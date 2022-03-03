Kevin Smith Joins Board Of Golden Apple Comic & Art Foundation

The Liebowitz Family, owners of the Los Angeles comic shop Golden Apple Comics for over four decades have just formed a new charitable organization, the Golden Apple Comic & Art Foundation is to preserve, safeguard and showcase private collections to ensure that comics, books, art and collectibles are secured for future generations to enjoy. Alongside family members (Ryan, Kendra and Sharon Liebowitz) the initial company board is comprised of film director, Kevin Smith, his podcast collaborator, comics writer Marc Andreyko, comics editor and journalist Heidi MacDonald, comic store owner of Atomic Comics Mike Malve and producer Gary Prebula.

In addition to curating private collections on behalf of donors, the Foundation has many other activities planned for the future will that include working with Special Collection departments at Universities, domestic & international mobile museums, school lectures, fundraising auctions, comic industry scholarships, convention programming, original art preservation and events to raise awareness and funds.

The Foundation already has its first large donation and is working with the special collections division at the University of Pennsylvania to secure, catalogue and house these donations. Foundation President Ryan Liebowitz stated "We realized an immediate need to ensure that the comic book artform and collectibles will be around forever to inspire people from all over the world".

The Golden Apple Comic & Art Foundation has its first live fundraising event is coming up on the 25th of March, a charity film screening with Frank Miller in Arizona, the US premiere of the new documentary film Frank Miller: American Genius and will feature:

Q&A with director Silenn Thomas and Frank Miller

Themed menu based on Frank's comics and films

Ticket includes an autographed limited-edition print

Charity raffle (1 ticket included with each paid seat)

Hosted by Majestic Studio Grill located in Gilbert, AZ

75% of the ticket proceeds go directly to our Foundation.

There will be two showings only: 6pm & 6:45pm

In addition, there will be a store Grand Opening autograph signing at the new Atomic Comics location on the 26th of March which they have proclaimed Frank Miller Day.