Latest DC Comics Zoom Backgrounds Feature Batman: The Animated Series

A lot of people can't get enough of the quirky zoom backgrounds for video conferences that have seemingly come out for every geek property in existence. And hey, we're not judging. You gotta take pleasure in what you can these days. In any case, one of the biggest sources of virtual backgrounds is DC Comics, which puts out at least one new set per week. The latest round of zoom backgrounds is focused on the beloved classic, Batman: The Animated Series. A press release explains:

If you've been binging Batman: The Animated Series while staying at home, you may have wondered what it might be like to step into the screen and visit the Batcave, drop by Arkham Asylum or roam those iconic Gotham City streets. Well, now you can…in a manner of speaking. Our latest batch of virtual backgrounds are all B:TAS-themed, allowing you to take video calls and hold your online hangouts from within the world of the iconic series. Whether you prefer being flanked by the Batcomputer, the menacing Arkham gates or the Dynamic Duo themselves, Batman's animated world can be virtually yours. You can wear a cowl while using the backgrounds or not, but remember, if you see the Joker, social distancing is STRONGLY recommended.

Of course, there's also the digital-first comic Batman: The Adventures Continue, following up on the classic show with new stories. To use these virtual backgrounds, right-click on any of the images and save it to your computer. Then, follow the instructions for the conferencing app of your choice. Instructions for using virtual backgrounds with Zoom, probably the most popular choice, can be found here.