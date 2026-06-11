Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: green goblin, hasbro, Marvel Legends

Take Down Spider-Man with New Marvel Legends Green Goblin Figure

Clear off more shelf space — a brand-new selection of Hasbro Marvel Legends figures is on the way, including the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe's classic armor from Spider-Man: No Way Home).

Article Summary Hasbro unveils a Marvel Legends Deluxe Green Goblin figure inspired by Willem Dafoe’s return in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

This Green Goblin release brings back the classic 2002 movie armor design, setting it apart from the earlier Marvel Legends version.

Accessories include the Goblin glider, pumpkin bombs, alternate heads, shattered mask, extra hands, and blast effects.

Green Goblin pre-orders begin June 16 on Hasbro Pulse, with the Marvel Legends deluxe figure slated for Fall 2026.

One of the greatest Marvel movie villains ever brought to the big screen is Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin from Spider-Man. His return in Spider-Man: No Way Home proved he was just as menacing and memorable as fans remembered. Hasbro is now bringing the iconic villain back with a brand-new Marvel Legends Deluxe release. Unlike the previous version, this figure features the classic armor design from the original 2002 film.

The infamous Green Goblin will come equipped with his signature glider, pumpkin bombs, and multiple accessories. Included are a Willem Dafoe head sculpt, a standard Goblin mask, a battle-damaged mask, and blast effects. This figure is packed with detail and will surely please classic Spider-Man fans as well as new ones as they take on the Multiverse and its consequences. Whether you're building an original Spider-Man collection or recreating scenes from No Way Home, this release is sure to stand out. Pre-orders open on Hasbro Pulse on June 16, with a Fall 2026 release planned.

GREEN GOBLIN: SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME

"One of Spider-Man's greatest foes, the Green Goblin returns with the original Goblin armor—glider and all—and a few lethal upgrades. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with the Hasbro Marvel Legends Green Goblin set! This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure set is detailed to look like the character's appearance in Marvel Studios' Spider-Man: No Way Home."

"The Green Goblin figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This action figure set comes with 9 accessories, including Goblin glider with stand, blast effect, alternate masked head, shattered mask, 2 alternate hands, and 2 pumpkin bomb accessories. Pose the figures and reimagine Spider-Man: No Way Home movie-inspired scenes on your shelf with Marvel Legends action figures and Marvel collectibles (each sold separately, subject to availability)."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!