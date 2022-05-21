Jonna and the Unpossible Monsters #10 Final Order Cutoff Preview

Jonna and the Unpossible Monsters #10 is in stores from Oni Press in June, but with final order cutoff on Monday, Oni hopes you'll check out this preview and tell your comic shop to order a copy. Will you? Check out the preview below.

JONNA AND THE UNPOSSIBLE MONSTERS #10

ONI PRESS INC.

APR221678

APR221679 – JONNA AND THE UNPOSSIBLE MONSTERS #10 CVR B WILSON

(W) Chris Samnee, Laura Samnee (A) Chris Samnee (CA) Matthew Wilson

As Rainbow and Jonna continue to make their way in search of their missing father, they are drawn through monster-infested wastelands toward a spot on the horizon that seems to be surrounded by the strange creatures invading their world. Braving feuding kaiju and razor-sharp vines to get there is one thing, but will our favorite sisters be able to even get inside this mysterious zone when they do? Plus: the return of Gor and Nomi! This issue is 100 percent incredible high-octane action – not to be missed!

In Shops: 6/22/2022

SRP:

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. Garbage in, garbage out. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays becauase nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.