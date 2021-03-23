Jeremy Whitely And The Tanya Spears Power Girl Comic That Wasn't

Jeremy Whitely is the creator of Princeless and the writer of The Unstoppable Wasp for Marvel Comics. But why hasn't he written for DC Comics? Last night on Twitter, he talked about his big break at DC – that wasn't.

Every time I see somebody post about Tanya Spears "Power Girl" it reminds me that I once got recruited to write a series for Tanya, was then asked to write a story in Teen Titans to lead into it, had a whole lunch about it at SDCC and then got ghosted for six months by an editor.

I had outlined two full stories and had come up with some exciting ideas for her and an extended cast that said editor was really excited about. As it would turn out, what happened was Rebirth started brewing in house and all that stuff got put on hold, then cancelled.

Nobody told me any of this until I finally managed to track down the editor six months later and I was told they had an "exciting new direction" and he would find me a new book in the new line. I'm still waiting on that one.

The one nice thing is that I was super psyched on the girl scientist angle for the character and I ended up getting to use some of the stuff I'd dreamt up in Unstoppable Wasp at Marvel a few years later.

I still haven't written anything that's been published by DC.

I don't mind jobs not working out, it's part of the deal. But not knowing what was happening for six months with a project I was super excited about was torture. I wouldn't wish that on anyone.