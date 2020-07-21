Jeff Parker and Javier Pulido Relaunch Ninjak at Valiant Comics

Valiant Comics, the eyebrow-raising darling of the Harvey Awards, has announced a relaunch of Ninjak with writer Jeff Parker and artist Javier Pulido. Ninjak, co-created by Mark Moretti and Joe Quesada during Valiant's first run in the nineties, focuses on Colin King, an ex super spy who is about to get his secret life exposed to the dark underbelly of the Valiant Universe. Now, with nowhere to hid and his past exposed, the character is going to have to figure out how to stay alive. With Ninjak, Valiant is breaking hard from the idea that corporate superhero comics need to all fit into the expected "house style." Pulido's stylish art, which will challenge what many readers expect Valiant comics to look like, is previewed below with the cover and a few interior previews of this new Ninjak relaunch.

Writer Jeff Parker, a tried-and-true veteran of the superhero genre, wrote of his Ninjak collaborator in Valiant's press release:

"I love how Javier's mind works. He comes up with the most brilliant panel progressions and layouts, and very striking compositions that look so simple but you have to be a next-level talent to attempt a lot of what he does."

Javier Pulido, no relation to the reigning King of Kickstarter, has been redefining what superhero comics can be for years with runs on Robin, Black Cat, and famously She-Hulk. Pulido added:

"Senior Editor Lysa Hawkins' relentless support, along with Jeff's steely story-sense for adventure, and NINJAK is the action book I've wanted to work on for years. In fact, it's designed to grab the reader by the throat as soon as the first page is opened."

Lysa Hawkins chimes in as well about the duo who are pulling Valiant's most talented spy out of the shadows:

"Jeff weaves a spy thriller that starts at full throttle and never lets up! Coupled with the eye-popping bold strokes of Javier's art style, you've never seen Ninjak like this before!"

Billed as a "spy story like nothing you've ever seen," Valiant Comics will release the series in 2021, with more information to follow. They haven't said if this will be an ongoing, a miniseries, or what we call a Marvel miniseries (a series that starts with the intention of being ongoing which we only find out is ending through the trade paperback synopsis on Amazon) so stay tuned for news about this brand new Ninjak.