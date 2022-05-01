Iron Man #19 Preview: The Positive Side of Morphine Addiction

Tony Stark must face Korvac all on his own in this preview of Iron Man #19, but he has a secret weapon: he high as hell and having a great time. Will Korvac chill the hell out and enjoy the nod like Tony? Or will he spoil Tony's vibe by making him fight? Check out the preview below.

Iron Man #19

by Christopher Cantwell & Cafu, cover by Alex Ross

AT LAST, THE STUNNING CONCLUSION OF THE BOOKS OF KORVAC! Tony Stark must face Michael Korvac once again, and once and for all. No cosmic powers, no allies or henchmen, and no…armor? This is the very end of a very long and very rocky journey; Tony's going to have to get by on his own blood, sweat, and tears. For the first time in his life, he's all out of ideas.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.18"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale May 04, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960609866801911

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960609866801921 – IRON MAN 19 JURGENS SPIDER-MAN VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609866801931 – IRON MAN 19 CABAL STORMBREAKERS VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609866801941 – IRON MAN 19 NAKAYAMA VARIANT – $3.99 US

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. Garbage in, garbage out. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays becauase nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.