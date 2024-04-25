Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: deadpool, rob liefeld, wolverine

Speculator Corner: Rob Liefeld's Wolverine #154 and #155

In reaction to the new Deadpool And Wolverine trailer, Rob Liefeld suggested comic speculators might want to watch Wolverine #154 and #155.

In the year 2000, Rob Liefeld returned to Marvel Comics (again) after launching both Image Comics, Extreme Studios, Heroes Reborn and Maximum Press, to co-write and draw a couple of issues of Wolverine, issues #154 and #155 as well as co-write a few more with now-publisher of Image Comics, Eric Stephenson. But in his recent Robservations podcast, in reaction to the new Deadpool And Wolverine trailers, Rob Liefeld suggested that comic book speculators might want to keep an eye on those two issues in the light of what he knows about the Deadpool And Wolverine movie after visiting the set a number of times. He specifically said that he knows far more about what's coming than was revealed in the trailer (including the Liefeld orthopaedic store Just Feet).

The comic saw Wolverine meet Deadpool. the first issue of the "All Along The Watchtower" arc, including the first appearance of The Watchtower, a group called Scourge taken down by Wolverine led by Reckless Eric, with Pigskin, Mini Max, Vance Rebus, Deadeye Dick, Mega Max, Leon, Janine, The Administrator, Geronimo Crowe, Cargo, Hardwire, and Shooter and more.

In the same podcast, he talks about how Dave Cockrum introduced the many characters of the Imperial Guard, an then the Starjammers. in splash pages, and it seems he was led to do the same in these issues of Wolverine.

Deadpool is there to collect the large bounty on Wolverine. Naturally fights ensue, spilling into the second issue, where some of these folks above are named.

What any of this has to do with Deadpool And Wolverine I have no idea. Is it just an early meeting of the two, courtesy of Liefeld? Is it specific aspects of the fight scenes that fill this comic? Or are characters introduced in that run going to be part of the movie on release? The second issue, featuring the Wolverine/Deadpool fight has had an eBay boost, with Wolverine #155 selling for $70 raw in recent days, or $180 in CGC 9.8 of #154 and #155 for $80 the pair. But might #154 share some secrets yet to be revealed? It has recently sold for only $15 raw by itself.

