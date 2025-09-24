Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Wonder Woman, zatanna

Is This Absolute Suicide Squad In Absolute Wonder Woman? (Spoilers)

Is this the Absolute Suicide Squad appearing in Absolute Wonder Woman #12? With a very different membership (Spoilers)

Article Summary Absolute Suicide Squad teased in Absolute Wonder Woman #12 with a radically different team line-up

Key villains make their Absolute Universe debuts

Veronica Cale keeps Doctor Poison imprisoned as mysterious Project SS-1 is revealed

Upcoming Absolute Wonder Woman issues promise new allies, surprises, and a Batman crossover

As promised on Bleeding Cool (not once, not twice, but thrice), we got one big Absolute debut in today's Absolute Wonder Woman #12. In her newsletter, Kelly Thompson says "ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN #12 is out next week and it is a BIG ONE with not just the debut of an exciting character… but I think, conservatively a tease of FOUR characters. And more than that, in fact. I think it's a big issue for hinting at a lot of what's in our future" Okay, so who, what, when and where?

We've already seen the Absolute Doctor Poison, kept imprisoned by Veronica Cale, the Director of National Security of the US Government, in Area 42. Who is very upset about her wardrobe options. And she might get what she wants…

…just not where she wants it. As we get our first glimpse of Area 41 and Project SS-1. Is this the new Absolute Suicide Squad? It could be…

Another cache of characters is making their Absolute debut, as Thompson promised. Who is in the tanks? Well, from the left, that is Cuca, as created by Joelle Jones for Wonder Girl #1 with Yara Flor, an evil humanoid alligator sorceress from Brazilian legends. In the DC Universe, she was a Brazilian princess, Andira, who became a crocodile deity courtesy of Anhanga, the protective spirit of the forest and god of the underworld, to enact revenge on her sister.

Then there's Giganta, a classic Wonder Woman villain from the golden age, who recently popped up in the Tom King/Daniel Sampere run, Doris Zuel as her magnifying screen reads, as she seems relatively small instead of rather large here. No news on the tank full of notes pinned to the walls. And is that an Absolute Nina Mazursky of S.H.A.D.E. and the Creature Commandoes? And while we have already met an Absolute Barbara Minerva elsewhere, that does look like Cheetah's tail… and, of course, there is the Absolute Hannibal Lecter Zatanna… Absolute Wonder Woman #12 is published by DC Comics today.

ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN #12

(W) Kelly Thompson (A/CA) Hayden Sherman

AN ESCAPE FROM THE MAZE?! Be careful what you wish for, Diana, as you just might get it. With a surprising but not unwelcome ally, Diana makes her final moves inside the maze. But even in winning the day, there will be devastating losses to bear. $4.99 9/24/2025

(W) Kelly Thompson (A/CA) Matias Bergara

As Diana learns more of the "myth of the Amazons" from Barbara in Gateway City, a series of violent supernatural events begins occurring one after another, drawing Diana all over the globe to fight. Noticing a pattern, Diana enlists Etta to help her crack the mystery of why these events are happening in these places and how to stop them. The answer? Too personal to imagine. THE TRUTH OF THE AMAZONS! $4.99 US | 32 pages | Variants $5.99 US (card stock)

(W) Kelly Thompson (A/CA) Matias Bergara

To save the world from an all-new supernatural threat that Diana is uniquely unqualified to solve, she will have to reach back to the oldest and deepest of gods for their assistance. But they may not agree with her position. In the midst of this struggle, a new player makes their presence known, but are they friend or foe? Concluding a two-part guest arc from visionary artist Matías Bergara! $4.99 US | 32 pages | Variants $5.99 US (card stock) On Sale: 11/26/25

(W) Kelly Thompson (A/CA) Hayden Sherman

The first meeting of two Absolute heroes has arrived at last! The Mark of Hecate at a crime scene in Gotham draws Wonder Woman into Batman's orbit in dramatic fashion. The world's greatest detective and the world's most famous witch must work together to solve a series of grisly and ambitious murders that threaten something much more dangerous coming for Gotham! And don't miss January's Absolute Batman #16 for the second chapter of this world-shaking meeting! $4.99 US | 32 pages | Variants $5.99 US (card stock) On Sale: 12/24/25

