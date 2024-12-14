Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: One World Under Doom, ryan north

Ryan North Says Doctor Doom Wearing Hulk T-Shirt Is Marvel Canon

Ryan North says that this Doctor Doom wearing a Hulk sweatshirt is Marvel canon for One World Under Doom

The Marvel ad, drawn by Jack Kirby, appeared in Tales To Astonish in 1966.

Contrary to Crumb's 1968 Keep On Truckin', Doom's sweatshirt predates it.

Ryan North integrates playful humor into Marvel's One World Under Doom event.

Ryan North posted to BlueSky, " As the guy writing 2025's big Marvel event ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM, I am pleased to confirm that this is, in fact, canon." This ad ran in Tales To Astonish in 1966 to advertise a Hulk sweatshirt and found a willing model.

Doctor Doom is wearing a sweatshirt that, until now, I thought was an early reference to Robert Crumb's Keep On Truckin' image that became a sixties and seventies viral hit. But it seems I got all the timelines wrong on this one again.

Because I went and checked, and Keep On Truckin' was from a one-page cartoon by Robert Crumb, published in the first issue of Zap Comix in 1968. During the early 1970s, Robert Crumb and his legal team sent out many threatening lawsuits against anyone using the image without permission, and still do, including Amazon in 2005. Crumb was also offered $100,000 by Toyota to reproduce the image for an advertising campaign, but he refused it. Maybe Jack Kirby and his estate should have sued instead.

Sorry, I appear to have gone on an unexpected diversion. Okay, so yes, if Ryan North is serious, and I am aware he is the author of Dinosaur Comics, but he is also the writer of Unbeatable Squirrel Girl, and this is just the kind of thing that might have appeared in that. Ryan North is the showrunner on the current Marvel Comics event One World Under Doom which has Doctor Doom, now the Sorcerer Supreme, having taken over the world and basically running it better. Or at least it seems that way. So, I guess if he wants to wear this Hulk sweatshirt, who is there to stop him? Certainly not Robert Crumb's lawyers.

