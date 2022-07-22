Jennifer DiGiacomo Joins Dave Sim on Cerebus In Hell in October 2022

Trans comic book collector, creator, digital technologist, and Cerebus fan Jennifer DiGiacomo, who worked on Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, joins the listed creative team of the new Cerebus In Hell for October 2022, as Salvador Dali comes to hell. But in what slabbed condition? And how is he doing on the blockchain? And who came up with the "Hell 'O Dali" pun?

Dave Sim has, in recent years, taken his highly regarded 300-issue Cerebus graphic novel and transformed it into the ridiculed-then-mostly-ignored Cerebus In Hell. A series of one-shot cut-and-paste strips using his own work and that of Gustave Dove, alongside the likes of Benjamin Hobbs, Sean Michael Robinson and David Birdsong railing against and mocking what he sees as society's and comic books' moral deficiencies, with a series of Cerebus In Hell comics. And with each one-shot, tries to parody some aspect of comics and comics history in its cover and name, hoping to get some confused sales along the way along with a new issue number one. And, drop by drop, destroying what remains of his creative reputation.

In September's upcoming Cerebus Hell, Dave Sim seemed to be having a go at trans rights. Working with a trans creator on the subsequent issue is certainly a flex.

CEREBUS IN HELL PRESENTS HELL O DALI ONE SHOT

AARDVARK VANAHEIM

AUG221049

(W) Jennifer DiGiacomo, Dave Sim (CA) Jennifer DiGiacomo (A/CA) Gustave Dore, Dave Sim, David Birdsong

Although Salvador Dali died in 1989, it's taken more than 30 years for him to "Clear Customs" into the Infernal Realms (face it: "Where Do We Put This Guy" is one of those unsolvable conundrums "down under"). Anyway, You Are There as the legendary surrealistic Catalan painter – and his ocelot, Babou (Babou is appealing his sentence BTW) – gets a little taste of his own medicine in his earliest experiences in the Afterlife. Freak us out? No, no, no, Senor Dali. Freak you out! In Shops: Oct 26, 2022 SRP: $4.00