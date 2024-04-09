Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: gambit, jim lee, Rogue

Jim Lee's X-Men Commission Of Rogue & Gambit Gets Tongues Wagging

Jim Lee's X-Men Commission Of Rogue & Gambit Gets Tongues Wagging... But How Much Did It Cost?

Article Summary Jim Lee's new Rogue & Gambit art ignites X-Men nostalgia and rumors.

Speculation swirls about a Lee and Claremont X-Men comics reunion.

Jim Lee's art commissions could cost between $1,000 to $35,000.

There was a lot of love for a recent post on social media of a new art piece by Jim Lee of Rogue and Gambit, versions which also informed the look of the characters in the X-Men Animated Series, then and now.

Including some to revive rumours about the classic nineties team of Jim Lee and Chris Claremont returning to work together on an X-Men comic book. Pop-culture pundit and marketing strategist Cheryl Lynn Eaton posted "This is stunning. I'm quote tweeting because I am going to be an instigator. There was a rumor–one I will not comment on–that Lee and Claremont would reunite for a short stint on an X-title… Now, whether that turns out to be true or not, I do not know. There are still more creative teams to be announced. HOWEVER, wouldn't it be amazing if Claremont and Lee DID capitalize on the groundswell of X-Men nostalgia to promote their own babies? Claremont had a short stint at Image. He brought his character Huntsman to both the Wildstorm and the Top Cow universes. Why not bring Huntsman back and bring Wildcats back too? Obviously neither creator would be on a monthly book for a long stretch of time, but bringing back the OG Wildstorm universe in a Black Label title sounds good to me. I'm not even getting remotely excited because we know how rumors about Big 2 creative teams are. But it was floating around out there."

I can't see any world in which the Publisher and CCO of DC Comics draws a comic book for Marvel, as opposed to a commission piece, which is what this was, for a decent wedge. And Chris Claremont is still Marvel-exclusive, even if it's more of a "catch and kill" artangement in recent years. So it would take quite a monumental shifting of tectonic plates. But not impossible of course, and where there is a will there is often a way through the barbed wire.. As for this piece, Albert Moy is Jim Lee's agent and posted the following prices.

For the first time in over 15 years, Jim Lee will be taking commission requests to be delivered exclusively almost all shows he is appearing. This offer is an exclusive for show attendees only and won't be shipped out. There is a limit to six per show so act fast to get yours. 11 by 17 inches, full figure one character with limited backgrounds for $20,000, if more than one character or extra backgrounds or recreation of other covers not drawn by Jim will be $25,000 to $35,000

9 by 12 inches, waist on up figure with limited backgrounds is $9,000 to $15,000, will have backgrounds and more you pay can have other characters or scenes.

small head shot, sample is shown, $1000. Size is 3.25 by 7 inches and side profile only.

Blank cover comic, only bust shot with no background $8,000. And 12k if it a wraparound. Jim Lee will supply the blank cover comic but you can supply at the show if you like. Jim Lee will ultimately choose which commissions request he wants to fulfill. Once chosen, payment must be paid in full before the show. He may choose to live stream the creation of the commissions at his studio or at the show. Payment by Paypal or Credit Card only in US dollars with a 5% service fee.

So this piece will likely have cost between $25-$35K…

