Is Stinson Really A Parallel Universe Jonathan Kent? (Spoilers)

I got tagged in a tweet last week from someone wondering if the Sinister Sons series finale would reveal a secret truth about Stinson.

I got tagged in a tweet last week from @Watson_DCSJ on TwitterX, who is a big Sinister Sons fan and was wondering if the Sinister Sons series finale this coming week would reveal a secret truth about Stinson.

He said, "If Bleeding Cool drops Sinister Sons spoilers on Friday confirming what I have been searching for for two plus years, I'll be over the moon. I'll be graciously accepting apologies from all who called me crazy. If not, I'll just keep waiting. I'll get my win eventually."

Sorry, I was at the London Film And Comic Con all weekend… but what's this all about? Well, back in April, Watson posted their theory… "Is Korg "Sinson" Sinestro actually the Jon Kent born during Convergence with amnesia?" with a long thread of reasons. Although nothing to actually indicate that the Jon Kent born during Convergence wasn't the Jonathan Kent, son of Superman, currently in DC Comics titles. Stranger things have happened on continuity though. Watson continued…

"In his first appearance, Korg is seen building a brass-knuckle/taser device. In Superman (2016) #8, one of the most important issues in both that run of Superman and the continuous lore of Super Sons, Jon would construct a device that would eventually hold an omnipotent being. He also has incredibly long hair, something that Jon Kent has been known to have, though Jon has usually been drawn with bigger, thicker, more wild hair than the straight locks Korg sports." "Throughout the first backup, Korg laments his place in life as though he has experienced deep-seated traumas. Last we saw Jon, he had convinced himself he was unloved by his peers. When an older Jon returned, he told a tale of being held captive by a man with his father's face. During his soliloquy, Korg acts as a vigilante and takes the ill-gotten gains from a space mob to appease Space Fagin, the whole time espousing the need to cause fear in the hearts of his targets. He claims this is because he wishes to prove he is the son of Thaal Sinestro. Though this behavior is less Sinestro and more Batman or Robin. Indeed, through the rest of the backups, Korg is written similarly to how Tomasi has previously written Damian Wayne." "In the first part of the second backup, the orphan boy hacks into a computer to learn about the man he believes is his father. We have not yet seen any hint about who Korg's mother may be or why he believes his father is Sinestro. They are also not drawn with the same ears here. Nagaf tells Korg he was left in his care six years ago. While this doesn't make a lot of sense in-universe for Korg to be Jon, but six years ago in the real world was 2018. 2018 is when Bendis came. Plus, DC really wants you to read the comic where Jon met an omnipotent being." "The backup ends with Korg adorning his clothes and the clothes of the other orphans he lives with a large "S." Kinda like… Why is he purple? It could be extensive burns. In Lois & Clark 2, Jon reveals that he's not fully invulnerable. If Jon ended up in an Earth-3 volcano but escaped way sooner than sitting around for five years, that could have left him significantly disfigured. Why doesn't he have powers? This planet he's on in the backup seems to be in a perpetual night. There is no yellow sun here. Indeed, when Lor-Zod arrives on the planet, he retains his powers in the first issue, but they are slowly sapped away by issue three." "Sinson" is a pretty disparaging name to give yourself in a kind of subconscious, Pavlovian way. Also, how does he know Earth lingo? Why did they give him glasses in all of the variant covers? Why does he look so distressed on the cover of the final issue of the mini? Oliver Twist ends with Oliver leaving to live with the grandfather he didn't know he had. Something tells me there's been some inspiration taken from that classic novel."

With plenty of art to back it up, do I have what Watson has been waiting for? With the final issue? Um… no. Sorry. Not yet anyway.

Nothing that contradicts it of course. But nothing that confirms it either. Not yet…

SINISTER SONS #6 (OF 6) CVR A VASCO GEORGIEV

(W) Peter J. Tomasi (A/CA) Vasco Georgiev

The truth of SINSON's origin is at last revealed, as he and his best frenemy LOR-ZOD make their mad dash for the throne on the planet Korugar! It all ends here for the bad boys of comics, and if you thought these two deserved some sort of happy ending–think again! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 07/10/2024

