Did Someone Give Jim Lee $20,000 To Draw Bluey With A Lightsaber?

Publisher and CCO of DC Comics, co-founder of Image Comics and co-creator of Gambit, Stormwatch and WildCATS, Jim Lee posted to Instagram a recent commission, as well as a comment on how much it may have cost. He posted, "20K is 20K #IYKYK I believe this is 'BLUEY' but not entirely sure. Happy belated birthday, Emma!"

So, yes, that is apparently $20,000 for this sketch of Bluey waving a Star Wars blaster and a blue lightsaber… Maybe an inside joke? Maybe playing off knowing the fuss about his value but actually doing the sketch for free? Or in recognition that this is Jim Lee's first ever Bluey… Bluey is a popular Australian kids cartoon created by Joe Brumm and first broadcast on ABC, which commissioned the show alongside the BBC in 2018. Bluey, the star of the show, is a seven-year-old dog who lives with her family.

Back in April, Bleeding Cool looked at the commission rates of Jim Lee. We posted the commission list from his agent, Albert Moy.

For the first time in over 15 years, Jim Lee will be taking commission requests to be delivered exclusively almost all shows he is appearing. This offer is an exclusive for show attendees only and won't be shipped out. There is a limit to six per show so act fast to get yours. 11 by 17 inches, full figure one character with limited backgrounds for $20,000, if more than one character or extra backgrounds or recreation of other covers not drawn by Jim will be $25,000 to $35,000

9 by 12 inches, waist on up figure with limited backgrounds is $9,000 to $15,000, will have backgrounds and more you pay can have other characters or scenes.

small head shot, sample is shown, $1000. Size is 3.25 by 7 inches and side profile only.

Blank cover comic, only bust shot with no background $8,000. And 12k if it a wraparound. Jim Lee will supply the blank cover comic but you can supply at the show if you like.

In June, other people noticed and it went a little viral, some criticising what Jim Lee charged, others applauding it. The disconnect this time maybe the amount of detail and design that usually goes into a Jim Lee commission… Here are samples of 11 by 17 inch commissions

And here are samples of his 9 by 12 inch commissions

Anyone want to commission Bluey vs Wolverine?

