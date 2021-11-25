Image Comics Collects Just James Tynion IV's Razorblades Stories

Last month, James Tynion IV writes on his Substack newsletter talking about the latest Razorblades anthology self-published horror comics magazine of his,

"I am also extremely excited to announce that the whole first volume of RAZORBLADES: THE HORROR MAGAZINE is going to be collected in a Deluxe Hardcover edition, that will be released by Image Comics in April of next year. The press release announcing that should be going out more or less at the same time as this post. We are extraordinarily proud of what we've been able to build in the self-published space over the last year and a half, and we're very excited to have a testament to all of the work by all of these stunning creators to live on the shelves for posterity, featuring the amazing cover to Razorblades: The Horror Magazine #3 by David Romero. If you missed out on Razorblades: The Horror Magazine over the last year, and don't want to wait until April to catch up, all five issues are available now in digital form, pay-what-you-want! Every issue is 70-80 pages of original horror comics, illustrations, prose, and non-fiction. We're immensely proud of it all."

But as well as the big deluxe hardcover edition from Image Comics in April 2022 including interviews with the likes of Scott Snyder, Image Comics will also be publishing a best-off one-shot with all of the stories that James Tynion IV wrote himself in that volume, which we mentioned in Image Comics' February 2022 solicitations last week. Even though these are both out in April 2022.

Horror fans rejoice! Razorblades: Small Cuts Special #1—collecting all of bestselling writer James Tynion IV's tales of terror published in the popular Razorblades: The Horror Magazine so far—will land on shelves this April. This special issue includes art from Martin Simmonds (The Department of Truth), Josh Hixson (Batman/Fortnite: Foundation), and more. This special collector's item also reprints the debut of Killboy, Tynion's original character with Batman collaborator Ricardo Lopez Ortiz. Razorblades: Small Cuts Special #1 (Diamond Code DEC210150) will be available at comic book shops on Wednesday, April 27.