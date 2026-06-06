Posted in: Bloober Team, Games, Video Games | Tagged: star trek, Star Trek: Shadow Frontier

Star Trek: Shadow Frontier Announced For 2027 Release

Star Trek is getting a new psychological thriller video game called Star Trek: Shadow Frontier, with Ro Laren serving as the lead character

Article Summary Star Trek: Shadow Frontier is a new psychological thriller game from Paramount Games Studio and Bloober Team, due in 2027.

Michelle Forbes returns as Ro Laren, who leads this Star Trek adventure after a crash on a mysterious planet.

Shadow Frontier sends Ro into a spaceship graveyard filled with survivors, twisted creatures, and mind-bending danger.

The first Star Trek: Shadow Frontier teaser hints at franchise connections while promising a darker, bold new story.

Paramount Games Studio has announced that an all-new Star Trek video game is on the way, which they are calling Star Trek: Shadow Frontier. Working with the awesome minds at Bloober Team, who made the Silent Hill 2 remake and Cronos: The New Dawn, this is a new psychological thriller featuring one of Star Trek: The Next Generation's most beloved characters, Ro Laren. While we don't know a lot about the story, we do know that Michelle Forbes has returned to the role to voice the character. The teaser throws some shade at previous Star Trek properties, including a Picard tea cup from TNG, a baseball from Sisko's desk in Deep Space Nine, and the more traditional 3D Chess board and pieces seen in The Original Series. Enjoy the trailer and info released by the company below, as the game is being aimed for a 2027 launch on PC and consoles.

Spun From The Next Generation, Ro Laren Takes The Lead in Star Trek: Shadow Frontier

Star Trek: Shadow Frontier is a new sci-fi psychological thriller title set on a mysterious, uncharted planet. It follows protagonist and member of the Bajoran species, Ro Laren, brought to life by Star Trek actress Michelle Forbes, as she returns to reprise her iconic role, as she crash-lands on an uncharted planet after answering a distress call. The planet is a spaceship graveyard where nothing is as it seems. As she explores the planet's corrupted surface and crosses paths with other survivors, she must face twisted creatures, a hostile ecosystem, and an entity that seeks to envelop her body and mind.

"We've long admired the way Bloober Team crafts deeply immersive, atmospheric experiences that keep players on the edge of their seats," said Shawn Kittelsen, SVP, Head of Creative and Production at Paramount Games Studio. "For Star Trek: Shadow Frontier, it was essential to partner with a studio that could both honor that legacy and push it forward. We have full confidence in Bloober's ability to deliver a game that does justice to the Star Trek name while bringing something bold and new to the beloved franchise."

"We've been waiting a long time to finally share what we've been working on. As lifelong fans of science fiction, Star Trek has always held a special place in our hearts," said Piotr Babieno, CEO of Bloober Team. "By combining that passion with what we do best, horror, we've partnered with Paramount to create something truly unique: a new adventure set in a beloved universe, enriched with our own signature layer of dark, psychological thriller. We're genuinely excited about this journey, and our hope is to honor the legacy of Star Trek in a way that feels both respectful yet refreshingly different."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!