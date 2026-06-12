Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Vector Prime Protects Time in Transformers: Age of the Primes

Bring some Energon home as Hasbro is back with a new selection of Transformers: Age of the Primes action figures

Article Summary Hasbro adds Vector Prime to Transformers: Age of the Primes, bringing the legendary Thirteen Prime to collectors.

Inspired by Transformers: Cybertron, the 7-inch Vector Prime figure features updated engineering and articulation.

Transformers fans get the Blade of Time and Cyber Key, with both accessories attaching in robot and spacecraft modes.

Vector Prime preorders are live now for $42.99 on Hasbro Pulse, with the Transformers figure set for November 2026.

Hasbro is continuing its celebration of Transformers mythology as Vector Prime joins the growing Transformers: Age of the Primes collection. Originally introduced in Transformers: Cybertron, Vector Prime quickly became one of the standout characters of the Unicron Trilogy thanks to his connection to space, time, and the multiverse itself. Over the years, the character's importance grew as Transformers lore expanded, establishing him as one of the legendary Thirteen Primes, the first generation of Cybertronians created by Primus. Vector Prime is now ready to join your The Thirteen collection with an impressive new 7" tall figure.

Inspired by his Cybertron appearance, Vector Prime features modern articulation, updated engineering, and a spacecraft alternate mode. The figure includes multiple accessories that capture his mythos and legendary status as Hasbro included the Blade of Time artifact and Cyber Key. Finish off your Transformers: The Thirteen collection with Vector Prime at $42.99. Pre-orders are already live on Hasbro Pulse with a November 2026 release date.

Transformers Age of the Primes – The Thirteen Vector Prime

"Before the war, even before the Autobots and Decepticons, there were The Thirteen Primes. Every bot, battle, and power in the Transformers universe can be traced back to them. The Age of the Primes line celebrates its epic legacy with a far-reaching collection that touches nearly every corner of the lore. Build your lineup to create a display that is — More Than Meets the Eye."

Transformers The Thirteen Vector Prime figure is 7 inches (17.5 cm) in robot mode and features deco and details inspired by the Transformers universe.

Converts from robot to alternate spacecraft mode in just a total of 22 steps.

The Thirteen Vector Prime comes with his Blade of Time artifact and Cyber Key that attaches in both modes.

Vector Prime is one of The Thirteen Primes and can warp space and time itself.

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