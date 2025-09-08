Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, Absolute Zatanna, dragon con, scarecrow, scott snyder, zatanna
Yes, We Will Get An Absolute Zatanna, And Almost All The Robins
Article Summary
- Scott Snyder confirms Absolute Zatanna is coming to DC's Absolute Universe, following fan demand.
- Almost all Robins — Dick Grayson, Jason Todd, Tim Drake, and Stephanie Brown — will appear, but not Damian Wayne.
- New Absolute Scarecrow teased for Absolute Batman #17, promising big changes for Batman's rogues gallery.
- Absolute Universe will feature fresh storylines and dynamic roles for classic DC heroes and villains.
I'm ngl I was mad nervous going up there to ask the question especially cuz I was the first one, but I'm glad I did because he confirmed we we'll be seeing Absolute Zatanna. Man I can't wait to see what they do with her.
Comic book reader and TikTokker S.B. Ruben posted from Dragon Con the news that Scott Snyder already has an Absolute Zatanna coming to the Absolute Universe in one fashion or another. DC Comics discovered a surprising (to them) demand for Zatanna comic books in recent years, and I will say this, Scott Snyder does love a trend. And it was not alone, we also learned that all the Robins will be coming to the Absolute Universe, Dick Grayson, Jason Todd, Tim Drake and Stephanie Brown…. but not Damian Wayne.
The Robin's are going to be Dick Grayson, Jason Todd, Tim Drake, and he did also confirmed Stephanie Brown exists in the absolute Universe, but its unknown yet if she'll be one of the Robins.
And there was more to come.,.. including the constant misspelling of Scott Snyder as Scott Synder, but I bet I've done it before with by own typo-ography.
This the last thing he talked about the Absolute Universe, outside of mentioning how fun it's been to write Batman's rogues as his friends, and how there is going to be big storyline coming up with the rouges.
And that we will be getting Absolute Scarecrow in Absolute Batman #17…
I can't wait to see what Absolute Scarecrow looks like
More, much more to come it seems…