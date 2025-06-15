Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: iron man

Iron Man #9 Preview: Latverian Vacation Gone Wrong

IRON MAN DISASSEMBLED! While the AVENGERS fight DOOM on the public stage, TONY STARK tries to bring him down from inside Latveria. But can his former teammate THE BLACK WIDOW trust his tactics? Find out when THE WINTER GUARD arrives for round two!

Iron Man #9

by Spencer Ackerman & Julius Ohta & Michael Dowling & Guiu Villanova, cover by Yasmine Putri

IRON MAN DISASSEMBLED! While the AVENGERS fight DOOM on the public stage, TONY STARK tries to bring him down from inside Latveria. But can his former teammate THE BLACK WIDOW trust his tactics? Find out when THE WINTER GUARD arrives for round two!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.2"H x 0.04"D (16.8 x 25.9 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (51 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Jun 18, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960620898200911

Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620898200921 – IRON MAN #9 CARLOS GOMEZ BRING ON THE BAD GUYS VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960620898200931 – IRON MAN #9 ARIO ANINDITO VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

