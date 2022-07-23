Jason Aaron & Bryan Hitch On "Avengers Assemble" Event Crossover

Avengers Assemble! Marvel's Next Big Thing Panel at this year's San Diego Comic-Con was attended by EIC C.B. Cebulski, Executive Editor Nick Lowe, editors Darren Shan and Lauren Bisom and a lineup of creators including Christopher Cantwell, Jonathan Hickman, Ram V, and Collin Kelly & Jackson Lanzing came together to reveal some of the hottest Marvel titles coming your way in the next few months. Here's some of the panel's biggest announcements!

Marvel Comics writer Jason Aaron will unite his work on Avengers, Avengers Forever, and Avengers Of 1,000,000 BC into one crossover event in Avengers Assemble with artist Bryan Hitch in November's Avengers Assemble Alpha one-shot before crossing over between issues of Avengers and Avengers Forever

From throughout time and the far corners of the Multiverse, the Mightiest Heroes of All the Earths are assembling as never before for a battle beyond all imagining. A war that will take us from the prehistoric beginnings of an Earth under assault by the greatest villains who've ever lived to the watchtower that stands at the dark heart of the all and the always, where an army of unprecedented evil now rises. The biggest Avengers saga in Marvel history begins now.

"Four years of Avengers stories. Threads from really every major series I've worked on throughout my last decade and a half at Marvel, from Ghost Rider to Thor. It all leads to this. The biggest Avengers story I could possibly imagine. Featuring a cavalcade of characters from across creation. And I'm so deeply thrilled and honored that it all kicks off with an oversized Alpha issue that's being drawn by the legendary Bryan Hitch, who I'm getting to work with here for the very first time. Avengers Assemble. Say the words like a prayer. It's the only thing that can save you." – JAson Aaron

AVENGERS ASSEMBLE ALPHA #1

Written by JASON AARON

Art and Cover by BRYAN HITCH

On Sale 11/30 UNITING THE AVENGERS, AVENGERS FOREVER AND AVENGERS OF 1,000,000 BC IN AN EPIC SAGA THAT FORMS THE CAPSTONE TO JASON AARON'S ERA ON AVENGERS!

Avengers #60 artwork