Immortal Thor #23 Preview: All-Father's Epic Beast Mode Battle

Check out Immortal Thor #23 as Thor faces off against Kemur, a multi-formed beast at the center of an endless maze. Will either survive this clash of gods? Preview below.

Article Summary Thor battles Kemur, a multi-formed beast, in an endless maze-like city in Immortal Thor #23, out May 14th

The All-Father faces off against the God of Violence in this epic clash that may not end well for either deity

Alex Ross provides cover art for this issue, with multiple variant covers available for collectors

GODWAR! The All-Father had battled to the middle of the endless city – and now he faced the beast at the center of the maze. Kemur, who was bull and hawk and serpent, who was fire and the sword, now faced Thor Odinson…and perhaps neither would survive. This is the story of the IMMORTAL THOR…and the God of Violence.

Immortal Thor #23

by Al Ewing & Jan Bazaldua, cover by Alex Ross

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.19"H x 0.05"D (16.8 x 25.9 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (62 g) | 200 per carton

On sale May 14, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960620664302311

Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960620664302316 – IMMORTAL THOR #23 ALEX ROSS TIMELESS VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620664302317 – IMMORTAL THOR #23 MARIA WOLF VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620664302321 – IMMORTAL THOR #23 ALEX ROSS TIMELESS VIRGIN VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620664302331 – IMMORTAL THOR #23 GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI IMPOSSIBLE! VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620664302341 – IMMORTAL THOR #23 MARTIN COCCOLO DEATH OF THE IMMORTAL THOR 3-PART CONNECTING VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

