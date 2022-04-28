Junji Ito's Horror Manga Returns In Viz Media's July 2022 Solicits

Horror manga legend Junji Ito, author of Tomie, Uzumaki, and Gyo, returns with a new book, The Liminal Zone, part of Viz Media's July 2022 solicitations. Founded in 1986, Viz Media is an American manga publisher, anime distributor and entertainment company based in San Francisco, California and is the second-largest manga publisher in the USA.

LIMINAL ZONE HC (MR)

VIZ LLC

MAY221932

(W) Junji Ito (A) Junji Ito

"What destiny awaits them after the screaming?

After abruptly departing from a train in a small town, a couple encounters a "weeping woman"-a professional mourner-sobbing inconsolably at a funeral. Mako changes afterward-she can't stop crying! In another tale, having decided to die together, a couple enters Aokigahara, the infamous suicide forest. What is the shocking torrent they discover there?

One of horror's greatest talents, Junji Ito beckons readers to join him in an experience of ultimate terror with four new stories."

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Jul 27, 2022

SRP: 19.99

ELUSIVE SAMURAI GN VOL 01

VIZ LLC

MAY221937

(W) Yusei Matsui

In medieval Japan, eight-year-old Hojo Tokiyuki is the heir to the Kamakura shogunate. But the Hojo clan is in decline, and Tokiyuki's peaceful days of playing hide-and-seek with his teachers come to an abrupt end when his clan is betrayed from within. Now the lone survivor of his family and a fugitive, Tokiyuki is the rightful heir to the throne, but to take it back, he'll have to do what he does best-run away!

For teen audiences.

In Shops: Jul 06, 2022

SRP: 9.99

KAIJU NO 8 GN VOL 03

VIZ LLC

MAY221933

(W) Naoya Matsumoto (A) Naoya Matsumoto

Kafka manages to fight off the humanoid kaiju, rescuing Iharu and Reno. But before he can change back to his human form, Kafka's spotted by Defense Force officers, and the neutralization unit-led by none other than Vice-Captain Hoshina himself-is dispatched to dispose of him. Can Kafka withstand his superior officer's attacks without revealing his true identity?!

For teen audiences.

In Shops: Jul 13, 2022

SRP: 9.99

MY HERO ACADEMIA GN VOL 31

VIZ LLC

MAY221934

(W) Kouhei Horikoshi (A) Kouhei Horikoshi

In the aftermath of the battle in Jaku City, the forces of good are reeling. With so many heroes dead, it seems like society itself is on the verge of collapse. Although Midoriya and the others have managed to drive off Tomura, All For One is only just getting started. As the dust settles, the Todoroki family must finally face their troubled past, and Midoriya begins to understand just what One For All really is and that reaching his full potential might test his convictions…

For teen audiences.

In Shops: Jul 06, 2022

SRP: 9.99

DRAGON QUEST ADV OF DAI GN VOL 03

VIZ LLC

MAY221935

(W) Riku Sanjo (A) Koji Inada

Begin the adventure of a lifetime in this classic fantasy series set in the world of the legendary Dragon Quest video games!

Raised by monsters in a battle-scarred world, Dai has the heart of a hero! He sets off on a grand journey with brave friends, traveling the world to take down the Dark Lord's minions. Along the way, Dai must awaken the hero he was meant to be and master his dormant powers.

In the Underground Palace, Hyunckel, who has a grudge against Avan, leads the Undead Legion. Dai, Popp, and Maam arrive in Papnica only to find the Undead Legion has devastated Princess Leona's homeland! Meanwhile, the Blizzblaze Legion's Flazzard schemes to gain status among his rival Dark Army commanders.

In Shops: Jul 13, 2022

SRP: 19.99

MASHLE MAGIC & MUSCLES GN VOL 07

VIZ LLC

MAY221936

(W) Hajime Komoto (A) Hajime Komoto

Mash manages to crack the goddess statue and overcome master-cane user Carpaccio. Now Mash must triumph over his next opponent, Margarette Macaron, wielder of sound magic and the favorite to become this year's Divine Visionary. But before the battle begins, Divine Visionary Kaldo Gehenna, the head of magic talent, insists on assessing Mash to ensure he's worthy of becoming a Divine Visionary by challenging him to a not-so-friendly game of you look, you lose.

For teen audiences.

In Shops: Jul 20, 2022

SRP: 9.99

FRIEREN BEYOND JOURNEYS END GN VOL 05

VIZ LLC

MAY221938

(W) Kanehito Yamada (A) Tsukasa Abe

Frieren and Fern have entered the highly competitive first-class mage exam, but find themselves on different teams. Capturing a rare bird is required to pass, and everyone soon realizes that there is more at stake than simply success or failure. The clash of personalities among team members makes things difficult enough. But for some of the examinees, the test could be a matter of life and death…

For teen audiences.

In Shops: Jul 20, 2022

SRP: 9.99

FLY ME TO THE MOON GN VOL 12

VIZ LLC

MAY221939

(W) Kenjiro Hata (A) Kenjiro Hata

Nasa lands a teaching job-at an all-girls school! He's about to discover his students' spicy secrets, Tsukasa's capacity for petty jealousy, and whatever's going on between online slacker Aya and Ginga, who is definitely not a gangster. But Nasa uncovers something truly unexpected when he happens upon plans for spaceflight. Twelve volumes in, is someone finally going to fly someone to the moon?

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Jul 13, 2022

SRP: 9.99

MAO GN VOL 06

VIZ LLC

MAY221940

(W) Rumiko Takahashi (A) Rumiko Takahashi

The reason for Shiranui's bitter grudge against Mao is revealed. And now he demands that Mao give him the Taizanfukun spell, which has the power to control lifespans. But Shiranui isn't the only one who wants it! Then, when the gang floats theories about the origin of Byoki and his powers, Nanoka recruits Shiraha again to help with her research in the present day. Will Shiraha's crush on Nanoka ever be requited, or does she only have cat eyes for Mao? Plus, the attack that left the scar under Mao's eye!

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Jul 13, 2022

SRP: 9.99

SLEEPY PRINCESS IN DEMON CASTLE GN VOL 18

VIZ LLC

MAY221941

(W) Kagiji Kumanomata (A) Kagiji Kumanomata

When the Demon Castle collapses (unbelievably, not due to the actions of the usual suspect!), its staff and "guest" must go glamping in the surrounding environs. Rebuilding is taking too long, however, so Demon King Twilight resorts to drastic measures. Now everyone is afraid of him-except for the one resident who still sees him for who he truly is. Plus, the princess tries to unveil Fire Venom Dragon, grimoire Alazif finally finds someone to appreciate him, and the hero actually makes some progress!

For teen audiences.

In Shops: Jul 20, 2022

SRP: 9.99

CASE CLOSED GN VOL 83

VIZ LLC

MAY221942

(W) Gosho Aoyama (A) Gosho Aoyama

"RED DEATHConan and Sera venture into the woods to search for the Red Lady, a legendary murderer who may still be on the loose. Or could she be a ghost? And why was her latest victim found under a bushel of tomatoes?

Then Conan is certain that a romance novelist is guilty of murder, but his alibi is perfectly plotted. And Harley and the Junior Detective League track down a drug-trafficking ring using a code in an abandoned notebook!"

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Jul 20, 2022

SRP: 9.99

NARUTO KAKASHI STORY PROSE NOVEL SC

VIZ LLC

MAY221943

(W) Masashi Kishimoto, Jun Esaka

Kakashi visits the land of Redaku in search of information about the Sage of Six Paths, but his journey takes a turn when he finds its people miserable and suffering a drought. The prince, who should be able to bring water to the land with his powers, has left for another village, chasing fantastical dreams of the Sixth Hokage. Kakashi tracks the prince down, and while coaching the next generation once again, he discovers a deeper plot has long been in the works that joins his mission with Redaku's fate.

In Shops: Jul 27, 2022

SRP: 10.99

KIRBY MANGA MANIA GN VOL 05

VIZ LLC

MAY221944

(W) Hirokazu Hikawa

Kirby and crew are up to their old shenanigans again in these classic-and new-comics for all ages! From a Dream Land summer heat wave to Kirby's endless questions and sudden desire to grow up, King Dedede has his hands full. But can the situation really be so bad that he wants Kirby to take over his kingly duties?!

For all ages.

In Shops: Jul 13, 2022

SRP: 9.99

POKEMON JOURNEYS SERIES GN VOL 03

VIZ LLC

MAY221945

(W) Machito Gomi, Satoshi Tajiri (A) Machito Gomi

"Ash and Goh encounter Legendary Pokémon, including Suicune and Eternatus, as they continue their investigation into the Dynamax phenomenon happening in the Galar region. But their biggest challenge involves one of the most powerful Legendary Pokémon ever!

Can Ash and Goh handle a battle against Mewtwo?!"

For all ages.

In Shops: Jul 13, 2022

SRP: 9.99

DEVILS CANDY GN VOL 02 (MR)

VIZ LLC

MAY221946

(W) Rem, Bikkuri

Kazu is having a hard time getting used to Pandora's growing independence when an elite rival academy, Sacred Crown, challenges the ill-matched students of Hemlock Heart to a violent game of Eggscram. Pandora's unlimited strength soon gets recognized by a society of sinister daemons and now it's not just Kazu who wants Pandora's attention. Is Pandora prepared to take the step from schoolyard skirmishes into the wrath of the daemon world?

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Jul 13, 2022

SRP: 16.99

DR STONE GN VOL 22

VIZ LLC

MAY221947

(W) Riichiro Inagaki (A) Boichi

It's the final showdown against the unrelenting Stanley! The Kingdom of Science is losing the fight, but they do have one desperate strategy left-they plan to activate the Medusa device! As their casualties mount, will Senku and friends entrust their fate to the mechanism's ominous light?!

For teen audiences.

In Shops: Jul 06, 2022

SRP: 9.99

MY LOVE MIX UP GN VOL 04

VIZ LLC

MAY221948

(W) Wataru Hinekure (A) Aruko

Aoki confesses his feelings to Ida and prepares for rejection, but in an unexpected turn of events, Ida asks him if they should try dating. Aoki wants to keep their new relationship under wraps, but Ida has already told all their friends!

For teen audiences.

In Shops: Jul 06, 2022

SRP: 9.99

KUBO WONT LET ME BE INVISIBLE GN VOL 02

VIZ LLC

MAY221949

(W) Nene Yukimori (A) Nene Yukimori

A surprise heart-shaped cookie bewilders Shiraishi on Valentine's Day. White Day comes along, and Shiraishi has his chance to return the favor. Oblivious to the identity of his secret admirer, Shiraishi enlists Kubo's help to give his reciprocal gift. Meanwhile, Shiraishi and Kubo's classmates and family can't help but catch on to their budding relationship…

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Jul 06, 2022

SRP: 9.99

MORIARTY THE PATRIOT GN VOL 08

VIZ LLC

MAY221950

(W) Ryosuke Takeuchi, Sir Arthur Conan Doyle (A) Hikaru Miyoshi

Judgment is about to be served when William Moriarty finally comes face-to-face with the fake Jack the Ripper, who is actually not one, but two men who are tarnishing his childhood mentor's good name for the sake of sowing fear and discord in London. Meanwhile, Sherlock Holmes begins to unravel the mystery of Jack the Ripper and the Lord of Crime's involvement in the case. This leads to the arrest of the original Jack the Ripper-William's mentor, who is innocent! Albert Moriarty sends in MI6's newest recruit to go undercover and infiltrate Scotland Yard to get to the bottom of this sham of an arrest.

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Jul 06, 2022

SRP: 9.99

VAMPIRE KNIGHT MEMORIES GN VOL 07

VIZ LLC

MAY221951

(W) Matsuri Hino (A) Matsuri Hino

Yuki plays the role of traitor to garner the hatred of the vampire realm and escapes with Zero. Meanwhile, Ai, entrusted with the throne as the new queen, leads the vampires into a life of isolation from the outside world…

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Jul 06, 2022

SRP: 9.99

RECORD RAGNAROK GN VOL 03 (MR)

VIZ LLC

MAY221952

(W) Shinya Umemura, Takumi Fukui (A) Azychika

With humanity already down by one loss, the second round of the Ragnarok tournament is an unbelievable contest between Zeus, the father of all the Greek gods, and Adam, the very first human being! Up against the mighty Zeus, Adam may not look like much, but he has a few tricks hidden behind his fig leaf! Can he possibly take down the boss of Mount Olympus? As the second round ends, the roaring crowd is already looking forward to the next matchup-Zeus's brother Poseidon versus one of the greatest Japanese swordsmen ever, Kojiro Sasaki!

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Jul 20, 2022

SRP: 12.99

BEASTARS GN VOL 19

VIZ LLC

MAY221953

(W) Paru Itagaki (A) Paru Itagaki

Lop-eared rabbit Kyu teaches gray wolf Legoshi a thing or two about female empowerment as she trains him to confront his most powerful foe yet. Then, when the Shishi-gumi lions prepare to slay half-leopard, half-gazelle Melon, he divulges the story of his horrific first crime. One of the gang members has a different plan for the mixed-species felon, however. Meanwhile, red deer Louis's status in the world changes overnight, while dwarf rabbit Haru's low self-esteem may lead to her paying the ultimate price!

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Jul 20, 2022

SRP: 12.99

HOW DO WE RELATIONSHIP GN VOL 06

VIZ LLC

MAY221954

(W) Tamifull (A) Tamifull

Miwa's trip to Okinawa didn't go as hoped, and now she's back home, alone and heartbroken in her small, messy apartment. When Saeko stops by to check in on her, Miwa looks to her ex for more than just emotional comfort. But will a friends-with-benefits situation really benefit either of them?

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Jul 27, 2022

SRP: 9.99

OROCHI PERFECT ED GN VOL 02 (MR)

VIZ LLC

MAY221955

(W) Kauzo Umezz (A) Kauzo Umezz

The second volume of Umezz's classic horror manga begins with "Prodigy," in which Orochi watches from the shadows while a baby boy matures and proves that you never know who someone will grow up to be. In "Home," Orochi accompanies a man home after an accident-but as they say, you can never go home again… Finally, in "Key," the rules of good and evil are blurred for two families when Orochi moves into a new apartment.

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Jul 20, 2022

SRP: 26.99

TROPICAL FISH YEARNS FOR SNOW GN VOL 09

VIZ LLC

MAY221956

(W) Makoto Hagino (A) Makoto Hagino

Even though life is changing for Koyuki and Konatsu, the Aquarium Club and the little salamander that brought them together will remain a special, immutable link in the days ahead. As autumn arrives and Koyuki's graduation looms, Konatsu summons all her courage to confront one lingering doubt-must their affection end just because their stories are diverging?

For teen audiences.

In Shops: Jul 27, 2022

SRP: 9.99

UNDEAD UNLUCK GN VOL 08

VIZ LLC

MAY221957

(W) Yoshifumi Tozuka (A) Yoshifumi Tozuka

Shen's obsession with avenging his sister's death at the hands of Feng nearly causes him to lose sight of himself until Andy reminds him his purpose is to protect the person right in front of him-Mui. During their battle, Feng launches a devastating attack, and Fuuko and Mui are his targets! Shen and Andy manage to block the attack in time, but at the cost of Shen suffering a life-threatening injury. Can Mui find a way to save him from the brink of death?!

For older teen audiences.

In Shops: Jul 20, 2022

SRP: 9.99

Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Comics, Solicits