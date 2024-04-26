Posted in: Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers | Tagged: Comics, Solicits

What If Firefly's Browncoats Won The War? Boom July 2024 Solicits

Firefly joins the world of What If in Boom Studio's July 2024 solicits and solicitations, courtesy of Ryan Parrott and Lalit Kumar Sharma.

Firefly joins the world of What If in Boom Studio's July 2024 solicits and solicitations, courtesy of Ryan Parrott and Lalit Kumar Sharma, asking what if the Browncoats had won the war. There's also the launch of all-star horror anthology Hello Darkness, the last days of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, the Graveyard Club from R. L. Stine and Carola Borelli and the return of Fence by C.S. Pacat and Johanna The Mad.

HELLO DARKNESS #1 CVR A RIVERA (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAY240015

MAY240016 – HELLO DARKNESS #1 CVR B FRISON (MR)

MAY240017 – HELLO DARKNESS #1 CVR C MOMOKO (MR)

(W) Garth Ennis, James Tynion Iv, Brian Azzarello, Various (A) Becky Cloonan, Werther Dell'Edera, Vanesa R. Del Rey, Various (CA) Paolo Rivera

Horror fans rejoice in cadaverous delight, because Hello Darkness is a brand new monthly anthology series featuring what BOOM! Studios is known for – the best in modern Horror, Fantasy, and Mystery, not to mention the darkest stories yet from an all-star cast of creators!

With a spine-tingling lineup of industry legends including Garth Ennis, Becky Cloonan, James Tynion IV, Werther Dell'Edera, Brian Azzarello, Vanesa R. Del Rey, John Arcudi, Ryan Sook, and more, everything from primal fears to modern political horrors will be awakened, in the classic style of Creepy and Eerie and the contemporary chills of Black Mirror.

Fans can also expect stunning main covers by Paolo Rivera, variant covers by Jenny Frison on every issue, and a guest artist variant on every issue!

In addition, a deadly new Something is Killing the Children story unfolds in the first 6 issues, along with a bone-rattling new serialized tale by Garth Ennis and Becky Cloonan for the first 7!

In Shops: Jul 24, 2024

GRAVEYARD CLUB #1 (OF 2) CVR A MERCADO

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAY240018

MAY240019 – GRAVEYARD CLUB #1 (OF 2) CVR B MORA

MAY240020 – GRAVEYARD CLUB #1 (OF 2) CVR C 5 COPY INCV MORA

MAY240021 – GRAVEYARD CLUB #1 (OF 2) CVR D 10 COPY INVC FRISON

MAY240022 – GRAVEYARD CLUB #1 (OF 2) CVR E 20 COPY INCV SIMMONDS

MAY240023 – GRAVEYARD CLUB #1 (OF 2) CVR F FOC REVEAL

MAY240024 – GRAVEYARD CLUB #1 (OF 2) CVR G UNLOCKABLE MERCADO

MAY240025 – GRAVEYARD CLUB #1 (OF 2) CVR H ERICA SLAUGHTER VAR MERCADO

(W) R. L. Stine (A) Carola Borelli (CA) Miguel Mercado

Graves End is as sleepy a town as they come… especially being surrounded by cemeteries, and the local kids could think of nowhere else they'd rather wreak harmless havoc. But being surrounded by graveyards comes with the pervasive reminder that… there are more dead than there are living.

This town is an endlessly eerie place with no shortage of strange and dangerous happenings, and when high schooler Parker West pulls what seems like a harmless prank, he may be putting his friends in more danger than he can imagine…

Legendary author R.L. Stine (Goosebumps, Fear Street, Stuff of Nightmares) and rising star artist Carola Borelli (Spider-Woman, The Deadliest Bouquet) launch a coming-of-age horror series, a Breakfast Club in a graveyard filled with frights both nostalgic and new, for fans of Locke & Key and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina!

In Shops: Sep 18, 2024

SRP: 0

HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #25 CVR A MALAVIA

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAY240026

MAY240027 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #25 CVR B DELL EDERA

MAY240028 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #25 CVR C DIE CUT MASK VAR FRISON

MAY240029 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #25 CVR D BLOODY DIE CUT MASK VAR FRISION

MAY240030 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #25 CVR E 25 COPY INCV SHEHAN

MAY240031 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #25 CVR F 50 COPY INCV FRISON

MAY240032 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #25 CVR G 100 COPY INCV PANOSIAN

MAY240033 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #25 CVR H 250 COPY INCV LEE & CHUNG

MAY240034 – HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #25 CVR I UNLOCKABLE DELL EDERA

(W) Tate Brombal (A) Antonio Fuso (CA) Nimit Malavia

In this landmark double-length issue, Tate Brombal (The Oddly Pedestrian Life of Christopher Chaos) and Antonio Fuso (James Bond) bring Jace Boucher's epic saga to its deadly conclusion in the blood-soaked finale of THE BUTCHER'S WAR!

After witnessing the aftermath of a tragedy, Jace is enraged-now, it's personal.

And meanwhile, caught in the Dragon's claws, will Sunny remain in captivity, or will Jace's revenge bring freedom?

In Shops: Jul 31, 2024

SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #39 CVR A DELL EDERA

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAY240035

MAY240036 – SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #39 CVR B FRISON

MAY240037 – SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #39 CVR C 5 YEAR FOIL STAM

MAY240038 – SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #39 CVR D 25 COPY INCV

MAY240039 – SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #39 CVR E 50 COPY INCV

MAY240040 – SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #39 CVR F FOC REVEAL VAR

MAY240041 – SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #39 CVR G UNLOCKABLE

(W) James TynionIV (A / CA) Werther Dell'Edera

Ahead of the landmark 40th issue of Something is Killing the Children, get ready for the final issue of the character-defining Year Zero arc with another nightmarish standalone adventure!

As Erica takes on a vital mission in a remote and isolated town, witness her terrifying journey into a gruesome challenge that will take a miracle to escape.

Charting her path to becoming the legendary rogue monster slayer, fans can expect a closer look at the trial by fire that forged her in this self-contained issue…

In Shops: Jul 24, 2024

SRP: 0

BRZRKR FALLEN EMPIRE PEN & INK #1 CVR A ISAACS (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAY240042

MAY240043 – BRZRKR FALLEN EMPIRE PEN & INK #1 CVR B SPOT UV VAR ISAACS (

MAY240044 – BRZRKR FALLEN EMPIRE PEN & INK #1 CVR C BLANK SKETCH VAR (MR

(W) Keanu Reeves, Mattson Tomlin (A / CA) Rebekah Isaacs

A special pen & ink edition of BRZRKR: Fallen Empire by Mattson Tomlin and Rebekah Isaacs, in a premium format with additional commentary by the artist!

The lone survivor of Olos, a long-dead empire that once thrived, tells a tale of B.'s distant past, and the death and cataclysm he brought forth.

But what else did B. find that could have driven him to such violence? The heart is as much a weapon as any in B.'s arsenal…

In Shops: Jul 31, 2024

BRZRKR DLX ED HC SLIPCASE SIGNED (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAY240047

(W) Keanu Reeves, Matt Kindt (A / CA) Ron Garney

For the BRZRKR faithful, BOOM! Studios presents a signed edition of the BRZRKR Deluxe Edition Slipcase HC, signed by all three of the creators – Matt Kindt, Ron Garney, and of course – Keanu Reeves!

Half-mortal, half-god, and cursed and compelled to violence… even at the sacrifice of his sanity. But after wandering the world for centuries, B. may have finally found a refuge — working for the U.S. government to fight the battles too violent and too dangerous for anyone else. In exchange, B. will be granted the one thing he desires — the truth about his endless blood-soaked existence… and how to end it.

After wandering the world anew and enduring a series of experiments and missions, the memories of B.'s origins will be finally restored. But what does this revelation mean for his future?

Written by iconic creator Keanu Reeves and New York Times bestselling writer Matt Kindt (Folklords, Grass Kings), and illustrated by acclaimed artist Ron Garney (Wolverine, Captain America), this deluxe slipcase hardcover edition collects the entire initial 12-issue maxiseries! Witness the full brutal journey from start to finish of the National Bestseller, with over 1,000,000 copies sold! Collects BRZRKR #1-12.

In Shops: Sep 25, 2024

GRIM #19 CVR A FLAVIANO

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAY240048

MAY240049 – GRIM #19 CVR B PATRIDGE

MAY240050 – GRIM #19 CVR C 10 COPY INCV PATRIDGE

MAY240051 – GRIM #19 CVR D 25 COPY INCV FIUMARA

(W) Stephanie Phillips (A / CA) Flaviano

Jess' fight against Adira continues, but there are new enemies she will have to face!

Eliminating chaos in the afterlife will be a tall order, and the question of who will rule in the end still remains…

In Shops: Jul 31, 2024

SRP: 0

MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #122 CVR A CONNECTING VAR

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAY240052

MAY240053 – MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #122 CVR B CONNECTING VAR

MAY240054 – MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #122 CVR C DARK GRID

MAY240055 – MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #122 CVR D HELMET VAR

MAY240056 – MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #122 CVR E 10 COPY INCV

MAY240057 – MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #122 CVR F WRAPAROUND 25 COPY I

MAY240058 – MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #122 CVR G 50 COPY INCV

MAY240059 – MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #122 CVR H FOC REVEAL

MAY240060 – MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #122 CVR I UNLOCKABLE

(W) Melissa Flores (A) Simona Di Gianfelice (CA) Taurin Clarke

Series artist Simona Di Gianfelice returns for the penultimate chapter of Darkest Hour, revealing the consequences of Billy's actions, shattering the trust of his fellow Rangers.

Meanwhile, Dark Specter has devastating plans, and The Ranger Slayer will need help from an old ally to find their salvation…

Witness a shocking cliffhanger ahead of the finale, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Darkest Hour #1, that will leave you stunned!

In Shops: Jul 24, 2024

POWER RANGERS RANGER SLAYER SHORT BOX (BUNDLE OF 5)

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAY240061

The box may be short, but there's no telling how much power lies within!

With so many morphinomenal Power Rangers titles hitting the shelves of late, make sure to give them the home they deserve, adorned with spectacular art from Daniel Bayliss with colors by Arthur Hesli, and Goñi Montes, Justine Florentino, and Jenny Frison!

In Shops: Jul 31, 2024

MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS DLX ED HC BOOK 02

BOOM! STUDIOS

JAN240069

(W) Ryan Parrott, Rachel Wagner, Marguerite Bennett, Dorado Quick (A) Marco Renna, Dan Mora, Francesco Mortarino, Moises Hidalgo, Anna Kekovsky Chandra, Giuseppe Cafaro, Brenna Bythewood (CA) Goni Montes

Even the most bitter of old foes will have their enemy status called into question as some of the most epic and mind blowing events in Power Rangers history come together in this deluxe hardcover.

As Lord Drakkon's loyalty remains in question, both the Mighty Morphin team and the new Power Rangers on the scene will have to contend with a dark secret from Zordon's past…one revealing the long-debated true identity of Lord Zedd.

In addition, calamity looms for fan-favorites Andros and Zhane from the hit series Power Rangers in Space. Discover their past growing up on KO-35, their journey to becoming Rangers, and the epic battle that changed their lives forever…

Superstar writer Ryan Parrott (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), fan favorite artist Francesco Mortarino (Firefly: Bad Company), and others deliver the second volume of intertwined tales that changed the Power Rangers universe forever.

Collects Mighty Morphin #9-16, Power Rangers #9-16, Power Rangers Unlimited: Countdown to Ruin #1, and an all-new 10 page short story from writer Dorado Quick and artist Brenna Bythewood.

In Shops: May 22, 2024

MMPR DARKEST HOUR #1 CVR A CLARKE

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAY240065

(W) Melissa Flores (A) Simona Di Gianfelice (CA) Taurin Clarke

IT ALL ENDS HERE!

With the Morphin Grid in peril, the people of Earth are left without the Power Rangers to protect them.

The ultimate battle against Dark Specter will play out with unexpected consequences, while an unexpected group of rogues, villains, and Rangers make strange company…

But even if they win… can they rebuild everything they've lost?

Fan favorite Rangers writer Melissa Flores (Spider-Gwen: Smash) and acclaimed artist Simona Di Gianfelice (Firefly: Return to the Earth That Was) deliver the epic finale that everything has been building to!

In Shops: Jul 31, 2024

FIREFLY VERSES #1 CVR A MERCADO

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAY240076

(W) Ryan Parrott (A) Lalit Kumar Sharma (CA) Miguel Mercado

In this one-shot special detailing a collection of pivotal moments of the much-beloved crew of the spaceship Serenity, witness the alternate thrilling origins of their introductions and intertwinings.

Because in this case… there's a twist. What if the Browncoats had won the war against the Alliance?

Fan favorite Mighty Morphin Power Rangers writer Ryan Parrott (Rogue Sun, The Infernals) takes on the 'Verse with stellar artist Lalit Kumar Sharma (The Vigil).

In Shops: Jul 31, 2024

JIM HENSONS DARK CRYSTAL ARCHIVE ED #1 (OF 3) CVR A

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAY240081

MAY240082 – JIM HENSONS DARK CRYSTAL ARCHIVE ED #1 (OF 3) CVR B FRANY

(W) David Anthony Kraft (A / CA) Bret Blevins, Vince Colletta

The classic 1983 single issue adaptation of The Dark Crystal from writer David Anthony Kraft (The Savage She-Hulk) and artists Bret Blevins & Vince Colletta is lovingly restored and represented as part of BOOM! Studios' Archive Edition line!

A thousand years ago. The planet Thra, two new races appeared when a Shard was shattered from the Crystal of Truth: the cruel Skeksis, who use continued corruption of the Crystal to extend their lives, and the gentle urRu, more commonly known as Mystics, who make their home in the Valley of Stones to await their destiny.

A young orphaned Gelfling named Jen must flee from capture, being Thra's only hope… but enemies aren't all he'll find in the wild.

In Shops: Jul 03, 2024

SRP: 0

FENCE CHALLENGERS LONG SHOT #1 (OF 2) CVR A JOHANNA THE MAD

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAY240085

MAY240086 – FENCE CHALLENGERS LONG SHOT #1 (OF 2) CVR B DAO

MAY240087 – FENCE CHALLENGERS LONG SHOT #1 (OF 2) CVR C 5 COPY INCV DAO

(W) C.S. Pacat (A / CA) Johanna The Mad

The Kings Row fencers are fresh off of Halverton Training Camp and ready for the State Championships, bringing with them the burden and blessing of a brand-new reputation as underdog champions.

As attraction rises between Nicholas and Seiji, the team will face old training rivals in their first match, but MacRob has a secret strategy that turns the tide…

Series and New York Times bestselling writer C.S. Pacat and artist Johanna The Mad return for the next long-awaited installment of the GLAAD Media Award-nominated Fence!

In Shops: Jul 24, 2024

I HEART SKULL-CRUSHER #5 (OF 5) CVR A ZONNO

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAY240094

MAY240095 – I HEART SKULL-CRUSHER #5 (OF 5) CVR B INFANTE

MAY240096 – I HEART SKULL-CRUSHER #5 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INCV ZONNO

(W) Josie Campbell (A / CA) Alessio Zonno

Tyrants, battle royals, and bubble cities galore as Trini and her teammates struggle to survive during their final hour in post-apocalyptic America.

But they've grown to be far more than just a team, and what they must do will threaten to tear them apart-or worse!

In Shops: Jul 17, 2024

SRP: 0

LAWFUL #2 (OF 8) CVR A KHALIDAH

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAY240098

MAY240099 – LAWFUL #2 (OF 8) CVR B MERCADO

MAY240100 – LAWFUL #2 (OF 8) CVR C 10 COPY INCV KHALIDAH

MAY240101 – LAWFUL #2 (OF 8) CVR D 25 COPY INCV LEE

(W) Greg Pak (A) Diego Galindo (CA) Qistina Khalidah

In Sung's world, the more you break the rules, the more you turn into a literal monster-and monsters get exiled.

To protect the safety and status of his ailing mother, Sung has followed the rules so closely that he's now an honored clerk in the Office of the Champion.

But Sung discovers something that will change his perception of the system and right and wrong forever…and there's no going back!

In Shops: Jul 17, 2024

SRP: 0

PROFANE #2 (OF 5) CVR A RODRIGUEZ

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAY240102

MAY240103 – PROFANE #2 (OF 5) CVR B ALLRED

MAY240104 – PROFANE #2 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INCV ALLRED

MAY240105 – PROFANE #2 (OF 5) CVR D 20 COPY INCV LOTAY

(W) Peter Milligan (A) Raul Fernandez (CA) Javier Rodriguez

The list of suspects grows as gumshoe Will Profane tracks down Spud Coltrane's killer, but the lovely Lili MacBeth threatens to throw him off the trail.

But without Coltrane's godlike hand penning his steps, will Profane walk the right path, now that it's his to choose?

In Shops: Jul 10, 2024

SRP: 0

AMORY WARS NO WORLD TOMORROW #3 (OF 12) CVR A GUGLIOTTA (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAY240106

MAY240107 – AMORY WARS NO WORLD TOMORROW #3 (OF 12) CVR B WAYSHAK (MR)

MAY240108 – AMORY WARS NO WORLD TOMORROW #3 (OF 12) CVR C 10 COPY INCV (

MAY240109 – AMORY WARS NO WORLD TOMORROW #3 (OF 12) CVR D 20 COPY INCV (

(W) Claudio Sanchez, Chondra Echert (A) Guillaume Martinez (CA) Gianluca Gugliotta

As the epic long-awaited return of Amory Wars continues, Chase and Claudio discover something incredible about the Willing Well, and the ability to make their next move in discovering a great enemy's origins!

Meanwhile, in a search for limitless power, death is only the beginning…

In Shops: Jul 10, 2024

SRP: 0

CROCODILE BLACK #3 (OF 5) CVR A SORRENTINO (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAY240110

MAY240111 – CROCODILE BLACK #3 (OF 5) CVR B 10 COPY INCV HARDMAN (MR)

MAY240112 – CROCODILE BLACK #3 (OF 5) CVR C 25 COPY INCV HARDMAN (MR)

MAY240113 – CROCODILE BLACK #3 (OF 5) CVR D UNLOCKABLE SORRENTINO (MR)

(W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson (A) Som (CA) Andrea Sorrentino

After committing a vicious assault, Danny is off his meds and nowhere to be found, sowing turmoil at home as his sister searches desperately for him, remembering the rough childhood that molded Danny.

But Danny is molded by dark new ambitions… and wrestles with some absurd and disturbing visions while tumbling deeping into the world of drugs and crime.

In Shops: Jul 10, 2024

SRP: 0

BLOW AWAY #4 (OF 5) CVR A WU

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAY240114

MAY240115 – BLOW AWAY #4 (OF 5) CVR B BOSS

MAY240116 – BLOW AWAY #4 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INCV WU

MAY240117 – BLOW AWAY #4 (OF 5) CVR D 20 COPY INCV PHILLIPS

(W) Zac Thompson (A) Nicola Izzo (CA) Annie Wu

While braving the perilous cold of the mountain, Brynne stands on the precipice of danger and disaster and more potential details of the murder come to light in the dark place she's found refuge.

As someone Brynne never expected to show up seems to close the final chapter of this mystery, something doesn't sit well with her, and a gut feeling may still lead her to the truth yet…

In Shops: Jul 17, 2024

SRP: 0

UNCANNY VALLEY #4 (OF 6) CVR A WACHTER

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAY240118

MAY240119 – UNCANNY VALLEY #4 (OF 6) CVR B HENDERSON

MAY240120 – UNCANNY VALLEY #4 (OF 6) CVR C 10 COPY INCV WACHTER

MAY240121 – UNCANNY VALLEY #4 (OF 6) CVR D 25 COPY INCV

(W) Tony Fleecs (A / CA) Dave Wachter

Cartoonish chaos ensues as Oliver finds himself in danger during an action-packed cacophony, but a maternal protector isn't far behind.

But the clearing smoke makes room for a sinister figure, ready to make a sacrifice…

In Shops: Jul 17, 2024

SRP: 0

MANS BEST #5 (OF 5) CVR A LONERGAN

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAY240122

MAY240123 – MANS BEST #5 (OF 5) CVR B OZ

MAY240124 – MANS BEST #5 (OF 5) CVR C 25 COPY INCV TEFENGKI

MAY240125 – MANS BEST #5 (OF 5) CVR D FOC REVEAL

MAY240126 – MANS BEST #5 (OF 5) CVR E UNLOCKABLE LONERGAN

(W) Pornsak Pichetshote (A / CA) Jesse Lonergan

As the animals make a precious discovery aboard the Terraformer that none of them saw coming, disaster seemingly strikes.

In the end, a cosmic entity and a stunning new world will do little to mend the hearts of those who lose someone dear to them…

In Shops: Jul 24, 2024

SRP: 0

UNDERHEIST #5 (OF 5) CVR A LAPHAM

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAY240127

MAY240128 – UNDERHEIST #5 (OF 5) CVR B PEREZ

MAY240129 – UNDERHEIST #5 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INCV LAPHAM

MAY240130 – UNDERHEIST #5 (OF 5) CVR D 20 COPY INCV WALTA

(W) David Lapham, Maria Lapham (A / CA) David Lapham

In the finale of this surreal crime thriller, David's mental state hasn't improved a bit, and David will have to go through the closest thing to literal hell imaginable to make good on the money.

As familiar faces and unfamiliar surroundings blur into a gothic kaleidoscope in a world almost literally turned upside down, what will become of Doc, Grabiella, Lil, and David in the end?

In Shops: Jul 10, 2024

SRP: 0

BRIAR #7 (OF 8) CVR A LINS

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAY240131

MAY240132 – BRIAR #7 (OF 8) CVR B 10 COPY INCV KRISTANTINA

MAY240133 – BRIAR #7 (OF 8) CVR C 20 COPY INCV EJIKURE

MAY240134 – BRIAR #7 (OF 8) CVR D FOC REVEAL

MAY240135 – BRIAR #7 (OF 8) CVR E UNLOCKABLE LINS

(W) Christopher Cantwell (A / CA) Alex Lins

In the penultimate issue of the second arc of Briar, our heroine and Spider find themselves in chains at the dreaded Crane Island prison, and a secret Spider has kept from Briar behind hushed lips will finally make itself known!

This new revelation causes a crisis for Briar, who will have to contend with the fearsome warden and the walls surrounding her and Spider… and also the wall between them.

In Shops: Jul 17, 2024

SRP: 0

GHOSTLORE #12 CVR A MURAKAMI

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAY240137

MAY240138 – GHOSTLORE #12 CVR B LEOMACS

MAY240139 – GHOSTLORE #12 CVR C 10 COPY INCV LEOMACS

(W) Cullen Bunn (A) Leomacs (CA) Reiko Murakami

In the final showdown between Harmony, Lucas, and Shane, victory will come at a great price.

In the end comes the hereafter, but will anyone be left to guide lost spirits?

In Shops: Jul 31, 2024

BRZRKR DLX ED HC

BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

DEC238402

(W) Keanu Reeves, Matt Kindt (A / CA) Ron Garney

The man known only as B. is half-mortal and half-God, cursed and compelled to violence… even at the sacrifice of his sanity. But after wandering the world for centuries, B. may have finally found a refuge -working for the U.S. government to fight the battles too violent and too dangerous for anyone else. In exchange, B. will be granted the one thing he desires -the truth about his endless blood-soaked existence… and how to end it.

After wandering the world anew and enduring a series of experiments and missions, the memories of B.'s origins will be finally restored. But what does this revelation mean for his future?

Written by iconic creator Keanu Reeves and New York Times bestselling writer Matt Kindt (Folklords, Grass Kings), and illustrated by acclaimed artist Ron Garney (Wolverine, Captain America), this deluxe hardcover edition collects the entire initial 12-issue maxiseries! Witness the full brutal journey from start to finish of the international bestseller, with over a million copies sold! Collects BRZRKR #1-12.

In Shops: Sep 25, 2024

BRZRKR DLX ED HC SLIPCASE

BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

DEC238403

(W) Keanu Reeves, Matt Kindt (A / CA) Ron Garney

For the BRZRKR faithful, BOOM! Studios presents a signed edition of the BRZRKR Deluxe Edition Slipcase HC, signed by all three of the creators – Matt Kindt, Ron Garney, and of course – Keanu Reeves!

Half-mortal, half-god, and cursed and compelled to violence… even at the sacrifice of his sanity. But after wandering the world for centuries, B. may have finally found a refuge — working for the U.S. government to fight the battles too violent and too dangerous for anyone else. In exchange, B. will be granted the one thing he desires — the truth about his endless blood-soaked existence… and how to end it.

After wandering the world anew and enduring a series of experiments and missions, the memories of B.'s origins will be finally restored. But what does this revelation mean for his future?

Written by iconic creator Keanu Reeves and New York Times bestselling writer Matt Kindt (Folklords, Grass Kings), and illustrated by acclaimed artist Ron Garney (Wolverine, Captain America), this deluxe slipcase hardcover edition collects the entire initial 12-issue maxiseries! Witness the full brutal journey from start to finish of the National Bestseller, with over 1,000,000 copies sold! Collects BRZRKR #1-12.

In Shops: Sep 25, 2024

MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS DLX ED HC BOOK 03

BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

DEC238431

(W) Mat Groom, Ryan Parrott, Paul Allor, Shawn Daley (A) Moises Hidalgo, Marco Renna, Kath Lobo, Anna Kekovsky Chandra (CA) Goni Montes

In the wake of tragedy, the Rangers face their most dangerous foe yet….

What does Dark Specter intend to do with his very own Ranger, and does the past hold the key that will save the Power Rangers in the present?

The combined power of writers Ryan Parrott, Mat Groom, and Paul Allor, artists Marco Renna, Moisés Hidalgo, Kath Lobo, and a stellar cast of other artists bring fans into the boldest new era in Power Rangers history!

Also includes an ALL NEW 10 page short story written and illustrated by cartoonist Shawn Daley, and the full Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #100 script by Ryan Parrott!

Collects Mighty Morphin #17-22, Power Rangers #17-22, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #100, and Power Rangers Unlimited: The Death Ranger #1.

In Shops: Sep 04, 2024

CURSED PIRATE GIRL TP MALODIOUS MUTINY

BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

DEC238405

(W) Jeremy A. Bastian (A / CA) Jeremy A. Bastian

More than a decade in the making, the hotly anticipated, beloved swashbuckling saga featuring the unique and unparalleled art and storytelling of Jeremy Bastian returns in a perennial collection of classic material, along with brand new art.

The fiery Cursed Pirate Girl's journey continues as she searches for her father, one of the captains of the dreaded Omerta Seas.

Cursed Pirate Girl's loyal companion Pepper Dice reveals that there's still time to bring back her father, the Dread Pirate Captain Douglas! If she can escape the Sea King's Palace with The Bright Star, will she be bold enough to enter The Devil's Cave in the hope of bringing her father back? Or will the Devil Jonah and his minions stop her?

The classic fantasy by Jeremy A. Bastian combines a keen sense of story and the unique art style reminiscent of 15th century engravings, making this a book not to miss.

Collects Cursed Pirate Girl 2015 Annual #1 and Cursed Pirate Girl: The Devil's Cave #1.

In Shops: Sep 18, 2024

CURSED PIRATE GIRL HC MALODIOUS MUTINY

BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

DEC238404

(W) Jeremy A. Bastian (A / CA) Jeremy A. Bastian

More than a decade in the making, the hotly anticipated, beloved swashbuckling saga featuring the unique and unparalleled art and storytelling of Jeremy Bastian returns in a perennial collection of classic material, along with brand new art.

The fiery Cursed Pirate Girl's journey continues as she searches for her father, one of the captains of the dreaded Omerta Seas.

Cursed Pirate Girl's loyal companion Pepper Dice reveals that there's still time to bring back her father, the Dread Pirate Captain Douglas! If she can escape the Sea King's Palace with The Bright Star, will she be bold enough to enter The Devil's Cave in the hope of bringing her father back? Or will the Devil Jonah and his minions stop her?

The classic fantasy by Jeremy A. Bastian combines a keen sense of story and the unique art style reminiscent of 15th century engravings, making this a book not to miss.

Collects Cursed Pirate Girl 2015 Annual #1 and Cursed Pirate Girl: The Devil's Cave #1.

In Shops: Sep 18, 2024

SRP: 0

HEX VETS & MAGIC PETS THE RIVER GUARDIAN OGN

BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

DEC238421

(W) Sam Davies (A) Lisa Moore (A / CA) Sam Davies

A seemingly normal day at the clinic turns strange when a magical creature begins making wild prophecies, when he usually just predicts the weather and helps find lost household items!

Meanwhile, a mysterious magic in the water makes river creatures, both magical and normal, behave in odd ways. Beavers build elaborate wood houses teetering on the edge of collapse, kelpies cast aside their magical disguises when trying lure people to the water, and ice swans make ear-piercing mating calls and freeze chunks of water solid-all similar to the creature at the clinic.

The creature's owner may have something to do with this whimsical madness, so Nan and Clarion must quickly work together to brew a solution and set things right!

Creator Sam Davies with cartoonist Lisa Moore continue the witchy misadventures of Nan and Clarion, the inspiration behind the Nickelodeon animated series, who continue their close-knit practice of helping animals… by trying to be the best veterinarian witches they can!

In Shops: Sep 18, 2024

SRP: 0

LOTUS LAND TP

BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

DEC238425

(W) Darcy Van Poelgeest (A) Caio Filipe (CA) Alex Eckman-Lawn

Is entropy the end, or is there another way? The mysterious Keeper Program in a cyberpunk, decaying Vancouver of the near-future has developed highly-advanced technology that calls this into question, playing god with the meaning of human life itself.

But when an attack on the clandestine program occurs, former police detective Bennie Strikman comes out of retirement to take on one final, chilling case, and hopefully take those involved with the program out of harm's way. But the secrets of the Keeper Program grow deep, with the heart of everything directly connected to the chilling trail that Bennie follows. He won't be the same after what he uncovers…

Eisner-winning and Harvey-nominated writer and director Darcy Van Poelgeest (Little Bird) is joined by rising star artist Caio Filipe (Stranger Things: Tales From Hawkins) for this timely and thought-provoking look into the human condition, set in a dystopia that's as grounded as it is metaphysical. Collects Lotus Land #1-6.

In Shops: Sep 18, 2024

GHOSTLORE TP VOL 03

BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

DEC238418

(W) Cullen Bunn (A) Leomacs (CA) Reiko Murakami

Do the dead tell ghost stories? Lucas and Harmony certainly know, as their long journeys apart converge in the final chapter, and they finally face Shane once and for all. All across the earth, a storm gathers, and Shane finally catches up with the Family and Harmony, but his new goals could prove deadly. Harmony finds herself in peril, but a ghost from her past may help her through. Lucas finally sees who his daughter is-and has been-all along.

What will Lucas and Harmony have to sacrifice to win, as they discover that Shane is in fact more than he seems? Celebrated writer of The Empty Man and Basilisk Cullen Bunn is joined by acclaimed artist Leomacs (Harley Quinn) to bring this haunting adventure to its restful conclusion.

Collects Ghostlore #9-12.

In Shops: Sep 04, 2024

