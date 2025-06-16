Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Along the Coast, graphic novel, Kim Smith

Kim Smith Auctions Rights To Her First Graphic Novel, Along the Coast

Kim Smith auctions the rights to her first graphic novel, Along The Coast, to be published by Firfst Second in 2027

Kim Smith's debut author-illustrated middle grade graphic novel, Along The Coast, is pitched as a cross between Raina Telegemier's Guts and Vera Brosgol's Be Prepared. In summary, the graphic novel follows "Eddie, a girl with anxiety and emetophobia, as she braves the wilderness, faces her fears, and makes new friends on a 10-day, 57-mile school backpacking trip."

Samia Garcia-Fakih at First Second has acquired world rights to Along The Coast, at auction, excluding Canadian English and French, and publication is set for the spring of 2027, Kim Smith's agent Kelly Sonnack at Andrea Brown Literary Agency did the deal.

Kim Smith posted to social media, "I'm overjoyed to announce that my debut graphic novel, Along the Coast, is coming Spring 2027 from First Second! This one's been in the works for a while, even if I haven't said much about it. While I haven't shared much art lately, I've been working hard on making this book. It's a personal story, inspired by my own experiences with generalized anxiety disorder and emetophobia, wrapped up in a backpacking adventure. Huge thanks to Samia Garcia-Fakih and the amazing team at First Second for believing in this story and to my incredible agent, @ksonnack, at Andrea Brown Literary for her help getting it off the ground. I believe in this book with all my heart, and I can't wait to introduce you to Eddie and her unforgettable journey."

Kim Smith is a New York Times best-selling illustrator of over 30 picture books, including her first authored/illustrated book, Boxitects (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt/Harper Collins). She has also illustrated books including the Builder Brothers picture book series (HarperCollins); the PopClassics picture book adaptations of popular films including Back to the Future, Home Alone, and Elf. (Quirk Books); and the Ice Chips chapter book series (HarperCollins Canada). She lives in Calgary, Canada.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!