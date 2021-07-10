Into the Silicon Valley Tech Conference in X-Corp #3 [Preview]

In X-Corp #3, in stores Wednesday from Marvel Comics, the members of X-Corp visit one of the most terrible places on Earth: a Silicon Valley tech conference. Monet is less than pleased despite an opportunity to avoid as many tech bros as possible in this preview of the issue, mostly due to the institutionalized sexism. But Monet and Warren have nothing to worry about, as they've left the most important part of their plan in the hands of Jamie Madrox! Okay, okay, so maybe they're screwed after all. Check out the preview of X-Corp #3 below and look for the comic in stores on Wednesday, July 14th.

X-CORP #3

MARVEL COMICS

MAY210590

MAY210591 – X-CORP #3 DEL MUNDO VAR – $3.99

(W) Tini Howard (A) Valentine De Landro (CA) David Aja

MULTIPLE MEN, MULTIPLE SOLUTIONS!

He's everywhere you want to be. He's never not in the office. And his direct reports always fall in line. How does X-CORP meet their nearly impossible quotas with maximum synergy and minimal bandwidth? They've got Dr. Jamie Madrox, and he's the world's best boss.

Rated T+

In Shops: 7/14/2021

SRP: $3.99