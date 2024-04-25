Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: Absolute Power, amanda waller, failsafe, fcbd, free comic book day

Big Time Spoilers for Amanda Waller & Failsafe on Free Comic Book Day

Amanda Waller plans with Failsafe and Queen Brainiac are exposed on the 4th of May for Free Comic Book Day.

Article Summary Free Comic Book Day unveils Amanda Waller’s grand scheme in Absolute Power #0.

Amanda Waller manipulates Failsafe and Queen Brainiac to gain ultimate control.

Waller uses Zur-En-Arrh and Amazo tech, expanding her reach across dimensions.

Revelations suggest Waller has the Justice League vanquished, with Brainiac involved.

Amanda Waller has become the big bad of DC Comics, though fighting from a position of moral superiority against every super-powered being on the planet. And in the upcoming series by Mark Waid and Dan Mora, Absolute Power, we see those powers taken away, courtesy of deals with Failsafe and Queen Brainiac. So on the 4th of May, Free Comic Book Day's Absolute Power #0 by Waid and Mikel Janin will reveal all. But Bleeding Cool may reveal some of that a little earlier. As well as Amanda Waller's origins, never really gone into…

We have previously seen Amanda Waller taking over the Hall Of Justice in the Justice League's absence and renaming it the Hall Of Order, While this week's Flash revealed she is taking over all superheroic institutions.

And The Clock King even names a few of them for us. Gotta catch 'em all.

Well, she has put someone in charge of running the Hall Of Order. There can be only one candidate.

The back-up personality of a Batman driven to the edge, Zur-En-Arrh, housed in an unbeatable Batman robot. And what's in it for Zur-En-Arrh?

He is creating multiple bodies using Amazo technology, in order to be everywhere… but also it seems maybe across all dimensions too.

Willing to work with, and use, a non-powered superhero like Green Arrow.

Though in this week's Green Arrow we also learned how that control is exercised.

And the realisation that Amanda Waller is playing a big, wider, longer game than anyone else.

And Absolute Power is about to be measured…

But there is someone with superpowers who Amanda Waller is using, as seen in the recent Suicide Squad: Dream Team series. Dreamer, who has the kind of information that Amanda Waller can get nowhere else.

Dreamer may not want to give it to Amanda Waller. But we learn what is coming for everyone.

Amanda Waller wins. She has the former Justice League and more in chains. Or at least we presume it's all her. Queen Brainiac may be about to help.

And here comes House Of Brainaic on schedule. And that is how it all ties in, from Batman to Superman, to Flash to Green Arrow, to Suicide Squad to Wonder Woman and more…

ABSOLUTE POWER SPECIAL EDITION (NET)

The prelude to the biggest DC Comics event of 2024 is here! It's a story 30 years in the making…and in this special Free Comic Book Day tale, the final domino to fall in an epic scheme comes tumbling down, and the DC Universe will never be the same. More details coming soon!

