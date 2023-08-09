Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: amazing spider-man 31, cb cebulski, dan buckley, kevin feige, nick Lowe

Kevin Feige Adds His Tribute To John Romita In Today's Marvel Comics

Today's Marvel comics pay tribute to the late John Romita Sr, best known for his work on Spider-Man, defining the character for a generation.

aside from Amazing Spider-Man #31, which will probably do so for #32. Of course, Amazing Spider-Man #31 is, in its way, a tribute of itself, using many of the characters that John Romita Sr co-created or redefined, from Mary Jane Watson to The Rhino, as well as being drawn by his son, John Romita Jr. Marvel's tribute across three pages in their books published today and through August reads;

…aside from Amazing Spider-Man #31, which will probably do so for #32. Of course, Amazing Spider-Man #31 is, in its way, a tribute of itself, using many of the characters that John Romita Sr co-created or redefined, from Mary Jane Watson to The Rhino, as well as being drawn by his son, John Romita Jr. Marvel's tribute across three pages in their books published today and through August reads;

"Marvel mourns the passing of comic-book artist John Romita Sr., whose work on Amazing Spider-Man helped make the character a worldwide sensation. In his work as Marvel's art director, he designed the Punisher and Wolverine and served as mentor for countless artists during his decades-long tenure with the company. Romita had a profound effect on everyone he met at Marvel. He was always kind and warm and served as an inspiration to all who knew him or followed his work. Romita helped build the Marvel Universe as we know it, and he will be greatly missed."

"John Romita wore many hats at Marvel. His most famous contribution was his run on Amazing Spider-Man, including the above cover to the series' landmark fiftieth issue. His association with the character would include drawing the cover of the famed wedding of Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson, Amazing Spider-Man Annual #21, seen opposite top right. With Stan Lee, he started the Spider-Man newspaper strip, including the sequence with Kingpin from Sept. 25, 1977, seen opposite center. Behind the scenes, Romita was responsible for designing many of Marvel's most famous characters. At bottom opposite are Romita's costume designs for Black Widow and Wolverine"

And it has tributes from Marvel's biggest executives, including Marvel Studios President and CCO of Marvel as a whole, Kevin Feige, Marvel Comcis EIC C.B. Cebulski, Spider-Man Group Editor Nick Lowe, and President of Marvel Entertainment, Dan Buckley.

"John Romita Sr. was an incomparable artist who brought so many iconic Marvel characters to life on the page and set the tone and look of Marvel's comics for decades. His version of Spider-Man has inspired so many of us at Marvel Studios. Our thoughts are with his family and the generations of artists and fans who fell in love with the characters he drew." — KEVIN FEIGE "I was recently able to fawn over some of John Romita Sr.'s original Spider-Man pages, and the word that kept popping into my mind as I marveled over his linework was 'timeless.' His style was such a departure from what had come before, which John did say made him nervous, but one that came to define the look of Peter, Spider-Man, MJ, Gwen and everyone else in their orbit. And the same was true for every Marvel

"John Romita Sr. was an incomparable artist who brought so many iconic Marvel characters to life on the page and set the tone and look of Marvel's comics for decades. His version of Spider-Man has inspired so many of us at Marvel Studios. Our thoughts are with his family and the generations of artists and fans who fell in love with the characters he drew." — KEVIN FEIGE "I was recently able to fawn over some of John Romita Sr.'s original Spider-Man pages, and the word that kept popping into my mind as I marveled over his linework was 'timeless.' His style was such a departure from what had come before, which John did say made him nervous, but one that came to define the look of Peter, Spider-Man, MJ, Gwen and everyone else in their orbit. And the same was true for every Marvel character John designed, penciled and inked. Whether as an artist or art director, John's work influenced generations of comic book artists. With his passing, the comic industry loses a true legend, but just like his artwork, his legacy will remain timeless." — C.B. CEBULSKI "One of the highlights of my career was working with John Romita Sr. I couldn't believe that my 25-year-old self was working and interacting with him, and what made it even better was that he was so considerate and kind – something that has stuck with me ever since, among many other memories with him. It was one of the rare moments where you meet one of your heroes and he exceeds your expectations in every possible way. His contributions to Marvel's pantheon and culture are immense, and he will be sorely missed. He was a great and kind man who truly made the world a better place. My deepest condolences to Virginia, Johnny and the Romita family." — DAN BUCKLEY "When you close your eyes and picture Spider-Man, you're probably picturing a John Romita Sr. Spider-Man. From his debut of the character in Amazing Spider-Man #39, the subsequent fifty issues of art, more than a hundred covers and the work he did on the newspaper strip, John defined Spidey for generations of people around the world. That would be enough for anyone else, but John was also an excellent art director, a fantastic father, a doting grandfather and a gentleman. All of us making Spider-Man comics, and Marvel Comics in general, work in his shadow and strive to live up to the example of the legend, Jazzy John Romita." — NICK LOWE

