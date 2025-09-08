Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, Absolute Zatanna, dragon con, scarecrow, scott snyder, zatanna

Yes, We Will Get An Absolute Zatanna, And Almost All The Robins

Yes, we will get an Absolute Zatanna, and almost all the Robins, according to Scott Snyder at Dragon Con

Article Summary Scott Snyder confirms Absolute Zatanna is coming to DC's Absolute Universe, following fan demand.

Almost all Robins — Dick Grayson, Jason Todd, Tim Drake, and Stephanie Brown — will appear, but not Damian Wayne.

New Absolute Scarecrow teased for Absolute Batman #17, promising big changes for Batman's rogues gallery.

Absolute Universe will feature fresh storylines and dynamic roles for classic DC heroes and villains.

Comic book reader and TikTokker S.B. Ruben posted from Dragon Con the news that Scott Snyder already has an Absolute Zatanna coming to the Absolute Universe in one fashion or another. DC Comics discovered a surprising (to them) demand for Zatanna comic books in recent years, and I will say this, Scott Snyder does love a trend. And it was not alone, we also learned that all the Robins will be coming to the Absolute Universe, Dick Grayson, Jason Todd, Tim Drake and Stephanie Brown…. but not Damian Wayne.

And there was more to come.,.. including the constant misspelling of Scott Snyder as Scott Synder, but I bet I've done it before with by own typo-ography.

And that we will be getting Absolute Scarecrow in Absolute Batman #17…

More, much more to come it seems…

