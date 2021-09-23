IDW To Make Film/TV Show Out Of Gary Spencer Millidge's Strangehaven

I have been reading Gary Spencer Millidge's Strangehaven for thirty years, give or take. Part of the Dave Sim-inspired self-publishing boom of the early nineties, Millidge began self-publishing an artistically detailed drama about a man who comes to a village and for unknown reason cannot leave. Compared to Twin Peaks and the X-Files, it including ideas about masonic ritual, alien abduction, and basically, whatever Millidge had been reading that week. Strangehaven began a slow publication schedule, being picked up more recently by Soaring Penguin Press who serialised its revival and recollection in their anthology, Meanwhile. And now the series has been optioned for film and television by another comics publisher, IDW, who make their own TV shows as IDW Entertainment, such as Locke & Key, Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency, and Wynonna Earp. Millidge states;

Fanfare, if you please: I can now announce that I've signed an Option deal with IDW Entertainment to develop Strangehaven for film, television, and other media. I'm very excited about the prospect of having the team at IDW Entertainment working towards bringing Strangehaven to the screen, and while this doesn't make a Strangehaven TV show or movie a certainty, it does make it somewhat more likely. You can read more about the option deal on my new website. Another fanfare please; Just when all the cool kids are foregoing old-fashioned websites and using LinkTree instead, I have finally finished building my monster of a website, which you will find at this easy-to-remember address: millidge.com.

There's a ton of stuff for the dedicated Strangehaven fan to enjoy , including an appearances archive and a new format blog with posts spanning twenty-five years (although I am still to import a whole ton of convention photographs to the various event reports), plus a shiny new gallery and a bunch of other cool stuff to discover if you want to poke around a bit. You will also find an online shop full of lovely things, and most of them can be signed (by me) on request at no extra charge. There are some rarities for sale, as well as some items available for the first time like the Meanwhile…#1 cover as an A3 art print. I'm also offering a bundle of the first three Strangehaven trade paperbacks at a discounted price. There are a number of other interesting items in the pipeline, which I'm sure I'll mention in future newsletters. International shipping is overpriced and somewhat disrupted at the moment, but I will ship worldwide, and there are multiple shipping options available at checkout. In other news,Meanwhile… #10, featuring Strangehaven: Destiny episode 9 has been fully funded on Kickstarter and, as I understand it, is currently at the printer.