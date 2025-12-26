Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Ignition Press, jim mccann, joe eisma

Ignition Full March 2026 Solicits- Jim McCann & Joe Eisma's Other/Half

Ignition Press' Full March 2026 Solicits and Solicitations launches Jim McCann and Joe Eisma's Other/Half, a gay crime heist thriller comic book

As the holidays wind down and we're all recovering from too many Jaffa Cakes, it's time to look ahead to Ignition Press March 2026 solicits and solicitations, including the launch of The Other/Half #1 by Jim McCann and Joe Eisma, a gay crime heist class-based thriller…

THE OTHER/HALF #1

Written by Jim McCann

Illustrated by Joe Eisma

Colors by Peter Pantazis

Cover A by Joe Eisma

Cover B by Ego Rodriguez

Cover C by Marguerite Sauvage

Opposites attract in this wholesome whodunnit from Jim McCann (Return of the Dapper Men) and Joe Eisma (Morning Glories)! Formerly a high-society darling, Ethan thinks the worst thing he'll have to contend with over the holidays is the disapproval of his upper-crust parents, but when things go awry on his job protecting the priceless Nobility Diamond, more than just his feelings are put into jeopardy! Now it's up to his husband Henry (and their adorable cat, Skippy) to put his P.I. skills to good use and clear Ethan's name. Both men will have to step out of their comfort zones and into their husbands' shoes to solve the case! Combining the dazzling charm of the Golden Age of Hollywood with modern city living, this story is equal parts wholesome rom-com and thrilling detective story. Written by Jim McCann (Return of the Dapper Men) with art by Joe Eisma (Morning Glories) and colorist Peter Pantazis (Trinity).

JUST BRUTAL #2

Written by Dennis Hopeless

Illustrated by Brahm Revel

Colors by Marissa Louise

Cover A by Brahm Revel

Cover B by Jorge Corona

Life is changing fast for the Savage twins. The sudden revelation that their parents are eternal warriors who have spent their immortality protecting the earth from Farklar the Fleshless was jarring enough, but now they're forced to take a family road trip to stop the evil warlord's latest scheme! Jordan hates everything about this.

His twin sister Winter, on the other hand, thinks all of this is awesome! Too bad her connection with their monster-fighting father is driving a wedge between her and their mother. And just what is going on with their stepdad Gary Williams?

Things are just getting started in Just Brutal, the kick-ass new comic from Dennis Hopeless (Heart Eyes; Spider-Woman), Brahm Revel (Guerillas; Marvel Knights: X-Men) and Marissa Lousie (Mr. Terrific).

RIPCORD #2

Written by Cullen Bunn

Illustrated by Aneke

Colors by Patricia Martin

Cover A by Jorge Fornes

Cover B by Aneke

The more people tell Dillon to turn back, the more convinced she becomes that she is on the right path to finding her sister. The biker gang that attacked her is connected to the source of the Ripcord drug and no amount of amped-up Ripcord addicts will prevent her from taking them down. It's every woman for herself in this wilderness…which makes her suspicious of the new guy who claims he wants to help her.

This second issue from Cullen Bunn (Deluge; The Sixth Gun) and Aneke (Future State: Batgirls) hits like a punch to the face. Features a very creepy cover by Jorge Fornes (Batman; Rorschach).

THE BEAUTY #4

Written by Jeremy Haun & Jason A. Hurley

Illustrated by Emanuela Lupacchino

Colors by Leonardo Paciarotti

Cover A by Jeremy Haun & Nick Filardi

Cover B by Emanuela Lupacchino & Leonardo Paciarotti

The inspiration for Ryan Murphy's television series, debuting January 21st on FX and Hulu!

In order to fulfill her mission and uncover secrets for her mysterious client, Nox is forced to contract the Beauty to access an exclusive island and reach her affluent target. When she arrives, she discovers the task has a deep, unexpected connection to the Abernathy.

Elsewhere, Agent Crayton is also digging into things he shouldn't. Can Goode stop him before he goes poking at the masked assassin Calaveras and gets them both killed?

Ultimately, is the Beauty an advantage in a person's career, or does it just pull them into danger?

This all-new series reaches the end of its first story arc! Creators Jeremy Haun and Jason A. Hurley return to their most popular creation with artist Emanuela Lupacchino (World's Finest: Teen Titans).

NO PLACE #4

Written by Tim Seeley

Illustrated by Stefano Simeone

Cover A by Stefano Simeone

Cover B by Riley Rossmo

N.O. Place Director Dorothy Gale has just shared a sinking revelation about her hand in Chicago's current crisis, but there's no time for the team to reflect. A hypnotizing aquatic mutation grips the city and the Wicked Witch of the Deep rises for a final assault that will shine a light on the terrifying scope of her deal with the Old Ones.

Mari's courage escalates to anger, alarming new questions about Allen emerge, a final boss takes shape, and legendary allies offer new hope.

It's a time of revenge and reunion in this penultimate issue of Tim Seeley and Stefano Simeone's Oz-inspired, Lovecraft-laced dark fantasy adventure!

ROOTS OF MADNESS #5

Written by Stephanie Williams

Illustrated by Letizia Cadonici

Colors by Alessandro Santoro

Cover A by Juliet Nneka

Cover B by Letizia Cadonici & Alessandro Santoro

Etta's experiments on the magical flowers her ancestors tried to warn her about have taken her well beyond scientific expectation. Her benefactors at the Meridian Fellowship, on the other hand, have hoped for the results she's seeing. As Etta unlocks the remarkable secrets of the flowers, Jewel and the others at the Fellowship reveal their true intentions. Just what has Etta done?

The penultimate issue of Roots of Madness builds toward an unbelievable climax! Written by Stephanie Williams (Wonder Woman) with art by Letizia Cadonici (House of Slaughter), and a stunning cover from fine artist Juliet Nneka (Nubia, Queen of the Amazons; Absolute Green Lantern).

VOYEUR #5

Written by Leah Williams

Illustrated by David Baldeón

Colors by Eva de la Cruz

Cover A by Victor Ibanez

Cover B by David Baldeón & Eva de la Cruz

Voyeur reaches its climax in the final issue!

All the pieces are in place. Rook and Madeline have planned every move to rob the Koh Kingfisher resort of all its art. Unfortunately, they didn't plan for the ghosts of their pasts to reach them all the way out on the island.

When faced with a choice, will this steamy couple choose love, freedom, or riches? Or will they go for broke and try to get all three? Only Leah Williams and David Baldeón, the writer/artist team from X-Factor and Power Girl, know for sure!

This exciting last issue features an extra-sexy cover by fan-favorite artist Victor Ibanez (Heart Eyes, Extraordinary X-Men)!

