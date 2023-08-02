Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: kitty pryde, krakoa, Shadowkat, X-Men #25

Kitty Pryde, Natural Born Killer Of The X-Men? (X-Men #25 XSpoilers)

Today sees the publication of X-Men #25. And Kitty Pryde, Captain Kate Pryde, Shadowcat, Sprite, Ariel, going by a new variation on an old name.

Today sees the publication of X-Men #25. And Kitty Pryde, Captain Kate Pryde, Shadowcat, Sprite, Ariel, going by a new variation on an old name. And marking a difference in her character going forward.

People grow and change, even if people have difficulty coping with that.

Ogun, who she and Wolverine killed together. If you want to see it that way.

And she has confessed to killing before.

That may have been from Excalibur, to save the life of Meggan.

But the attack by Orchis on the Hellfire Gala has changed all that. Kate Pryde had been growing into a harder, more determined warrior in recent years. And now something has now flipped.

The fridging of Iceman, Jean Grey, Jubilee and many more in front of her has seen Shadowkat take on a very different attitude.

One that may be more commonly compared to that of her teammate and friend, Wolverine.

Kitty Pryde's phasing powers always had extreme potential to be used to kill and kill quickly, but that's not often been in her mode of operation.

Just pushing someone's head into a wall or a floor and leaving it there should usually do the trick.

Or even throwing someone into someone else, instantly killing each of them. Okay, maybe not instantly. They may be able to survive a short time.

Though putting an explosive device inside their chests might make things go a little quicker.

I mean, forget Wolverine, it looks like the Marvel Universe may have a new Punisher.

This Shadowkat doesn't do mercy. There are no specific crimes these Orchis soldiers are guilty for, save for membership of the group who killed her friends. And this one surrenders.

There's no going back from that. And even Emma Frost, a murderer in her own right, has concerns.

Well, she was there right at the beginning…

And in a What If world, there at the end as well…

X-MEN #25

MARVEL COMICS

MAY231075

(W) Gerry Duggan (A) Stefano Caselli (CA) Joshua Cassara

THE FALL. She's been known as Kitty, Sprite, Ariel, Red Queen and Captain Kate. Now, as a new X-Men team finds their way through their darkest hour…SHADOWKAT emerges!In Shops: Aug 02, 2023 SRP: $5.99

