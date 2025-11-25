Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Magik, tim seeley

Tim Seeley Quits Twitter After Online Response To Marvel's Magik Comic

Magik got her own title as part of the From The Ashes relaunch in 2024. The current X-Men Group editor, Tom Brevoort, had repeatedly expressed a disdain for the character of Illyana Rasputin over the decades, but that "In the past, I haven't liked Magik pretty much at all. But that doesn't mean that the character doesn't have fans, lots of them. And being in the position that I'm in now means that I can prevent her from being written in the manner that used to irritate me. So there's no problem with using her." And Magik by Ashley Allen, German Peralta and Arthur Hesli did rather well in the charts, beating its other solo rivals, such as Exceptional X-Men and often Uncanny X-Men and X-Men. Despite all this, it seemed to fall foul of the ten-issue cut-off, ahead of the Age Of Revelation event, but the series will be returning with the same creative team, and one added brother, as Magik And Colossus in February.

But it is the interim and the Age Of Revelation possible-future event that seemed to cause considerable concern yesterday, with the release of the X-Men Age Of Revelation Marvel Infinity Comic #4 by Tim Seeley and Philip Sevy. And possibly alongside the Black Friday deal that took 20% off the subscription price.

Previously in X-Men: Age Of Revelation #0, Doug Ramsey/Revelation used his commanding power to force Cyclops to lead the X-Men to rescue Fabian Cortez from SHIELD imprisonment, due to his power boosting abilities. We are told that Maria Hill died in the assault. And so did Illyana Rasputin, Magik.

But that the Darkchild did not die. The demonic aspect of Illyana developed due to her time imprisoned in Limbo by the demons Belasco, and S'ym.

And as Magik's death impacted the X-Men and the future, her return did more so. In Amazing X-Men, she has taken over a territory, free from the influence of Doug Ramsey.

Her own version of Severance.

And her own revenge issues against Cyclops for getting her killed in the first place.

And in the X-Men Age Of Revelation Marvel Infinity Comic #4 by Tim Seeley and Philip Sevy, we see details of that event.

Told from Illyana's point of view, not knowing that Doug Ramsey was in control of Cyclops and the mission, and trusting him as a former teammate from the New Mutants days.

Killing Maria Hill and then being shot in the back by Nick Fury, watched over by Fabian Cortez. And then finding herself in hell. Or as good as.

Limbo, the hellish dimension in which she was raised until she escaped, soulsword in hand.

Well, I mean, it was. Her soul captured and her form changed to that of the Darkchild.

Seemingly subservient, but suggesting that it is all part of her plan, and one that we know will see her escape Limbo and take control of a goodly chunk of the USA, to run as she fits. But some Magik fans are not happy with these turns of events and took to social media. Many were upset that a character read as having been sexually abused as a child was returning to a place of such abuse and taking such a form again. There were considered opinions from some. But others posted more knee-jerk responses, even as there were those who countered them.

I mean, probably all par for X, right? But then it went further,

And it was at that point that Tim Seeley decided it was time to delete his X account and move to BlueSky.

Where there are still critical posts about his work on BlueSky, it is true, no one there is issuing death threats. Yet. Let's try to keep it that way, okay? Whatever your thoughts on the Magik digital story, it is just a story, it is only part one of three, in many ways it's a reprise of the original Chris Claremont/Sal Buscema mini-series, this is set in another future X-Men reality that will be deleted by events, and there is a Magik And Colossus series coming in February from teh regular Magik team. Think happy thoughts,,,

