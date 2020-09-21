Is X of Swords an Essential Crossover for Understanding the X-Men?

A lot of times, comic book publishers go through the motions of pretending that a crossover isn't essential reading to understand your favorite ongoing titles that are crossing over with it and that it's totally optional for you to buy every book to understand what's going on. Yeah, you can trust their word on that about as well as you can trust a politician's word on, well, anything… but at least they're bothering to put up the facade. Not this time, though. Not with X of Swords.

In the latest X-Men Monday column at Adventures in Poor Taste, power-man X-editor Jordan White twirled his handlebar mustache and revealed you pretty much have no choice but to purchase and read all twenty-two chapters of X of Swords if you hope to understand what's going on. Our emphasis in bold, from White's answer, when asked by charming comics personality Chris Hassan whether the crossover would be one continuous story or several connected stories.

Overall, it's one grand story. It's chapters 1 through 22 of one story, which is what has made it very difficult for everybody involved. We've been working so hard on it, but yeah, it's all one thing. That said, you know, some issues might be read better on their own than others. And we always are keeping in mind the larger narratives of the series as well. And hopefully, in your collection for each series of ongoing titles that we're doing, when you get to this point, if you were rereading it, you then need to reread the entirety of X of Swords, because it's all very important for every book. So a little bit of both, but the main answer is yes, it's all one story.

So there you have it. What we all knew, have always known, said out loud. It feels kind of like… a relief? Besides, we were already planning to buy and read them all anyway. X of Swords: Creation #1 is in stores on Wednesday, and it'll only cost you seven bucks cheap! Financing options available.

X OF SWORDS CREATION #1

JUL200583

(W) Jonathan Hickman (A/CA) Pepe Larraz

X OF SWORDS – CHAPTER 1

A tower. A mission. A gathering of armies.

Rated T+

In Shops: Sep 23, 2020

SRP: $6.99