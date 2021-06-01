In Heroes Reborn Marvel Double Action #1… The Falcon WILL DIE

One of the most interesting-looking superfluous tie-ins to Marvel's latest super-mega-crossover event, Heroes Reborn, is Marvel Double Action, a 40-page one-shot. Written by Tim Seeley with art by the legend Dan Jurgens, the comic has a retro look and feel, with narration that actually explains who the characters are and what they're all about. If Marvel isn't careful, a new reader might accidentally pick up Heroes Reborn Marvel Double Action #1 and actually understand what's going on! And we wouldn't want that, would we. Check out the preview below.