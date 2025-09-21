Two Big Spoilers For Absolute Batman, Superman & Wonder Woman

Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: Absolute Batman, Absolute Superman, Absolute Wonder Woman

Two Big Spoilers For Absolute Batman, Absolute Superman, Absolute Wonder Woman and DC's K.O.

You have been warned. Two big spoilers for Absolute Batman, Absolute Superman and Absolute Wonder Woman. But also including how they may cross over into the DC Universe. Like I said, you have been warned. There will be strong spoilers, and they will get stronger the further down we go. Feel free to stop at any point, and if you do share these elsewhere, make sure you share a spoiler warning first. But first, we start with this week's preview of Superman #30. So no, this doesn't count as a spoiler. But it does show Irma, Saturn Girl of the Darkseid Legion Of Super-Heroes, and a vision of the Absolute Superman. And dubbed Darkseid's "Final God". More on that later.

Because, as this is Bleeding Cool, we like to go beyond the preview when we can. And with Superboy Prime, fighting on the side of Darkseid, breaking the fourth wall like he never has before, after he is given the task of disposing of a certain Booster Gold.

Going to have to admit, I laughed! This is the Superboy Prime we are dealing with; he has no issue with switching sides if it will make for a better story… okay, next up, we have been told that DC's K.O. will not be referenced in the Absolute comic books; it is just for the DC Universe. But not that the Absolute comics won't be referenced – or appear – in DC's K.O. And that's what I am hearing that Darkseid, who will be taken a secretive role in DC's K.O. as the heroes fight for the power to take on Darkseid, taking a leaf out of the Squiid Game book, and getting himself in the fight as well. But more than that, Darkseid has his own Horsemen, his Monsters, to lead his fight against the heroes (and villains) of the DC Universe. And who are they? Why, Absolute Batman, Absolute Superman and Absolute Wonder Woman, of course. At least, that's how it looks, appearing in DC's K.O., fighting for Darkseid. And possibly the Final Gods for the last K.O. battles…

How they get there, we still don't know. But talking of Absolute Wonder Woman, Bleeding Cool previously stated that a much clamoured for character would be making their Absolute debut this week. In her newsletter, Kelly Thompson says "ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN #12 is out next week and it is a BIG ONE with not just the debut of an exciting character… but I think, conservatively a tease of FOUR characters. And more than that, in fact. I think it's a big issue for hinting at a lot of what's in our future" Four? Well, only one has leaked… and it is the biggie.

Absolute Zatanna. As promised by Scott Snyder, trussed up like Hannibal Lecter and being sent out to take down Absolute Wonder Woman in issues to come from Veronica Cale, ahead of Absolute Evil…

ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN #12

(W) Kelly Thompson (A/CA) Hayden Sherman

AN ESCAPE FROM THE MAZE?! Be careful what you wish for, Diana, as you just might get it. With a surprising but not unwelcome ally, Diana makes her final moves inside the maze. But even in winning the day, there will be devastating losses to bear. $4.99 9/24/2025 Superman #30 by Joshua Williamson, Dan Mora

Superman has found the mysterious hero known as Booster Gold. Together, they must return to the present day to warn the Justice League, but Darkseid's Legion stands in the way. The shocking events of thisissue lead into next month's massive next chapter in the all in saga!

