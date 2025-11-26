Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: colossus, deadpool, illyana, Magik, new mutants, X-Men Age Of Revelation

Illyana & A New Mutants Revival In Today's X-Men Age Of Revelation

Spoilers, spoielrs, spoilers… This week, Marvel Comics is publishing four X-Men Age Of Revelation titles, that don't seem to have set the world on fire, and one digital title that set the world on fire in a way that Marvel may not have anticipated or wanted… with Undeadpool #2 by Tim Seeley, Carlos Magno, Cloak Or Dagger #2 by Justina Ireland, Lorenzo Tammetta, Expatriate X-Men #2 by Eve L. Ewing, Francesco Mortarino, X-Vengers #2 by Jason Loo, Sergio Davila and, yes, X-Men: Age of Revelation Infinity Comic #4 by Tim Seeley and Phillip Sevy.

Cloak Or Dagger gives us the end of times, waiting on Apocalypse…

Undeadpool has a bunch of mutant kids too moral for Doug Ramsey, who are being chased (and partially eaten) by a virus-riddled Deadpool, transforming him into a superpowered zombie that needs to eat mutant flesh…

With plans to join the X-Men, but having a new name for themselves, The Alpha Warriors, inspired by the New Warriors, but not Alpha Flight…

So as X-Vengers gets a New Mutants reunion with Cannonball, Sunspot, Valkyrie and Cypher…

X-Men Unlimited Infinity has Magik reminiscing about her time in that team.

Even though Cable has memories of what came after the New Mutants…

And one of his own X-Forcers is still on the ground, taking the kind of hard decisions he trained them to make against a techno-organic virus…

Similar to the one he is battling himself.

Maybe he might ask Revelation for the cure?

And as Colossus is looking worse for wear, while searching for Kitty Pryde.

Wrong comic, Colossus, she's over in the Book Of Revelation.

Bronze, she's right there, the Ghost of Revelation…

Yeah, Professor Xavier is there as well. Come on, folks, get with the program.

Illyana Rasputin is fighting her own demons as the Darkchild…

… though ones that Colossus seems keen to take advantage of.

The Expatriate X-Men suspect the US government of infiltrating them…

While Doug Ramsey suspects the US government of the Techno-organic version of the virus…

Might the Fenric Siblings find room for that as well? Undeadpool #2 by Tim Seeley, Carlos Magno, Cloak Or Dagger #2 by Justina Ireland, Lorenzo Tammetta, Expatriate X-Men #2 by Eve L. Ewing, Francesco Mortarino, X-Vengers #2 by Jason Loo, Sergio Davila and, yes, X-Men: Age of Revelation Infinity Comic #4 by Tim Seeley and Phillip Sevy are all published by Marvel Comics this week.

Undeadpool #2 (of 3) by Tim Seeley, Carlos Magno

THE MAN CALLED CABLE VS. UNDEADPOOL! X YEARS LATER, WADE WILSON reunites with NATHAN SUMMERS, the man called CABLE! But it's not a happy reunion…Will the UNDEADPOOL devour his mutant friend, or will CABLE destroy his one time partner? And you may be shocked – not everyone is getting through this alive!

EVOLUTION! X YEARS LATER, the secret behind Cloak and Dagger's evolution is revealed! The Fenris Twins don't much care as long as they can kill Cloak or Dagger and get the human cargo they want! Your favorite MARVEL RIVALS characters inspire this evolution in your favorite super-pair!

GUERRILLA WARFARE! X YEARS LATER, BRONZE, MS. MARVEL, RIFT, MELEE and their guerrilla flotilla make their way upriver, evading the surveillance of both REVELATION and the U.S. Army. It's clear that their recently rescued charge LYREBIRD is not who he seems to be. And withholding some details leaves his life on the line, as the team approaches the LIMBO LANDS…and the truth.

MOONSTAR ASSEMBLES WHAT'S LEFT OF THE AVENGERS! X YEARS LATER, the Revelation Territories are under grave danger from the Technarchy! Can Moonstar and the X-Vengers save this mutant paradise? And why does Revelation not want them to?!

Perdition Lost Part 1. Magik is sent on a rescue mission to liberate mutant Fabian Cortez from S.H.I.E.L.D., but does her demonic side have the same goal?

