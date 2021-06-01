In Heroes Reborn Marvel Double Action #1… The Falcon WILL DIE
One of the most interesting-looking superfluous tie-ins to Marvel's latest super-mega-crossover event, Heroes Reborn, is Marvel Double Action, a 40-page one-shot. Written by Tim Seeley with art by the legend Dan Jurgens, the comic has a retro look and feel, with narration that actually explains who the characters are and what they're all about. If Marvel isn't careful, a new reader might accidentally pick up Heroes Reborn Marvel Double Action #1 and actually understand what's going on! And we wouldn't want that, would we. Check out the preview below.
A TALE FROM THE SQUADRON'S PAST! Years ago, Nighthawk and his trusted partner, the Falcon, patrolled the streets of Washington, DC, from the vile criminals that lurked in the dark. But that all changed one fateful night… Re-presenting for the first time ever: the Night Sam Wilson Died!
