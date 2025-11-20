Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Shadows Of Tomorrow, X-Men Age Of Revelation

X-Men: Days Of Revelation Past, Present And Future (XSpoilers)

X-Men: Days Of Revelation Past, Present And Future... and what comes after the Age Of Revelation as well (XSpoilers)

Article Summary Marvel's Age of Revelation storyline spins the X-Men and Spider-Man into a tense new future full of secrets.

Rachel Summers and Cable’s tangled origins stir debate as mutant history and timelines collide in Revelation.

Revelation unleashes psychic tyranny, mutant viruses, and outbreaks far beyond manmade borders.

Dissent brews as Omega Kids police thought, Kitty Pryde haunts, and Doug Ramsey’s true legacy is revealed.

This week saw Marvel Comics put out five Age of Revelation titles Unbreakable X-Men #2 by Gail Simone, C.F. Villa, Alessandro Cappuccio, David Marquez, Davide Tinto, Mario Santoro, R.B. Silva, Ramon Rosana, Lucas Werneck, Omega Kids #2 by Tony Fleecs, Andres Genolet, Radioactive Spider-Man #2 by Joe Kelly, Kev Walker, X-Men: Book of Revelation #2 by Jed MacKay, Netho Diaz and The Last Wolverine #2 by Saladin Ahmed and Edgar Salazar as well as catching up with their X-Men: Age of Revelation Infinity Comic series by Tim Seeley and Phillip Sevy. So there's lots. But of course we have been here before, some more than most.

Rachel Summers, who debuted in Days of Future Past, returned in time to the 616…

I may be alone in seeing Nathan Summers, Cable, as the 616-dimensional parallel of Rachel Summers; they both possess similar mutant powers, as they are the firstborn of Scott Summers and Jean Grey (or a Jean Grey clone) in their respective universes. To me, they are the same character. Prove me wrong.

But note that what comes next, Shadows Of Tomorrow, is hidden from history, protected by temporal time loops. More of them.

But we also get to see how the Age Of Revelation played out in New York…

And how the mutants tried to help… or did they?

How St Louis is looking now after it was transformed…

And just who they are blaming now.

The nature of the virus, repeatedly blamed on the mutant terrorist group 3K…

And as Kitty Pryde is turned into a ghost…

And as the Omega Kids and Quentin Quire echo their mantra…

Maybe Kitty isn't quite as innocent as she appears.

But she not the only one doing the haunting.

Gambit is haunted by the death of Rogue, helped by Nightcrawler…

Who is really not looking his best anymore, in Canada. Well, it does happen to expats I am told. And Peter Parker has both the living and the dead to mourn.

While for Deathdream it is a profession.

But at least he has his own thoughts. In the Revelation Territories, Thought crime is being policed by the Omega Kids.

As Revelation gets to use his boosted telepathic commanding powers as he sees fit.

On Fabian Cortez, as he did Kitty Pryde and Wolverine…

And those outside his sphere of influence are just as helpless.

And others are more powerful than they might ever know.

As Revelation proves the best torturing interrogator. Even when he does things the wrong way round.

Power did seem to go to his head.

So as Revelation gets rid of one power amplifier, Fabian Cortez…

There are others on the ground that could be recruited. While the Outliers are finding new ways to multiply…

Whether that be in powers…

Or in livestock. And it turns out that the X-Virus isn't intending to observe manmade borders either…

Not everyone can be saved…

Though I suppose they can try…

But the best laid plans of Mice and Men often end uo with Miles Morales punching you in the face.

As more truths about Doug Ramsey emerge…

Creator of the X-Virus, controller of the X-Men, killer of so many, stand-up comedian…

Well, not until get gets a Netflix special, that is.

Heather has so much to learn about this man…

… this mutant. Man, I remember when he just used to slop around the X-Mansion reading Moby Dick in French trying to stay out of fights…

… he's come a long way. Can he ever go back again?

Unbreakable X-Men #2 by Gail Simone, C.F. Villa, Alessandro Cappuccio, David Marquez, Davide Tinto, Mario Santoro, R.B. Silva, Ramon Rosana, Lucas Werneck

ATLANTIS UNDER SEIGE! X YEARS LATER, a grief-stricken GAMBIT has a mission to recover and recall several unwilling X-MEN who have left the mutant life, to face a creature of nightmares that can doom them all! It's the return of several beloved mutants (and a few less beloved), coming back to try to contain the unimaginable army of the undead that threatens both Atlantis and the surface world!

ATLANTIS UNDER SEIGE! X YEARS LATER, a grief-stricken GAMBIT has a mission to recover and recall several unwilling X-MEN who have left the mutant life, to face a creature of nightmares that can doom them all! It's the return of several beloved mutants (and a few less beloved), coming back to try to contain the unimaginable army of the undead that threatens both Atlantis and the surface world! Omega Kids #2 by Tony Fleecs, Andres Genolet

TARGET: RACHEL SUMMERS! X YEARS LATER, the Omega Kids play their favorite game…hunting down mutant traitors! But have they bit off more than they can chew by attacking Rachel Summers? And what will Quentin and his students do when their mission calls for a sacrifice?

TARGET: RACHEL SUMMERS! X YEARS LATER, the Omega Kids play their favorite game…hunting down mutant traitors! But have they bit off more than they can chew by attacking Rachel Summers? And what will Quentin and his students do when their mission calls for a sacrifice? Radioactive Spider-Man #2 by Joe Kelly, Kev Walker

NONSTOP MAYHEM! X YEARS LATER, Mayhem continues to maul New York City! Spider-Man doesn't have much luck containing Mayhem…perhaps SPIN and GHOST-SPIDER can help?

NONSTOP MAYHEM! X YEARS LATER, Mayhem continues to maul New York City! Spider-Man doesn't have much luck containing Mayhem…perhaps SPIN and GHOST-SPIDER can help? X-Men: Book of Revelation #2 by Jed MacKay, Netho Diaz

THE GHOST OF PHILADELPHIA! X YEARS LATER, Elbecca, newest of Revelation's Choristers, attempts to outmaneuver Fabian Cortez as he threatens both her new position and her life! The Ghost of Philadelphia has some tricks up her sleeve that may save them both, but there are things even she does not know about what is going on

THE GHOST OF PHILADELPHIA! X YEARS LATER, Elbecca, newest of Revelation's Choristers, attempts to outmaneuver Fabian Cortez as he threatens both her new position and her life! The Ghost of Philadelphia has some tricks up her sleeve that may save them both, but there are things even she does not know about what is going on The Last Wolverine #2 by Saladin Ahmed, Edgar Salazar

THE QUEST FOR LOGAN! X YEARS LATER, WOLVERINE has teamed up with NIGHTCRAWLER, with a plan to save LOGAN. A new ally has brought information that could turn the tide and save him – HEATHER HUDSON, A.K.A. VINDICATOR! To do so will mean venturing back into the Revelation Territories…which will have horrific consequences for Nightcrawler and Wolverine!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!