE EDITION

FOC 10/20/25, ON-SALE 12/31/25

ULTIMATE ENDGAME #1

FOC 10/27/25, ON-SALE 12/17/25

CAPTAIN AMERICA #6

CIVIL WAR #5 FACSIMILE EDITION

COLLECTIONS

FOC 10/06/25

HAWKEYE EPIC COLLECTION: MARKED FOR DEATH TPB

(ON SALE 12/17/25)

PSYLOCKE VOL. 2: NIGHTMARES OF THE PAST TPB

(ON SALE 12/17/25)

SPIDER-MAN: BLACK SUIT & BLOOD TPB (ON SALE 12/17/25)

STAR WARS LEGENDS: THE EMPIRE OMNIBUS VOL. 4 HC

DOUGLAS WHEATLEY COVER (ON SALE 03/18/26)

STAR WARS LEGENDS: THE EMPIRE OMNIBUS VOL. 4 HC

NICK RUNGE COVER [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 03/18/26)

UNCANNY X-MEN BY GAIL SIMONE VOL. 3: MURDER ME,

MUTINA TPB (ON SALE 12/17/25)

X-MEN BY JED MACKAY VOL. 3: THE HELLFIRE VIGIL TPB

(ON SALE 12/17/25)

X-MEN: AGE OF KRAKOA – DAWN OF X OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC

RUSSELL DAUTERMAN COVER (ON SALE 03/18/26)

X-MEN: AGE OF KRAKOA – DAWN OF X OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC

BEN OLIVER COVER [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 03/18/26)

FOC 10/13/25

AVENGERS BY JED MACKAY VOL. 5: MASTERS OF EVIL TPB

(ON SALE 12/24/25)

BLACK WIDOW & CAPTAIN AMERICA BY WAID & SAMNEE

OMNIBUS HC CHRIS SAMNEE BLACK WIDOW COVER

(ON SALE 03/25/26)

BLACK WIDOW & CAPTAIN AMERICA BY WAID & SAMNEE

OMNIBUS HC CHRIS SAMNEE CAPTAIN AMERICA COVER

[DM ONLY] (ON SALE 03/25/26)

EXCEPTIONAL X-MEN BY EVE L. EWING VOL. 2:

THE DEEP END TPB (ON SALE 12/24/25)

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN BY CODY ZIGLAR VOL. 7 –

GOD WAR TPB (ON SALE 12/24/25)

ROM EPIC COLLECTION: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS

VOL. 3 TPB (ON SALE 12/24/25)

THE AVENGERS OMNIBUS VOL. 6 HC GEORGE PEREZ COVER

(ON SALE 03/25/26)

THE AVENGERS OMNIBUS VOL. 6 HC JACK KIRBY COVER

[DM ONLY] (ON SALE 03/25/26)

FOC 10/20/25

AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D. OMNIBUS HC

JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO COVER (ON SALE 04/01/26)

AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D. OMNIBUS HC MIKE NORTON COVER

[DM ONLY] (ON SALE 04/01/26)

CAPTAIN AMERICA EPIC COLLECTION:

AMERICAN NIGHTMARE TPB (ON SALE 12/31/25)

JEPH LOEB & TIM SALE: CAPTAIN AMERICA TPB

(ON SALE 12/31/25)

STORM VOL. 2: THUNDER WAR TPB (ON SALE 12/31/25)

WEST COAST AVENGERS VOL. 2: WAR OF ULTRON TPB

(ON SALE 12/31/25)

WOLVERINE AND KITTY PRYDE TPB (ON SALE 12/31/25)

FOC 10/27/25

ALL-NEW VENOM: WHO IS ALL-NEW VENOM? TPB

(ON SALE 01/07/26)

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN EPIC COLLECTION:

SPIDER-MAN – THREAT OR MENACE? TPB (ON SALE 01/07/26)

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECTION:

THE LIFE AND DEATH OF SPIDERS TPB (ON SALE 01/07/26)

DAREDEVIL BY SALADIN AHMED VOL. 5: RITES OF

RECONCILIATION TPB (ON SALE 01/07/26)

DEATH OF THE SILVER SURFER HC (ON SALE 04/08/26)

LAURA KINNEY: WOLVERINE VOL. 2 – MY SO-CALLED

PERFECT LIFE TPB (ON SALE 01/07/26)

WHAT IF?: INTO THE MULTIVERSE OMNIBUS VOL. 3 HC

DOUG BRAITHWAITE COVER (ON SALE 04/08/26)

WHAT IF?: INTO THE MULTIVERSE OMNIBUS VOL. 3 HC

MIKE WIERINGO COVER [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 04/08/26)

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!