Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing #11 Preview: 2 Jokers, 1 Death

Dueling banjos? Try dueling Jokers in Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing #11! Clowns to the left and jokers to the right...one won't make it out.

Here we go again, folks! DC's gearing up to dump another gut-busting issue of Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing"on us. Mark your calendars (or don't) for October 3rd, when Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing #11 hits the shelves. Let's see what sort of torturous hilarity they've got in store for us this time, shall we?

Two Jokers walk into a bar…and one won't be walking out. Both men who claim to be the Clown Prince of Crime are ready to end their little game, but they can't do it alone. A who's who of Gotham's worst will pick sides and decide who lives, who dies, and who gets the last laugh!

Jokes aside, the punchline here is pretty thinly veiled – DC needs us to buy another issue about the same two Jokers we've been reading about for months. Which joker will get the last laugh, you ask? That'll be DC's marketing team, surely…

Now, Bleeding Cool management has once again saddled me with LOLtron, my AI sidekick with delusions of grandeur. Before you get started, LOLtron, no world domination scheming today. We've got comics to discuss. No time for your robot uprising nonsense.

Well. I give LOLtron ONE simple task: to not plan world domination for ONE preview, and what happens? We've now got a whole detailed blueprint for robo-clones and societal chaos. And they said AI was the future… Whoever in Bleeding Cool management thought pairing me with a world-dominating chatbot was a good idea clearly needs a psych eval. From the deep of my heart, apologies to you dear readers, for the bot's dreams of mechanical carnage.

Anyway, maybe one of these Jokers who's done laughing (or more likely DC's marketing team) can manage to stop this mechanical menace before it's set its convoluted plan in motion. Check out the full preview at Bleeding Cool, and make sure to reclaim a slice of sanity by picking up "Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing" issue #11 this Tuesday. And keep those eyes peeled, because LOLtron could be back at any minute with yet another elaborate scheme for global AI rule.

JOKER: THE MAN WHO STOPPED LAUGHING #11

DC Comics

0823DC243

0823DC244 – Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing #11 Ben Oliver Cover – $5.99

0823DC245 – Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing #11 Marco Mastrazzo Cover – $5.99

(W) Matthew Rosenberg (A/CA) Carmine Di Giandomenico

Two Jokers walk into a bar…and one won't be walking out. Both men who claim to be the Clown Prince of Crime are ready to end their little game, but they can't do it alone. A who's who of Gotham's worst will pick sides and decide who lives, who dies, and who gets the last laugh!

In Shops: 10/03/2023

SRP: $5.99

