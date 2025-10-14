Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Cowboy Koala, jess bradley

Jess Bradley Auctioned Rights To Cowboy Koala To HarperCollins

Jess Bradley has been a Bleeding Cool favourite for over a decade, creating kids' Cthulhu cartoons for my kids, and she signed her first kids' books deal back in 2014. Winning a Blue Peter Book Award for A Day in the Life of a Poo, a Gnu and You, with work running in Phoenix Comics Weekly and The Beano, she has now auctioned the rights to her next three graphic novels, beginning with Cowboy Koala, in a five-way auction, which was won by HarperCollins Children's Books. World rights were bought from Lydia Silver at Darley Anderson Children's Book Agency, now at The Soho Agency, by Tom Bonnick. The first book, Cowboy Koala, will be published in January 2027, with the second and third titles in the series to follow in 2028 and 2029.

Cowboy Koala is, apparently, "hilariously funny, highly accessible and off-the-wall. Whether he's on the trail of a pesky varmint or rounding up the prank-loving gophers that plague the town, he's always there to save the day! In his first outing, Cowboy Koala is hot on the stripy tail of one of Onion Gulch's most dangerous menaces – the Catapult Kid! Able to fire a mud pellet through a window at 50 yards and disappearing into the shadows at the speed of, well, a shadow, Catapult Kid is wreaking havoc on the town. Can Cowboy Koala apprehend the miscreant? He'll need help from some unlikely allies, if he's to hunt him down."

Jess Bradley says, "I'm so excited for readers to read the adventures of Cowboy Koala and the weird and funny world of Onion Gulch! I couldn't be more thrilled that HarperCollins wants to share in these adventures too."

Tom Bonnick say,s "From the moment that Cowboy Koala arrived on submission, I knew that this was a series that we had to publish at HCCB. I have admired Jess's extraordinary and unique talent for years and I'm absolutely delighted to be working with her at last on these hilarious, exciting, joyful books. Stunningly illustrated in full colour, with irresistible energy and madcap brilliance, this is perfect for comics fans and will appeal to the most reluctant of readers, supporting our mission at HCCB to publish books for every child. I cannot wait to launch Cowboy Koala into the world in 2027 – this will be a series not to miss."

