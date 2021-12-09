Jack Black & Robert Smith Join Jamie Hewlett For Z2 Gorillaz Art Book

Jamie Hewlett, co-creator of Gorillaz will be joining over forty other artists for the new Gorillaz Art Book from Z2 Comics next spring for the 20th anniversary (stop it, really??) of Gorillaz with new interpretations of 2D, Murdoc Niccals, Noodle, and Russel Hobbs in one volume, case bound at 12.6 x 9.2 inches and 288 pages.

They include musical performing stars such as Robert Smith of The Cure, Funky Homosapien and Jack Black drawing art pieces and cartoons, as well as cartoonists from his days on Deadline Magazine on Tank Girl, where he first met and moved in with Damon Albarn, including Glyn Dillon and Brendan McCarthy. The full list of contributors is as follows: Ana Godis, Andre Carrilho, Andrew C. Robinson, Anna Cattish, Ben Bocquelet, Brendan McCarthy, Chloe Nicolay, Craig McCracken, Dana Terrace, Daniela Uhlig, Del the Funky Homosapien, EPHK, Erik Fountain, Glyn Dillon, Gregory Hergert, Holly Warburton, J.A.W. Cooper, Jack Black, Jared Cody Wolf, Jean-Baptiste Mondino, Jens Claessens, Jeremy Enecio, Kerbcrawlerghost, Kim Jung Gi, Laurie Vincent, Little Thunder, Marella Moon Albanese, Marianna Ignazzi, Miss Jisu, Nicolas Dehghani, Robert Smith, Robert Valley, Ruffmercy, Sainer, Tara Billinger, Taya Strizhakova, Tim McCourt, Max Taylor, Valeria Ko, Vanesa R. Del Rey, Venla Linna, Vincent Roucher, William Wray, Zeen Chi

Hewlett states "Gorillaz have always collaborated with music but this is the first time we've done an art collaboration. I've really enjoyed working with so many of my favorite artists and the result is this amazing book."

"We're delighted to help bring so many intoxicating interpretations of the Gorillaz into one tome," Z2 Comics Publisher Joshua Frankel explains. "The Gorillaz Art Book embraces the vibrant collaboration that Jamie and Damon introduced two decades ago and extends it to an amazing community of transgressive artists. The results speak for themselves."

Z2 is also the publisher of the sold out Gorillaz Almanac. Inspired by the great British tradition of the hardback annual, the Gorillaz Almanac is a full color, 120+ page sideways homage to Gorillaz that sold 50,000 copies to date, making it the most successful non-music release in the band's 20-year history. The Gorillaz Art Book will be available this Spring 2022 from participating retailers and can be ordered directly from Z2.

Created by musician Damon Albarn and artist Jamie Hewlett, singer 2D, bassist Murdoc Niccals, drummer Russel Hobbs, and Japanese guitar prodigy Noodle, Gorillaz were formed following a collision of mishaps, meetings and pure luck to blow up the real and digital worlds with their colorful backstory and ground-breaking virtual ways. Based at Kong Studios in West London, the band settled into a life of ongoing musical and artistic innovation with an eye-wateringly exciting roster of collaborators, a list that includes musical legends, geniuses, and future stars.