Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: g.i. joe, hasbro

Grand Slam and the H.A.L. Bring Classic G.I. Joe Firepower Back

Jump into action with the G.I. Joe Classified Series — Hasbro’s new Grand Slam and H.A.L. are available for pre-order on Hasbro Pulse with an October 2026 release.

Article Summary Hasbro revives G.I. Joe Classified with Grand Slam and the H.A.L., bringing early A Real American Hero sci-fi action back.

The 1/12 scale G.I. Joe set updates Grand Slam with modern detail, plus a helmet and two weapons for display.

H.A.L. gets a faithful Classified upgrade with blast effects and a tow hitch compatible with select Joe and Cobra vehicles.

G.I. Joe Classified Series #213 Grand Slam and H.A.L. is a Hasbro Pulse exclusive, priced at $84.99 for October 2026.

A new G.I. Joe Classified Series release is here as the Joes are calling in some artillery backup. James "Grand Slam" Barney is now joining the fight once again with H.A.L., or Heavy Artillery Laser. This figure is a direct throwback to some of the earliest days of A Real American Hero, when G.I. Joe balanced grounded military fiction with sci-fi hardware. Collectors can now revisit those early days of A Real American Hero with the return of Grand Slam and the H.A.L with a new Hasbro Pulse Exclusive release.

This new G.I. Joe Classified Series release faithfully recreates the classic laser artillery platform, but now incorporates modern detailing and engineering improvements. Grand Slam also receives a modern figure update, allowing fans to display one of the franchise's earliest specialists with a helmet and two guns. H.A.L. will have plenty of detail, with attachable blast effects and an adjustable tow hitch that can attach to both Joe and Cobra vehicles. For collectors who appreciate the franchise's vintage roots, the new Classified Series Grand Slam and the H.A.L are must-haves for new and old fans. Pre-orders are already live on Hasbro Pulse for $84.99, with an October 2026 release.

G.I. Joe Classified Series – James "Grand Slam" Barney & H.A.L.

"Grand Slam and H.A.L. are both super-focused, quiet until they need to be, and you wouldn't want to look either one in the eye at the wrong time. Even though Grand Slam is the only one of the original Joes to not have a noteworthy appearance in the hit A Real American Hero series, he made a blasting impression over time."

Harkening back to one of Grand Slam's earliest comic book adventures with Clutch, the H.A.L. has an adjustable tow hitch that can attach to select Cobra or Joe vehicles (each sold separately).

#213 in the Classified Series comes in collectible packaging.

comes in collectible packaging. Add to your collection of the modern interpretation of the original 13 G.I. Joe A Real American Hero figures.

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