Image Comics Crossover Finally Happening In February 2022 Solicits

Ages ago, Bleeding Cool got the word that Image Comics was working on an in-universe crossover project. And no, not Crossover by Donny Cates and Geoff Shaw, though we thought it might have been. With signs of each other's characters appearing in each other's comics, we got the word that it would begin in Kyle Higgins and Marcelo Costa's Radiant Black. It was the crossover with Inferno Girl Red, and appearance of Savage Dragon that things were set in that direction. But in February 2022, there are two new comics which Image Comics states "will join Kyle Higgins and Marcelo Costa's Radiant Black in the Image Comics superhero universe in February 2022." Supermassive and Rogue Sun.

The month will kick off with an eye-melting, page-turning crossover superhero event in Supermassive one-shot by writers Kyle Higgins, Ryan Parrott and Mat Groom and artist Francesco Manna. Then, fans will be primed and ready to return to comic shops to get their hands on the pulse-pounding new ongoing series launch—Rogue Sun by writer Ryan Parrott (Mighty Morphin, Power Rangers, Dead Day) and artists Abel (Harley Quinn, Crimes of Passion) & Chris O'Halloran. First, 2021's hottest new superhero Radiant Black launches into his first ever crossover event with the Image Comics debut of Inferno Girl Red—spinning out of the highly successful Kickstarter—which is coming to Image later next year and the first appearance of Rogue Sun! Power Rangers: Shattered Grid architects Higgins, Parrott, Groom and Manna (Marvel's Ultraman) and colorist extraordinaire Igor Monti, unite for a one-shot, extra-length story so big it can only be called—Supermassive. Next, Rogue Sun kicks 2022 into high gear when rebellious teenager Dylan Siegel discovers that the late superhero Rogue Sun was his estranged father, Marcus—and that he's inherited his father's mantle. Tasked with protecting our world from the forces of the supernatural—and solving his father's murder—Dylan will be forced to come to terms with the man he's spent the majority of his life hating. This new ongoing series is a supernatural murder mystery that explores the complicated bond between father and son and cements itself squarely in a corner of the Image Comics superhero universe

Here are the full Image Comics February 2022 solicitations, though without many images thanks to the current Diamond situation..

SUPERMASSIVE (ONE-SHOT) CVR A MANNA & MONTI

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Kyle Higgins, Ryan Parrott, Mat Groom (A / CA) Francesco Manna, Igor Monti

THE SUPERHERO CROSSOVER EVENT OF 2022!<br> <br> 2021's hottest new superhero RADIANT BLACK launches into his first ever crossover event with the Image Comics debut of INFERNO GIRL RED and the first appearance of ROGUE SUN! The future of Image's superhero universe is here!<br> <br> Power Rangers: Shattered Grid architects KYLE HIGGINS & RYAN PARROTT, MAT GROOM & FRANCESCO MANNA from Marvel's Ultraman, and colorist extraordinaire IGOR MONTI unite for a one-shot, extra-length crossover event so big it can only be called-SUPERMASSIVE.

In Shops: Feb 02, 2022

SUPERMASSIVE (ONE-SHOT) CVR B COSTA ABEL DURSO

ROGUE SUN #1 CVR A SHALVEY

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Ryan Parrott (A) Abel, Chris O'Halloran (CA) Declan Shalvey

Yesterday: New Orleans' greatest hero, ROGUE SUN, was murdered.<br> <br> Today: rebellious teenager DYLAN SIEGEL discovers that Rogue Sun was his estranged father, Marcus-and that he's inherited his father's mantle. Tasked with protecting our world from the forces of the supernatural-and solving his father's murder-Dylan will be forced to come to terms with the man he's spent the majority of his life hating.<br> <br> From acclaimed writer RYAN PARROTT (Mighty Morphin, Power Rangers, Dead Day) and rising star artist ABEL (Harley Quinn, Crimes of Passion) comes A SUPERNATURAL MURDER MYSTERY that explores the complicated bond between father and son and cements itself squarely in a corner of the IMAGE COMICS' SUPERHERO UNIVERSE!

NEW MASTERS #1 (OF 6) CVR A SHOF

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Shobo (A / CA) Shof

Nigerian brothers SHOBO and SHOF present NEW MASTERS, a groundbreaking blend of science fiction, adventure, drama, and vibrant Afrofuturism. In a striking vision of West Africa under the thumb of alien colonizers, a motley crew of outcasts find themselves caught up in a power struggle for control of an ancient artifact with immense power.

STEP BY BLOODY STEP #1 (OF 4) CVR A BERGARA

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Simon Spurrier (A) Matheus Lopes (A / CA) Matias Bergara

An armored giant and a helpless child. Together they cross an astonishing world brimming with beasts, bandits, and-deadliest by far-civilizations… If they stop walking, the earth itself forces them onwards. WHY? The child can't ask. She and her guardian have no language, no memory, nothing-except each other.<br> <br> Multiple-Eisner nominees SI SPURRIER (X-Men), MATIAS BERGARA (Coda), and MATHEUS LOPES (Supergirl) present a watershed moment in modern comics: four double-length chapters of a bittersweet fantasy opus, completely text free. <br> <br> Let's take a walk.<br> <br> "STEP BY BLOODY STEP may be my new favorite comic. SPURRIER, BERGARA, and LOPES have created something that celebrates everything comics can be: mysterious, inventive, bursting with imagination and also incredibly heartfelt without ever saying a word." -JEFF LEMIRE

LAY PEOPLE COLOSSUS (ONE-SHOT) (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Matt Hawkins (A / CA) Christian Dibari

A biracial boy in the Midwest uses a supernatural gift from his grandfather to push back against two older boys who are terrorizing him. In a tale inspired by the song "Colossus" by heavy metal band THE CLAY PEOPLE, intolerance, drug addiction, poverty, and boredom collide into a perfect storm of grisly revenge!<br> <br> THE CLAY PEOPLE is a rock band hailing from Albany, New York. The band's self-titled debut album was released on Mercury/Slipdisc records; their furiously propulsive lead single "Awake" climbed the radio charts and launched the band into an international touring act with the likes of Disturbed, Staind, Clutch, Rob Zombie, Static-X, Stabbing Westward, and Filter. "Colossus" is from THE CLAY PEOPLE's latest album, Demon Hero.

OFFICIAL IMAGE TIMELINE (ONE-SHOT)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Jim Valentino

Just in time to celebrate Image Comics' 30th anniversary, Image archivist and co-founder JIM VALENTINO details the company's history (warts and all) in the single most comprehensive chronology of the company ever published. Featuring rarely seen covers, photos, milestones, and behind-the-scenes events from the company's Marvel-ous beginnings to the present, this is the chronicle all future histories will be judged against.<br> <br> Featuring an introduction by Image Publisher ERIC STEPHENSON and a chronicle of historic Image accolades, and printed in beautiful 64-page prestige format.

PROPHET #1 FACSIMILE ED CVR A LIEFELD & PANOSIAN (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Rob Liefeld (CA) Rob Liefeld (A / CA) Dan Panosian

The issue that started it all! <br> <br> Prophet made his first appearance in 1992, electrifying fandom! We celebrate and commemorate his impact on comic books with this special facsimile edition that recreates and replicates Prophet's historic first issue for his 30th anniversary!

ROCKSTAR & SOFTBOY (ONE-SHOT)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Sina Grace (A / CA) Sina Grace

SINA GRACE returns to writing and drawing for the first time in five years to deliver a frenzied story about two best friends and their antics in Hollyweird, California! <br> <br> Rockstar plans the greatest house party ever as a means of lifting roommate Softboy's spirits, but things take a gnarly turn when the dreaded PARTY ANIMAL shows up to make a mess of things…and dredge up long-held secrets between two BFFs who were supposed to share everything!

KILLADELPHIA #19 CVR A ALEXANDER (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Rodney Barnes (A / CA) Jason Shawn Alexander

"THE END OF ALL," Part One<br> The perfect jumping-on point for new readers and a pivotal turning point for the series! The sold-out, Eisner Award-nominated horror series returns with the first issue of a brand new arc from RODNEY BARNES, the writer behind such hit shows as Marvel's Runaways and STARZ's American Gods, and JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER, the artist who redefined SPAWN.<br> <br> Undead detective James Sangster Sr. and his werewolf allies are about to make their final stand against vampire queen Abigail Adams and necromancer Thomas Jefferson! But shocking new revelations come to light as demons unearthed from America's past threaten the very world as we know it!

MIRKA ANDOLFO SWEET PAPRIKA #8 (OF 12) CVR A ANDOLFO (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Mirka Andolfo (A / CA) Mirka Andolfo

Everything seems to have returned to status quo: Dill philanders with all the ladies at Infernum Press; Paprika works tirelessly (and shops online). But underneath, something is bubbling inside of her. Let's face it-the situation is getting a little out of control with Paprika. But that could mean a lot of fun.

7174 ANNUAL 01 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Ashley Wood, T. P. Louise (A / CA) Ashley Wood

BIG HONKIN' ART BOOK!<br> <br> ASHLEY WOOD'S ASHLEY WOOD READER: F*BOOK INTRO (AFRFBI) is a 400-page summation and encapsulation of his past 10 years of paintings, illustrations, comic pages, and artistic miscellanies. Presented in oversized fashion, this value-priced collection will help class up any table, bookshelf, or nightstand. <br> <br> The first direct-market collection of ASHLEY WOOD's award-winning paintings and drawings in over a decade!

ASTRO CITY METROBOOK TP VOL 01

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Kurt Busiek (A) Brent Eric Anderson, Will Blyberg, Steve Buccellato, Alex Sinclair (CA) Alex Ross

A hero dreams of flight. An alien spy prepares for invasion. A young man is mentored by a hero with dark secrets. A street criminal discovers a hero's identity. And much, much more. Step into a world of heroes and see them from a whole different perspective. These are the multiple-award-winning stories that began the epic series and changed how we think about superheroes. <br> <br> Collects KURT BUSIEK'S ASTRO CITY, VOL. 1 (#1-6) & VOL. 2 (#1-12, # )

ASTRO CITY METROBOOK TP BOOKPLATE (BUNDLE OF 10)

IMAGE COMICS

ECHOLANDS HC VOL 01 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) J. H. Williams, Haden Blackman (A) Dave Stewart, Todd Klein (A / CA) J. H. Williams

The story of Earth's last war starts with Hope's sticky fingers…<br> <br> The multiple award-winning Batwoman team of J. H. WILLIAMS III (Promethea, The Sandman: Overture, Batman) and W. HADEN BLACKMAN (Star Wars, Elektra) reunites! They're joined once again by colorist supreme DAVE STEWART and master letterer TODD KLEIN.<br> <br> In a bizarre future world that has forgotten its history, reckless thief Hope Redhood holds the key to excavating its dark, strange past?if only she and her crew can escape a tyrannical wizard and his unstoppable daughter. But fate will send them all on a path leading to a war between worlds.<br> <br> ECHOLANDS is a landscape-format, mythic-fiction epic where anything is possible?a fast-paced genre mashup adventure that combines everything from horror movie vampires, to classic mobsters and cyborg elves, to Roman demigods and retro rocket ships. It's going to be a helluva ride!

ECHOLANDS HC BOOKPLATE (BUNDLE OF 10)

IMAGE COMICS

FRONTIERSMAN TP VOL 01 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Patrick Kindlon (A) Marco Ferrari (CA) Maurizio Rosenzweig

A retired superhero is coaxed back into action by an environmentalist group, only to find life as a spokesperson makes him a target for old and new enemies alike! Doing a tree-sit protest to stop a logging company means everyone he's ever had a problem with knows where to find him. And they come running.<br> <br> Collects FRONTIERSMAN #1-5

MURDER FALCON DLX ED HC

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Daniel Warren Johnson (A / CA) Daniel Warren Johnson, Mike Spicer

From superstar creator DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON (Wonder Woman: Dead Earth, EXTREMITY)!<br> <br> The world is under attack by hideous monsters, and Jake's life is falling apart-until he meets Murder Falcon. Murf was sent from The Heavy to destroy all evil, but he can't do it without Jake shredding up a storm.<br> <br> Now, with every chord Jake plays on his guitar, the power of metal fuels Murder Falcon into all-out kung fu fury on those that seek to conquer Earth!<br> <br> This new edition collects the entire MURDER FALCON miniseries and SKYBOUND X short story, along with covers and a sketchbook, in one oversized hardcover volume.

MURDER FALCON DLX ED HC BOOKPLATE (BUNDLE OF 10)

IMAGE COMICS

NIGHT MARY TP (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Rick Remender, Kieron Dwyer (A / CA) Kieron Dwyer

Meet Mary Specter, a misunderstood teenage girl trained to be a lucid dreamer. Mary's father runs a sleep disorder clinic where Mary enters the ghastly dreams of disturbed people in an attempt to help them. When a patient turns out to be a serial killer, the nightmare world and the waking one become intertwined, putting Mary in real jeopardy. Writer RICK REMENDER (LOW, BLACK SCIENCE) and artist KIERON DWYER (Last of the Independents) take you on a visually magnificent walk through the mind.<br> <br> Collects NIGHT MARY #1-5

RAZORBLADES OMNIBUS HC BOOK 01

IMAGE COMICS

(W) James TynionIV, Steve Foxe, Ram V., Marguerite Bennett (A) Ricardo Ortiz Lopez, Trevor Henderson, John Pearson, Tillie Walden, Brian Level

The self-published terror sensation finally arrives in a deluxe hardcover collecting the first year! Co-created by JAMES TYNION IV (DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH, Something is Killing the Children) and STEVE FOXE, RAZORBLADES: THE HORROR MAGAZINE features over 350 pages of horror from some of the most cutting-edge names in the genre. From monsters in the closet to bodies stuffed in washing machines, RAZORBLADES redefines horror comics for the next era. Also includes prose, illustrations, and in-depth interviews with horror icons like SCOTT SNYDER. <br> <br> Collects RAZORBLADES: THE HORROR MAGAZINE #1-5

RAZORBLADES SMALL CUTS SPECIAL #1 5 COPY INCV ORTIZ

IMAGE COMICS

(W) James TynionIV (A) Andy Belanger, Josh Hixson, Martin Simmonds, Fernando Blanco, Liana Kangas (A / CA) Ricardo Lopez Ortiz

ME YOU LOVE IN THE DARK TP VOL 01

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Skottie Young (A / CA) Jorge Corona

Writer SKOTTIE YOUNG (I HATE FAIRYLAND, Deadpool, Strange Academy) and artist JORGE CORONA (NO. 1 WITH A BULLET, Super Sons, Feathers) follow up their critically acclaimed series MIDDLEWEST with a haunting new tale. An artist named Ro retreats from the grind of the city to an old house in a small town, hoping to find solace and inspiration-only to realize that the muse she finds within may not be what she expected. Fans of STEPHEN KING and NEIL GAIMAN will enjoy this beautiful, dark, and disturbing story of discovery, love, and terror.<br> <br> Collects THE ME YOU LOVE IN THE DARK #1-5

ST MERCY TP

IMAGE COMICS

(W) John Zuur Platten (A / CA) Atilio Rojo

From the writer of Jurassic World Evolution, The Chronicles of Riddick: Assault on Dark Athena, and Wanted: Weapons of Fate comes a revenge tale that spans millennia! No good deed goes unpunished. <br> <br> When Mercedes Oro, a young missionary on the outskirts of a small frontier town, takes in and cares for a dying outlaw, the outlaw's gang repays her by attacking her mission, killing her family, stealing the golden artifacts she swore to protect, and leaving her for dead with a dagger through her heart. Unbeknownst to the gang, the cursed dagger resurrects Mercedes, and she is reborn as St. Mercy, an avenging angel of death. Now, she's out to recover her gold and deal violent retribution to those who wronged her, all while confronting Toctollissica, the spirit in the cursed Incan artifact that's keeping her amongst the living. <br> <br> Collects ST. MERCY #1-4

CROWDED TP VOL 03

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Christopher Sebela (A / CA) Ro Stein, Ted Brandt, Triona Farrell

Fired and ditched by Charlie, Vita sets off in hot pursuit of her former client and some answers. But Charlie's not alone. She's hired a brand new bodyguard, Circe, unaware she's a killer who has been stalking Charlie since her crowdfunded assassination campaign began.<br> <br> As this catastrophic throuple cat-and-mouses its way across America, feelings and knives and secrets will come out, including who started Charlie's Reapr campaign and why everyone wants her dead. All leading to a bloody showdown with the shadowy group responsible for turning Charlie's murder into a viral sensation. <br> <br> The final arc of the GLAAD-nominated and two-time Eisner Award-nominated series by writer CHRISTOPHER SEBELA (SHANGHAI RED, HIGH CRIMES), artists RO STEIN & TED BRANDT (DC Pride, Captain Marvel), TRIONA FARRELL (Runaways, Mech Cadet Yu), and CARDINAL RAE (BINGO LOVE, ROSE).

CURSE WORDS OMNIBUS HC (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Charles Soule (A / CA) Ryan Browne

HERE AT LAST from CHARLES SOULE (Star Wars) and RYAN BROWNE (God Hates Astronauts): CURSE WORDS: THE HOLE DAMNED THING, a massive omnibus collection of the magical, hilarious, oddly moving story of an evil wizard named Wizord, his talking koala sidekick Margaret, and their journey to be good (or at least slightly less bad) in this dark, unforgiving world of ours. <br> <br> Collects all 28 issues originally published by Image Comics, the previously unpublished full-length epilogue issue CURSE WORDS: AFTER WORDS, an introduction by Late Night With Stephen Colbert writer DANIEL KIBBLESMITH, and pages upon pages of bonus material. The definitive collection of the series JOE HILL (JOE HILL'S RAIN, Locke & Key) calls a "terrific, terrific comic."<br> <br> Collects CURSE WORDS #1-28 and CURSE WORDS: AFTER WORDS Epilogue Special

CURSE WORDS OMNIBUS HC 5 COPY INCV DUSTJACKET ED (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Charles Soule (A / CA) Ryan Browne

ICE CREAM MAN TP VOL 07 CERTAIN DESCENTS (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) W. Maxwell Prince (A / CA) Martin Morazzo, Chris O'Halloran

ICE CREAM MAN-the critically acclaimed, bestselling anthological comic book series-continues here with four more unfortunate, enervating episodes of descent: a plane falls from the sky; a man climbs to the bottom of his family tree; Oscar's blood pressure dips below 90/60! It's a compendium of comedowns carefully calibrated for curious and crestfallen content consumers…so come join us below.<br> <br> Collects ICE CREAM MAN #25-28

MAN-EATERS TP VOL 04

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Chelsea Cain (A) Kate Niemczyk (A / CA) Lia Miternique

Maude, now age 15, returns to her childhood summer camp to find that dark forces are lurking in the woods. MAN-EATERS: THE CURSED reunites the original Eisner-nominated MAN-EATERS creative team, led by New York Times bestselling thriller writer CHELSEA CAIN, for another tale of adolescent feminist derring-do and supernatural hijinks. Smart, laugh-out-loud funny, provocative, referential, scary, compulsively re-readable, and chock-full of collectible ephemera. Each volume comes with a Patriarchy Reparations packet. <br> <br> Collects MAN-EATERS: THE CURSED #1-5 & MAN-EATERS #13

MANIFEST DESTINY TP VOL 08

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Chris Dingess (A) Owen Gieni (A / CA) Matthew Roberts

In 1803, Lewis and Clark were commissioned by President Thomas Jefferson to explore the uncharted United States westward. Not to mention kill every damn creature in their path. <br> <br> Now, the Pacific Coast is within sight, and their long and terrifying journey is almost over. There is just the matter of resolving their bargain with a demon … <br> <br> In 2013, CHRIS DINGESS and MATTHEW ROBERTS began their acclaimed historical adventure series…now, they conclude their adventure, and may God save our souls. <br> <br> Collects MANIFEST DESTINY #43-48

UNDISCOVERED COUNTRY TP VOL 03 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Scott Snyder, Charles Soule (A) Leonardo Marcello Grassi, Matt Wilson (A / CA) Giuseppe Camuncoli

The smash hit series by New York Times bestselling writers SCOTT SNYDER (Dark Nights: Death Metal, WYTCHES) and CHARLES SOULE (Star Wars, CURSE WORDS), with art by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI (The Amazing Spider-Man, Darth Vader, Hellblazer), newcomer LEONARDO MARCELLO GRASSI, and Eisner Award-winning colorist MATT WILSON (THE WICKED + THE DIVINE, PAPER GIRLS) continues!<br> <br> The journey through the transformed United States continues as our group of explorers ventures into the third Zone: POSSIBILITY, a region built on the endlessly evolving landscape of American creativity, from folklore to VR. The team will encounter bizarre transformations and amalgamations of the nation's greatest cultural achievements as they try to survive long enough to tell a story of their own.<br> <br> Collects UNDISCOVERED COUNTRY #13-18

ARROWSMITH #2 (OF 6) CVR A PACHECO FONTERIZ VILLARUBIA (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Kurt Busiek (A / CA) Carlos Pacheco, Jose Rafael Fonteriz, Jos? Villarrubia

Taken prisoner by the Prussians, Fletcher seeks an ally as the Blood Emperor's forces plan and the Black Baron strikes.

BOLERO #2 (OF 5) CVR A VECCHIO (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Wyatt Kennedy (A / CA) Luana Vecchio

With her dimensional-door-opening key, Devyn escapes through the multiverse to mend her broken heart. She visits her life as a Victorian aristocrat in the age of dinosaurs, an astronaut watching planets die, a ritual sacrifice-and, worst of all, a pop idol with an intensely overbearing stage mom! Let's hope she survives.

CROSSOVER #12 CVR A SHAW CUNNIFFE HILL

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Donny Cates (A / CA) Dee Cunniffe, John J. Hill, Geoff Shaw

"MEANWHILE," Part Five<br> The comic book killer has been revealed! But can he be stopped??? Well I'm not going to tell you here. This is a solicitation. Don't be ridiculous. Anyway, I feel like all we do is talk about me and the book. How are you? How's the shop going? You guys check out ROSENBERG's new book yet? WHAT'S THE FURTHEST PLACE FROM HERE? Man, is that a good book. Anyway, gotta run. Order a million copies of this issue please. Bye!

DEADLY CLASS #52 CVR A CRAIG (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Rick Remender (A) Lee Loughridge (A / CA) Wesley Craig

"A FOND FAREWELL," Part Four<br> Scars can be a physical reminder of painful memories. However, after enough time, those reminders can become fond memories.

DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH #17 CVR A SIMMONDS (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) James TynionIV (A) Jorge Fornes (CA) Martin Simmonds

END OF STORY ARC<br> <br> The third arc of Eisner-nominated THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH concludes here, as breakout star JORGE FORNES (Rorschach) joins the team to reveal the long-awaited secrets behind one of the biggest conspiracy theories of all time. Strap in, folks: Richard Nixon has a moon landing to fake.

ECHOLANDS RAW CUT ED #6 CVR A WILLIAMS III (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) J. H. Williams, Haden Blackman (A) Todd Klein, Dave Stewart (A / CA) J. H. Williams

Each issue of ECHOLANDS also offers an accompanying RAW CUT EDITION, featuring the art of J. H. WILLIAMS III as it looked leaving his work studio, plus translucent lettering.<br> <br> Hope Redhood's journey is just beginning, as the part one of the genre-bending ECHOLANDS comes to a close. After only just escaping from the crime lord demigod Romulus, Hope and her crew are confronted by their former captor-but will he be an ally or an enemy? Will Cor kill him or trust him? Can Dena come to terms with new cybernetic changes? Will Rosa finally accept Hope's plans? What is wrong with Castrum's gut? And what new dangers await the band of thieves when they finally reach Horror Hill?

GOOD ASIAN #10 (OF 10) CVR A JOHNSON (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

GRRL SCOUTS STONE GHOST #4 (OF 6) CVR A MAHFOOD (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Jim Mahfood (A / CA) Jim Mahfood

Dio and Natas dream-jump into the mind of an evil gangster and all hell breaks loose! Next-level, psychedelic visuals in this one, folks! Packed from cover to cover (no ads!) with completely unique eye-poppin' MAHFOOD art, including bonus comics and behind-the-scenes fun! Plus, an absolutely badass variant cover from superstar artist TOMMY LEE EDWARDS! Feel the Funk!

GUNSLINGER SPAWN #5 CVR A BOOTH

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Todd McFarlane (A / CA) Brett Booth

The return of the new and more powerful CLOWN continues!!!<br> <br> His epic return comes with a double dose of evil, as he has found a way to split himself in two. Now, both the Clown and the Violator can attack the Gunslinger at the same time!

HELLCOP #5 CVR A HABERLIN & VAN DYKE (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Brian Haberlin (A / CA) Brian Haberlin, Geirrod Van Dyke

"COME HELL OR HIGH WATER"<br> Virgil risks it all to escape Hell and return to Earth with the evidence he needs to bring down the conspirators. But a surprise awaits him on the Earth side. Is it a friend…or a lethal foe? Tune in to find out!

HOME SICK PILOTS #12 CVR A WIJNGAARD (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Dan Watters (A / CA) Caspar Wijngaard

The history of the ghosts is laid bare as Rip and Buzz's hunt for the final missing ghost of the Old James House takes them deep into the past sins of America.

INKBLOT #16

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Emma Kubert, Rusty Gladd (A / CA) Emma Kubert, Rusty Gladd

The specter of Vallathrax removes the cat's collar and fastens the bell to the end of his ghostly wand. Unable to avoid him any longer, the Seeker witnesses what became of him, why he left the family, and the unfortunate truth of his demise.

KING OF SPIES #3 (OF 4) CVR A SCALERA (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Mark Millar (A / CA) Matteo Scalera

Retired secret agent Sir Roland King has murdered the people he blames for all the wars, recessions, and mounting joblessness. Now, his killing spree around the world takes him to the one opponent he can never beat. His enemies are circling around him and every government in the world wants him dead, but he still has one more trick up his sleeve.

KING SPAWN #7 CVR A BARENDS

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Sean Lewis (A) Javi Fernandez (CA) Bjorn Barends

Spawn returns to where his journey began: New York City. The city has always had the touch of filth in its streets, but now the rot has reached the boardroom of one of the largest hedge funds in the world.

LADY MECHANIKA MONSTER OF MINISTRY #3 (OF 4) CVR A BENITEZ &

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Joe Benitez (A / CA) Joe Benitez, Beth Sotelo

Just when young Mechanika begins to make friends among the other inmates at the Ministry of Health, secret government agents arrive to take her away. Will she end up imprisoned somewhere even worse? Or can Kat's machinations stop them?

MAGIC ORDER 2 #5 (OF 6) CVR A IMMONEN (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Mark Millar (A / CA) Stuart Immonen

Cordelia Moonstone is the leader of the Magic Order after years of wasting her life on drink, drugs, and men. Now, one of those men from her past is back in Cordelia's life at the worst possible moment-for the organization and for the world-as the Order faces its greatest threat yet. Don't miss the penultimate chapter of this classic from MILLAR and IMMONEN. Soon to be a major series from Netflix.

MONKEY MEAT #2 (OF 5)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Juni Ba (A / CA) Juni Ba

The anthology series set on Monkey Meat Island continues with the unfortunate adventures of Haricot, a sweet young boy who falls victim to harsh bullying. When Haricot finally gets the power to assert himself, will he become a hero-or a monster?

MONSTRESS #37 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Marjorie M. Liu (A / CA) Sana Takeda

Trapped in the labyrinth of her mind, Maika begins to unravel the horrific secrets she and Zinn have long kept buried in their memories-secrets that will change her life forever.

NEWBURN #4 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Chip Zdarsky, Nadia Shammas (A) Ziyed Yusuf Ayoub (A / CA) Jacob Phillips

A cop is dead, and none of the families claim responsibility. Newburn will have to tread carefully, or else he might be next…<br> <br> PLUS: The CONCLUSION of "BROOKLYN ZIRCONIA" from SHAMMAS and AYOUB!

NITA HAWES NIGHTMARE BLOG #5 CVR A WELL-BEE (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Rodney Barnes (A / CA) Well-Bee

From the universe of Eisner-nominated series KILLADELPHIA comes a terrifying new tie-in horror series by acclaimed Marvel writer RODNEY BARNES and fan-favorite SPAWN artist JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER.<br> <br> The demon Corson and his enemy Anansi the Spider-God clash for the first time in eons, and this battle will determine the fate of man. Meanwhile, paranormal investigator Nita Hawes finds herself at a crossroads, and the spirit of her dead brother Jason hangs in the balance!

NOCTERRA #8 CVR A DANIEL & MAIOLO (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Scott Snyder, Tony S. Daniel (A / CA) Tony S. Daniel, Marcelo Maiolo

"PEDAL TO THE METAL," Part Two<br> The deadliest hunters in the world become the hunted as the Ferrymen take matters into their own hands, and Blacktop Bill sees the light as these two treacherous journeys lead on.

PHENOM X #4 (OF 5)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) John Leguizamo, Aram Rappaport, Joe Miciak (A / CA) Chris Batista

MINISERIES FINALE<br> <br> All appears to be lost for our hero Max Gomez, who finds himself imprisoned again just as the lives of his fellow experimentees and his family are most threatened. <br> <br> This issue marks the epic conclusion of Gomez's journey as PhenomX, as he finally discovers not only the identity of the mysterious "Glowing Man" who's unleashing chaos in New York City, but also his own true potential.

PRIMORDIAL #6 (OF 6) CVR A SORRENTINO (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Jeff Lemire (A / CA) Andrea Sorrentino

MINISERIES FINALE<br> <br> The mind-bending conclusion to the exhilarating new series by JEFF LEMIRE and ANDREA SORRENTINO! Our animal astronauts make a final attempt to return to Earth as their allies on the ground fight desperately to guide them home.

JOE HILL RAIN #2 (OF 5) CVR A THOROGOOD

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Joe Hill, David M. Booher (A / CA) Zoe Thorogood

As tragedy strikes around her, Honeysuckle does the only thing she knows to do-she devises a plan to walk to Denver to make sure her loved ones are okay. Though the deadly rain could fall at any moment, she quickly learns there are things just as dangerous as the corrupted weather: other people. <br> Adapted by rising stars DAVID M. BOOHER (Canto) and ZOE THOROGOOD (The Impending Blindness of Billie Scott).

REDNECK #34 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Donny Cates (A / CA) Lisandro Estherren, Dee Cunniffe

"TEXAS FOREVER," Part Four<br> The war to end all wars! Generations of bad blood have led to one final bloody conflict! The end is coming!

RIGHTEOUS THIRST FOR VENGEANCE #5 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Rick Remender (A / CA) Andre Araujo, Chris O'Halloran

Sonny tries to protect Neva and Xavier-at all costs.

SAGA #56 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Brian K. Vaughan (A / CA) Fiona Staples

Everyone mourns in their own way. The most emotional epic in comics continues, still for only $2.99!

SPAWN SCORCHED #3 CVR A MATTINA

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Sean Lewis (A) Stephen Segovia (CA) Francesco Mattina

The Scorched team is still on the ground in Russia, but now they are the hunted…

SCUMBAG #14 CVR A BOSCHI & DINISIO (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Rick Remender (A / CA) Roland Boschi, Moreno DiNisio

SERIES FINALE<br> <br> "GOLDENBROWNEYE," Part Four<br> Ernie finally gets everything that's coming to him.

SILVER COIN #9 CVR A WALSH (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Matthew Rosenberg (A / CA) Michael Walsh

The South Bronx is on fire and a crooked cop can clear his debts if he helps it burn. But with each dirty deed, THE SILVER COIN gets hotter to handle. A new episode of the hit horror anthology from VITA AYALA, JOSHUA WILLIAMSON, RAM V, MATTHEW ROSENBERG, and MICHAEL WALSH is out this month.

SPAWN #327 CVR A AGUILLO

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Rory McConville (A) Carlo Barberi (CA) Don Aguillo

The war for control of the Dead Zone enters a new phase as a surprising faction emerges, one that threatens to destabilize Spawn's plans to rid the world of the forces of Heaven and Hell.

A THING CALLED TRUTH #4 (OF 5) CVR A ROMBOLI

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Iolanda Zanfardino (A / CA) Elisa Romboli

Our two troublemakers are only at the second stop of their journey, but something is changing between them. Even the headstrong Doctor Mag is starting to realize it.<br> <br> Meanwhile, someone at home notices Doc's mysterious disappearance and draws the attention of the intimidating pharmaceutical company.

TIME BEFORE TIME #10 CVR A SHALVEY (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Declan Shalvey, Rory McConville (A) Joe Palmer, Chris O'Halloran (CA) Declan Shalvey

A figure from Tatsuo's past sets a dangerous plan in motion, while Nadia confronts the Warden about her family's true whereabouts.

TWO MOONS #10 CVR A GIANGIORDANO & NIRO (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) John Arcudi (A / CA) Valerio Giangiordano, Giovanna Niro

"GHOST WAR," Part Five<br> The earth is rejecting its dead. The spirit world bleeds into ours. All reason has vanished. The Ghost War is here!

WALKING DEAD DLX #32 CVR A FINCH & MCCAIG (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Charlie Adlard (CA) David Finch (A / CA) Dave McCaig

With the help of new allies inside Woodbury, Rick and Glenn make it out alive, while Michonne remains to take care of unfinished business.<br> <br> This deluxe presentation in STUNNING FULL COLOR also features another installment of Cutting Room Floor and creator commentary.

WALKING DEAD DLX #33 CVR A FINCH & MCCAIG (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Charlie Adlard (CA) David Finch (A / CA) Dave McCaig

Michonne gets her revenge, but will it be enough?

WHATS THE FURTHEST PLACE FROM HERE #4 CVR A BOSS

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Matthew Rosenberg (A / CA) Tyler Boss

NORMAL-SIZED FOURTH ISSUE!<br> <br> The Carnival has come to town and everyone is here! But the Academy has a dark secret, and if it gets out now, this may be the end of the journey. But wait… <br> <br> Is that Sid?

